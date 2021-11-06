Rustburg captures Region 3C volleyball championship

Rustburg cruised through the first two rounds of the Region 3C volleyball tournament. The Red Devils followed suit in Saturday’s championship match against Fort Defiance.
With another 3-0 victory — its third straight in the playoffs and seventh consecutive overall — Rustburg became region champ for the third straight season.
The Red Devils opened Saturday’s match at RHS with a lopsided win, 25-8, finished off a tighter second set 26-24 and rode the momentum to a 25-17 victory in the third.
“I think we jumped on them early on,” RHS coach Kristen Hardie said of the No. 3 seed Indians (22-3), who entered with their own confidence after ousting second-seeded Rockbridge, the only team it’d previously lost to, in the semifinals.
According to Hardie, her top-seeded squad specifically aimed to shut down Indians senior middle hitters Lani Goggin and Caroline Simonetti. The Red Devils intentionally served deep in hopes of getting setter Blaylee Blalock out of position, or dumped balls toward Blalock to take her out of the offense early, forcing FDHS (22-3) to set outside more often.
RHS (25-1) executed and took prime opportunities for kills away from Fort Defiance’s star middles. Goggin, who came in averaging 12.5 kills per match, led the Indians with eight kills.
“We had a game plan,” Hardie said, “and we were able to take her out of the offense.”
Simonetti, who entered with an average of 5.6 kills per match, had three. No other FDHS player had more than one kill.
Credit Rustburg’s defense, too, for keeping the Indians from piling up points on attacks. Kate Hardie, Eden Bigham, Emma Blankinship and Meah Coles (35 assists) recorded 10 digs apiece.
“We were really good defensively,” Kristen Hardie said. “We’re scrappy.”
Red Devils senior outside hitters Bigham and Kate Hardie also racked up on the offensive end, finishing with nine kills and a game-high 16 kills, respectively.
After the Red Devils made a handful of mistakes that allowed Fort Defiance to “get into” the game in the second set, according to the coach, Kate Hardie helped RHS finish off FDHS by recording the final three Rustburg points on kills.
The third set wasn’t as one-sided as the first, but the Red Devils still handily won to sweep FDHS for the second time in three years in the region title tilt.
Rustburg will aim to add another trophy to its case in the coming weeks as it turns its attention to the Class 3 state tournament. The Red Devils, who captured the championship last season for the program’s first title since 1992, will host a quarterfinal game Saturday. Game time and opponent have not yet been determined.