Rustburg defeats Hidden Valley, eyes second straight state title

ROANOKE — As fans roared away with chants that reverberated off the walls, Rustburg's five seniors gathered.
We need to act like seniors right now, they told each other. We need to take control. We've got to regain our focus.
Amazing what experienced leadership can do under pressure. In an epic match that lasted more than 70 minutes inside a packed, raucous Roanoke gym, Rustburg rallied late to defeat Hidden Valley 3-2 and advance to the Class 3 state finals, where it will try to defend its state championship from last season.
This one looked like a blowout early. Rustburg won the first two sets and appeared on its way to a blowout. But Hidden Valley stood tall. The Titans forced the Red Devils out of their game plan and owned the next two sets to tie the match, setting up a nail-biter fifth set.
That's when Rustburg got its groove back, with the help of those five seniors who had looked forward to defending their title all season.
Kate Hardie kept her cool. Eden Bigham dedicated herself to finishing the job. Delaney Scharnus enjoyed the moment, happy to be back on the court after missing her entire junior season with a torn ACL. The seniors wouldn't quit. Didn't want this ride to end. So they played with ice in their veins.
Rustburg (27-1) won by scores of 25-19, 25-23, 15-25, 20-25, 15-12.
Hardie finished with a season-high 34 kills and nine digs. She also smashed down her team's final three points of the decisive fifth set. Bigham finished with 16 kills and eight digs, while Scharnus added 10 digs. Fellow senior Meah Coles had 44 assists.
Even though they looked out of sync in the third set, Rustburg players rarely looked worried. Hidden Valley (27-3) raced out to an 18-10 lead as things unraveled for the Red Devils. Things weren't much better in the fourth set, as the Titans broke a 10-10 tie and scored 10 of the next 13 points.
"I just knew what I had to do, and that was to get kills," Hardie said. "I had to get kills for my team to be able to get the win. And I did that, Eden [Bigham] did that. Aireona [Hudson] and Nahla [Bigham] had some great block touches. Meah just really put the ball up there for us to hit. It was just a great night."
Hidden Valley's Cam Davenport, a 6-foot senior outside hitter, finished with 23 kills and 10 digs and hounded the Red Devils' defense all night. But Rustburg was more dialed in during the fifth set, while the Titans suffered from numerous hitting errors.
Rustburg benefitted from two regular-season battles against E.C. Glass that went to five sets. Hidden Valley, meanwhile, had been taken to five sets just once during the season.
"I thought they fought hard there at the end," Rustburg coach Kristen Hardie said of her team. "But I told them going into the fifth set, I knew [Hidden Valley] hadn't been in those types of situations before, and we had been when we played E.C. Glass. I told them, 'You came out on top in those games, you can do it here.'"
Rustburg players were looking forward to this one. They had defeated Hidden Valley in the pandemic-altered spring season in the state semifinals, but that one took place in Rustburg.
"If we can get through Hidden Valley, that's our goal, at least to get to Hidden Valley," Scharnus said of her team's thinking leading up to the game. "Now we have a new goal, and that's to be back-to-back champions."
Scharnus is enjoying this season after suffering that ACL injury days before volleyball began last winter. She missed part of her team's basketball season and volleyball and softball before returning to the court this fall.
"If you were to ask me three months ago if I'd be back on the court, I'd say no," Scharnus said. "Because I still haven't reached my nine-month recovery mark, and that'll be in a few weeks. So I beat my recovery by two months. And thinking that I'd be playing in a state championship game in four days, I wouldn't have believed it."
The two teams slugged it out early in the fifth set, which was tied at 4-4, 5-5 and 6-6. But that's when Kate Hardie delivered a kill and Eden Bigham added two more in a row, pumping her fists and knowing the Red Devils might just go on a run to close things out. RHS went up 11-6, then held off a late Hidden Valley surge.
"The seniors talked and said it's our job to get the team up," Bigham said of RHS' mood heading into the final set. It's a group that has playing together since they were in sixth grade. "I feel like all the girls look up to us because we've been here the longest, we've been through that situation. And we were like, 'We just need to step up and play our game.' We just really wanted to set an example to the younger girls and show that this is what we do when we're down."
Rustburg plays Tabb in Saturday's Class 3 state championship inside the Salem Civic Center. Game time is 4:30 p.m.
"At the beginning of the season I didn't know if we'd be able to get this far," Kristen Hardie said. "But then as we started playing and we beat Glass — because I thought Glass was probably the best team in the area — then I started thinking, you know what? We're gonna do it. We're gonna make a run."