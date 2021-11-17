Rustburg defeats Hidden Valley, eyes second straight state title

Rustburg players were looking forward to this one. They had defeated Hidden Valley in the pandemic-altered spring season in the state semifinals, but that one took place in Rustburg.

"If we can get through Hidden Valley, that's our goal, at least to get to Hidden Valley," Scharnus said of her team's thinking leading up to the game. "Now we have a new goal, and that's to be back-to-back champions."

Scharnus is enjoying this season after suffering that ACL injury days before volleyball began last winter. She missed part of her team's basketball season and volleyball and softball before returning to the court this fall.

"If you were to ask me three months ago if I'd be back on the court, I'd say no," Scharnus said. "Because I still haven't reached my nine-month recovery mark, and that'll be in a few weeks. So I beat my recovery by two months. And thinking that I'd be playing in a state championship game in four days, I wouldn't have believed it."

The two teams slugged it out early in the fifth set, which was tied at 4-4, 5-5 and 6-6. But that's when Kate Hardie delivered a kill and Eden Bigham added two more in a row, pumping her fists and knowing the Red Devils might just go on a run to close things out. RHS went up 11-6, then held off a late Hidden Valley surge.