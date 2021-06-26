Rustburg defeats New Kent to capture Class 3 state softball title

NEW KENT — Carly Hudnall’s run-scoring single in the top of the seventh inning broke a scoreless tie, and Eden Bigham threw a two-hitter as Rustburg claimed the Class 3 state championship with a 1-0 victory over New Kent.
Bigham fanned 16 batters on the day.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.
Ben Cates
(434) 385-5527
