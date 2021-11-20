 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rustburg defeats Tabb, claims second straight state volleyball championship
0 Comments
alert breaking

Rustburg defeats Tabb, claims second straight state volleyball championship

  • 0
VHSL logo

SALEM — Rustburg is the Class 3 state volleyball champion for the second straight season.

Tabb pulled off a win in the third set, the tightest of the day Saturday at the Salem Civic Center, but the Red Devils were dominant in the fourth to earn the 3-1 victory (25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16).

Eden Bigham was a force in the first set with seven kills, and fellow senior and outside hitter Kate Hardie was unstoppable all evening. Hardie finished with more than 25 kills. Tough serving by the entire team and scrappy defense powered the Devils to another trophy, just seven months after they captured their last.

The win marked the first time the Rustburg volleyball program has won back-to-back state titles.

This is a breaking news report. Please check back for updates. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert