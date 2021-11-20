Rustburg defeats Tabb, claims second straight state volleyball championship

SALEM — Rustburg is the Class 3 state volleyball champion for the second straight season.
Tabb pulled off a win in the third set, the tightest of the day Saturday at the Salem Civic Center, but the Red Devils were dominant in the fourth to earn the 3-1 victory (25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16).
Eden Bigham was a force in the first set with seven kills, and fellow senior and outside hitter Kate Hardie was unstoppable all evening. Hardie finished with more than 25 kills. Tough serving by the entire team and scrappy defense powered the Devils to another trophy, just seven months after they captured their last.
The win marked the first time the Rustburg volleyball program has won back-to-back state titles.
Emily Brown
(434) 385-5529
