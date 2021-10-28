Rustburg dominates in Round 3 with Glass, takes Seminole volleyball crown

RUSTBURG — It had been just two weeks since the teams put on a slugfest at McCue Gymnasium, where E.C. Glass and Rustburg traded punches in a five-set, regular-season thriller. Thursday’s rematch at RHS, however, looked decidedly different.
In the 48 hours since securing their spot in the Seminole District volleyball tournament championship, the Red Devils were determined there would be no room for interpretation; they were going to dominate Round 3 with Glass.
“We knew that we wanted to beat them 3-0,” RHS senior Kate Hardie said. “That’s what we said at 6 a.m. today coming to [school], and we did.”
Hardie was the star again for Rustburg, which got solid play from all six players on the court to finish off the season sweep of the Hilltoppers with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 win for the district crown.
E.C. Glass (19-6) earned an early lead in the match, going up 2-0 on a pair of attacking errors. But the advantage was short-lived.
A trio of ties followed, but three straight kills and a pair of aces gave Rustburg the lead for good in the set.
The Red Devils didn’t hand Glass any easy opportunities to grab momentum the rest of the night, either. They led for the entirety of the second set after going up 5-0 and, after allowing Glass to pull even at 10-all in the final set, used an 8-1 run to break the game open.
Hardie said the Red Devils (22-1) accomplished the goal they’d set for themselves heading in. In each of the previous two five-set matches, Rustburg won the first set only to drop the second. On Thursday, the group was resolved: “It was not happening.”
That meant limiting the unforced errors that gave Glass a chance in the regular season. By making good passes, keeping serves in and being smart on each attack, RHS checked off that box Thursday.
After the first two attacking errors in the first set, RHS committed less than 10 the rest of the night. Hardie was responsible for those two early mistakes, but she more than made up for them.
The outside hitter, who was crowned the district’s player of the year at the night’s end, tallied a match-high 17 kills, consistently providing points in each of the three sets.
“She was dominant tonight,” said RHS coach Kristen Hardie, who was named the district’s coach of the year.
Whereas the Hilltoppers blocked a number of her hits in the first two matches, Kate Hardie hit around the block well Thursday, using a variety of tips, rolls and cross-court or line shots to give RHS momentum.
In the second set, she provided six of the team’s first 10 points on kills.
“I kind of just switched to a different gear, like, ‘It’s game time,’” she said.
Hardie’s success also could be attributed to the work of her classmates, setter Meah Coles, who finished with 27 assists (along with four aces, four digs, three kills and a block), and libero Delaney Scharnus (two aces, nine digs).
With Scharnus’ good passing in serve receive, Rustburg’s hitters were set up for textbook attacks.
“Passing is what makes a game, I think,” Scharnus said. “Serve receive is what makes a game. … So when you start off on good serve receive, and then you see your good hitters [hit effectively], you can’t be beat.”
The Red Devils also were impressive at the service line, tallying 11 aces to Glass’ seven. After recording 20 service errors at McCue Gymnasium two weeks ago, RHS had just four Thursday.
“If they play like this, they’re gonna win the state and not be touched,” Glass coach Willie Wilson said of Rustburg, who, like E.C. Glass, now turns its attention to the postseason.
The Hilltoppers on Thursday got multiple aces from Erin Johnson (three) and VB Trost (two). Trost, an outside hitter, and Nellie Fitzgerald, a middle hitter who missed the last meeting with Rustburg with an injury, had seven kills and six digs apiece.
Setters/right-side hitters Johnson (six kills, 10 assists, six digs) and Devan Funke (four kills, one ace, five digs) combined for 22 assists.
After the loss, Wilson told his team — which advanced to the Region 4D championship last season — it has a shot to make a deep postseason run. “Tuesday night’s what I care about,” Wilson said, referring to No. 2 seed Glass’ home matchup with No. 7 Amherst in the 4D tourney.
Rustburg, as it aims to repeat as state champ, enters the Region 3C tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Red Devils also will play a home game Tuesday; their opponent has not yet been announced.
Times for both games have not yet been publicized.