Rustburg hires Heritage defensive coordinator Burt Torrence as head football coach

Torrence helped Heritage sport a 53-12 record in his tenure as an assistant, a span in which the Pioneers also claimed a state title (2018) and made another title game appearance (2017).

"You can't ask for anything more," Bradley said. "I knew he was gonna be a head coach again. ... I knew he'd already had success [at Northside], and I knew we weren't gonna be able to keep him forever."

Torrence was not immediately available for comment Tuesday. Bradley spoke about their time together at Heritage and what Torrence brings to the gridiron.

"He gave us everything he had over five years," the Heritage head coach said. "His work ethic is unlike anybody I've ever met. It's his enthusiasm, his love for the game, his love for the process. What made him and I hit it off is we love the process: the weight room, the late-night Friday meetings, the Sunday meetings. That's part of coaching that a lot of people don't know about, but we both just love to grind.

"I know Rustburg's gonna be better right off the bat with Coach Torrence there. He's gonna spend every waking hour of his day trying to win football games."