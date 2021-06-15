Rustburg hires Heritage defensive coordinator Burt Torrence as head football coach

Less than a month after the departure of Jack Baker, Rustburg High announced Tuesday afternoon it has hired Burt Torrence as its new head football coach.
Torrence has served as a defensive coordinator under Brad Bradley at Heritage High since 2016 and was previously the head coach at Roanoke-based Northside for 10 years, compiling an 81-40 record and winning state titles in 2009 and 2013.
He was approved by the Campbell County School Board on Monday night. Torrence will begin his duties immediately, according to a release from the school.
The Red Devils went 0-5 in the pandemic-shortened season this spring. Their last winning campaign occurred in 2016, when they finished 10-3 and went to the third round of the playoffs under Baker.
The news of Torrence's hire further shook up the Seminole District and followed Jefferson Forest's decision to hire JT Crews as its head coach to replace outgoing Paul White. Crews had filled several roles, including offensive coordinator at E.C. Glass the last three years.
"The Seminole District just got a lot better," Bradley said shortly after Torrence's hire Tuesday, also referring to the JF hire. "There really isn't a weak spot right now in the Seminole in terms of coaching. That's why I think it's one of the best districts in the state."
Torrence helped Heritage sport a 53-12 record in his tenure as an assistant, a span in which the Pioneers also claimed a state title (2018) and made another title game appearance (2017).
"You can't ask for anything more," Bradley said. "I knew he was gonna be a head coach again. ... I knew he'd already had success [at Northside], and I knew we weren't gonna be able to keep him forever."
Torrence was not immediately available for comment Tuesday. Bradley spoke about their time together at Heritage and what Torrence brings to the gridiron.
"He gave us everything he had over five years," the Heritage head coach said. "His work ethic is unlike anybody I've ever met. It's his enthusiasm, his love for the game, his love for the process. What made him and I hit it off is we love the process: the weight room, the late-night Friday meetings, the Sunday meetings. That's part of coaching that a lot of people don't know about, but we both just love to grind.
"I know Rustburg's gonna be better right off the bat with Coach Torrence there. He's gonna spend every waking hour of his day trying to win football games."
Rustburg athletic director Barry Godsey said in an email Tuesday that quarterbacks coach Mike Scharnus plans to return this upcoming season. He was hired as quarterbacks coach in 2018 after successful head coaching runs at Rustburg and Altavista. Scharnus brought RHS a state title in 2000 and won three state championships at Altavista.
That means, coupled with Torrence's experience as both a head coach and defensive coordinator, the two men have led, or helped lead, teams to state titles seven times.
Jay Phares, a member of Bradley's staff the last three seasons as defensive ends coach, will now become the Pioneers' defensive coordinator and will call the defensive shots along with Bradley. Phares, also a staff member with Bradley at Patrick Henry in 2009 and '10, was head coach at William Campbell for three years and briefly defensive coordinator at Staunton River.
Heritage also has another vacancy to fill. Assistant Jeremy Cheshire has resigned his post because he's taken on additional responsibilities at home after his wife gave birth to the couple's third child last winter.
Five of Bradley's of former assistants have now gone on to become head coaches, including Danny Broggin (William Campbell).
At Rustburg, Torrence will lead a school that owns three state football titles (1990, '93 and 2000) and was state runner-up twice (1987 and 1998). He'll be tasked with turning things around; since that successful 2016 season, the Red Devils have won just 10 times.