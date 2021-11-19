Rustburg rides competitiveness to state title game, aims to repeat as champion

RUSTBURG — The stands were tucked away Thursday afternoon at the Rustburg High School gym. The only company the Red Devils volleyball team had was the basketball players hidden behind a curtain of dividers. There were no fans for the squad to play for, no opponent lined up across the net.

The athletes in mismatched T-shirts, though, didn’t need any of that extra fuel. As has been the case throughout the current campaign and each of the past several seasons, competition was conspicuously present.

One example: on either side of the net, two players readying for a drill met in the middle of the court before quickly being surrounded by teammates. Then the two players took on the task at hand, the girls around them hanging on their every gesture, wondering which would win the game of rock, paper, scissors. Cheers erupted on the side of the victor, who’d just secured the right to receive first in the drill.

Winning in any form is worth celebrating, these Rustburg girls believe. Led by a group of five seniors who’ve been playing together since middle school, RHS is one of the most competitive teams around the high school volleyball ranks these days.

“That’s what sports is all about,” senior outside hitter Kate Hardie said. “You wanna be on top.”