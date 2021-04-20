Rustburg volleyball beats Hidden Valley to secure first state title berth in three decades

“That was her run,” Hardie said of Coles, who served out the rest of the match, recording one of her six aces in the stretch.

Coles, a junior, also had four of her 61 assists in the fateful run. Three of those assists were on kills from Hardie (39 kills), who, from opposite the side of the court that has been her bread and butter, took advantage of Hidden Valley at the net.

“I just trusted our connection that we have,” Coles said. “Kate is really smart when she plays, so I just trust that if I do my part, she’ll do hers.”

Hardie pulled Rustburg within 20-17, then tied it at 20 after a pair of attacking errors by Hidden Valley (13-3).

“I felt like Meah recognized that I had a short blocker on me,” Hardie said. “Meah knew that she could push the set tight and I was gonna get the point.”

Ari Hudson, a middle hitter who plays somewhat sparingly and exclusively in the front row, then gave Rustburg a lead it never relinquished, recording a kill on a Hidden Valley overpass.

Coles’ ace came next, followed by kills from Bigham and Hardie and a Hidden Valley service error.

“Super proud of them, how they fought,” Rustburg coach Kristen Hardie said. “I’m still in shock.”