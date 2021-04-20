Rustburg volleyball beats Hidden Valley to secure first state title berth in three decades

RUSTBURG — One team this season has taken Rustburg to five sets. The Red Devils weren’t about to let Hidden Valley do the same.
Down by as many as seven points in the fourth set of Tuesday’s Class 3 state semifinal game, RHS chipped away at the Titans’ lead. Then, with Hidden Valley’s best hitter relegated to the back row, the Red Devils pounced, unleashing a 9-1 run to win the set and pick up the match victory, 3-1.
“I knew we had the determination and the focus to push through,” Kate Hardie, Rustburg’s junior phenom, said of her team’s 25-21 win in the final set. The victory followed set scores of 25-16 in the first set, a 25-27 setback in the second, and a 25-21 triumph in the third.
With the win — the second straight over the Titans in the state tournament (after winning last season in the quarterfinals) and their 15th straight to remain undefeated — the Red Devils secured a spot in the Class 3 state championship, their first title game berth since 1992.
Following Hidden Valley’s narrow victory in the second, Hardie and setter Meah Coles helped to close out each of the next two sets.
As part of the Red Devils’ comeback that ultimately ended the match, Coles stepped to the service line, while Hardie took up a spot on the right side of the court. With her team down 20-16, Coles jumpstarted the run with tough serving.
“That was her run,” Hardie said of Coles, who served out the rest of the match, recording one of her six aces in the stretch.
Coles, a junior, also had four of her 61 assists in the fateful run. Three of those assists were on kills from Hardie (39 kills), who, from opposite the side of the court that has been her bread and butter, took advantage of Hidden Valley at the net.
“I just trusted our connection that we have,” Coles said. “Kate is really smart when she plays, so I just trust that if I do my part, she’ll do hers.”
Hardie pulled Rustburg within 20-17, then tied it at 20 after a pair of attacking errors by Hidden Valley (13-3).
“I felt like Meah recognized that I had a short blocker on me,” Hardie said. “Meah knew that she could push the set tight and I was gonna get the point.”
Ari Hudson, a middle hitter who plays somewhat sparingly and exclusively in the front row, then gave Rustburg a lead it never relinquished, recording a kill on a Hidden Valley overpass.
Coles’ ace came next, followed by kills from Bigham and Hardie and a Hidden Valley service error.
“Super proud of them, how they fought,” Rustburg coach Kristen Hardie said. “I’m still in shock.”
In each of its other two set victories, Rustburg held the advantage most of the way. In the first, the Red Devils again took advantage with Kate Hardie on the right side, using a 7-1 run to pull away midway through the set. Then in third, after the Titans tied it at 16, 18 and 19, they put together another 6-0 run to secure a 2-1 match lead.
RHS predicted Tuesday’s game might come down to its ability to put together runs at specific moments — moments in the teams’ rotations when Rustburg had the mismatch with Hardie in the front row and Hidden Valley star Cam Davenport in the back.
“I told them, ‘If we can play side-out volleyball when she’s on the front row, and then when she’s on the back row, that’s where we make our run,’” Kristen Hardie said.
When Davenport was in the front, she was deadly. When the Titans got off to good starts, she was to thank. In each of the first two sets, she recorded five of her team’s first eight points on kills.
In the second, she put together a pair of those runs, recording 12 of her team-high 33 kills in the set.
Davenport, who also tallied 13 digs, recorded two of the Titans’ final three points in the set the Titans won. Rustburg twice fought off set point, including once after a Davenport kill. But the junior outside hitter answered with another kill before a Red Devils attack error.
“We haven’t really seen anybody that can hit as well as she can that isn’t already on our team,” Coles said of Davenport.
Hidden Valley got valuable contributions from Faith Mitchell (26 assists), who burned Rustburg for nine kills from the right side. But it wasn’t enough against the weapons of the Red Devils, who rotated senior outside hitter Anna Maddox (15 kills) around to the front row when Hardie was in the back.
“If you don’t have that, it’s hard to keep up,” Hidden Valley coach Carla Ponn said. “Cam did everything she could offensively, but we just don’t have that big front row. … Their other outside hitter [Maddox] probably had double digit [kills]. Our outside hitter [Maddie Clouser] had three. That’s the difference in offense.”
Hudson, Bigham (five kills, eight digs, one ace), Parker Goldstein (two blocks) and Tinsley Abbott (13 digs) also were contributors for RHS.
The Red Devils will take on New Kent (12-2) for the state title at home at 6 p.m. Friday.