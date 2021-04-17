Rustburg volleyball captures second straight Region 3C title

The outside hitter had two kills that twice pulled the Wildcats within a point of Rustburg in the first set, then cut into the deficit late in the second set with two aces. Clemmer also recorded three of her 17 kills as part of a 6-0 run that gave Rockridge a brief, 15-14 lead in the final set.

“I think we were right there with Rustburg,” said Clemmer, who finished with 20 digs for a double-double. “I think we gave so much effort. … We gave them a run for their money, I think.”

But each of those times, RHS had the answer. A kill and ace from Maddox and Bigham gave RHS the first-set victory, and Kate Hardie’s kill and Park Goldstein’s ace sealed the win in Set 2.

“Something we did great was even if we [let Rockbridge pull closer], we were like, ‘It’s OK. Shake that off. Get the next ball,’ and built from there,’” Maddox said.

In response to Clemmer willing her team back in the final set, Hardie took over. After Maddox’s kill that tied the game at 15, Hardie went on a tear, smashing away seven kills (and, with an ace, tallied eight of her team’s final 11 points) for the win.

“It was our time to take over offensively,” Hardie said.