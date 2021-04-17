Rustburg volleyball captures second straight Region 3C title

RUSTBURG — As cheers reverberated off the walls and bleachers rumbled under stomping feet at the Rustburg High School gym Saturday afternoon, the visiting Rockbridge County Wildcats battled back from a four-point deficit. Twice they fought off match point to chip away and threaten a fourth set against top-seeded Rustburg in the Region 3C championship game before Kristen Hardie called timeout.
The Red Devils surrounded their coach, who, in the midst of a loud, tense environment, wasn’t worried about her players’ ability to squash the Wildcats’ building momentum. During the one-minute break, Hardie didn’t go over any X’s and O’s, reaching instead for words she delivered calmly, with all the confidence in the world.
“She said, ‘Just so y’all know, y’all are about to be regional champs,” Kate Hardie, the standout junior outside hitter recalled her coach and mom say during that timeout. “So get this last point, and we’ll go celebrate.”
The coach was right. A service error from Rockbridge ended it, sending Rustburg players leaping into the air and screaming over their latest accomplishment. The Red Devils swept the Wildcats 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-22) to capture their second straight Region 3C title.
“I’m so happy for these girls,” Kristen Hardie said of her veteran-laden team, which as a much more inexperienced squad two years ago fell to Rockbridge at the same stage of the region playoffs.
The Red Devils handed the Wildcats (16-1) their first loss of the season. RHS (14-0) was the only team to win more than one set against the Valley District powerhouse. Asked about how Rustburg compared to the opponents they’d dispatched throughout the year, Rockbridge senior Jadyn Clemmer said the Red Devils were easily the best team they’d played. “Oh yeah,” she said.
RHS showcased one of its biggest strengths this season — serving — early in Saturday’s match. In the first set, Eden Bigham got the Red Devils going with an ace that resulted in a 2-0 lead. Then she recorded set point on an ace that found a piece of the back line.
Rustburg tallied seven aces in the first set, and tough serving throughout led to a handful of mediocre passes and an offense from Rockbridge that had to make quick adjustments rather than setting up perfect attacking opportunities.
“Our goal was to keep it away from Clemmer, who’s their best player,” Kristen Hardie said. “We went after [other girls], and I think it paid off.”
Clemmer was a star for Rockbridge. A James Madison commit, Clemmer recorded digs against the powerful hits of Anna Maddox and Kate Hardie that would’ve been easy points against most teams. In the front row she showcased her power for big kills, and she added to her potent attack with tough serves in key moments, too.
The outside hitter had two kills that twice pulled the Wildcats within a point of Rustburg in the first set, then cut into the deficit late in the second set with two aces. Clemmer also recorded three of her 17 kills as part of a 6-0 run that gave Rockridge a brief, 15-14 lead in the final set.
“I think we were right there with Rustburg,” said Clemmer, who finished with 20 digs for a double-double. “I think we gave so much effort. … We gave them a run for their money, I think.”
But each of those times, RHS had the answer. A kill and ace from Maddox and Bigham gave RHS the first-set victory, and Kate Hardie’s kill and Park Goldstein’s ace sealed the win in Set 2.
“Something we did great was even if we [let Rockbridge pull closer], we were like, ‘It’s OK. Shake that off. Get the next ball,’ and built from there,’” Maddox said.
In response to Clemmer willing her team back in the final set, Hardie took over. After Maddox’s kill that tied the game at 15, Hardie went on a tear, smashing away seven kills (and, with an ace, tallied eight of her team’s final 11 points) for the win.
“It was our time to take over offensively,” Hardie said.
Maddox had 10 kills, several of which came because of split-second adjustments to find openings in the Rockbridge defense. She and Hardie (12 digs) also overcame the challenge the tall Wildcats blockers provided.
And the Red Devils’ commitment to covering its two big hitters — with libero Tinsley Abbott playing a big role in that defense — meant they kept volleys going.
“She’s been huge in the back row,” Kristen Hardie said.
Rustburg next will host Region 3D champ Hidden Valley (13-2) on Tuesday (a time has not yet been announced) in the Class 3 state semifinals.
“I think if we can control our side of the court, if we can serve well and eliminate the errors, then we’re gonna compete with whoever we’re playing against,” Kristen Hardie said, explaining keys for her team for Tuesday.
The game will be a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinal match, which Rustburg won before falling in the next round.
“We just need to play to the highest potential that we have, and we just need to come out strong. We want it,” Kate Hardie said of the ultimate prize, the state title, on the horizon. “We want it really bad.”