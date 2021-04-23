Rustburg volleyball overpowers New Kent to capture Class 3 state title

RUSTBURG — The Red Devils had it all covered Friday night.
From Rustburg’s serving to its passing, hitting, blocking and digging, opposing coach Cynthia Burnett said, “I didn’t see any weaknesses.”
It didn’t take Burnett — a winner of more than 500 games heading into the contest at Rustburg High School — and her New Kent Trojans long to form that assessment.
Anna Maddox offered the first glimpse with her kill to open the match. And later, when setter Meah Coles sent the ball outside to Maddox’s hitting counterpart Kate Hardie, the entire gym knew exactly how much firepower and skill Rustburg brought to the Class 3 state championship matchup.
As Hardie smashed the ball across the court for match point, there was nothing New Kent could do. That was the case all night for the Trojans, as Rustburg recorded a 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-14, 25-13) to cap a perfect season and capture the state title.
“We finally did it,” said Hardie, a junior who, like the rest of her teammates, let the tears flow immediately after securing the final point. Minutes later, she did the same as she squeezed her mom and coach, Kristen Hardie, who in 1992 was part of the only other Rustburg volleyball team to win a state trophy.
Kristen Hardie, the coach at Rustburg now for 17 years, doesn’t ever get too far ahead of herself during games, knowing the sport is a game of momentum.
But when her team answered a mini spurt by New Kent in the third period — one that cut Rustburg’s lead from 11-3 to 11-6 — with Kate Hardie’s kill, Kristen Hardie knew the match was in hand.
“I knew if we could just stay on them, that it’d be over,” the coach said.
In the game's final stretch, Maddox, Kate Hardie and Parker Goldstein each came up with kills, and Eden Bigham recorded one of her two aces as the Red Devils went on a 5-0 run and outscored New Kent 14-7.
When Bigham stepped to the service line, the Red Devils (16-0) finally had made it through each rotation once in the set. The junior started the set there, too, serving 10 straight times as the Red Devils jumped out to a 10-0 lead.
New Kent (12-3) made a substitution in serve receive to finally get something going offensively, with Julia Hathaway recording a kill for the Trojans’ first point of the set.
“Bump, set, kill, and that got us fired up,” Burnett said. But the coach also acknowledged the Red Devils’ start to the set, combined with their litany of skilled athletes, doomed her team.
“Realistically, we weren’t gonna be coming back,” she said, “but we tried to slow them down a little bit.”
Serving, as it has been all season, immediately gave Rustburg the upper hand. Without good passes in serve receive, New Kent was out of system offensively. The Red Devils, in turn, used easy balls over the net to set up Hardie and Maddox, who combined for 30 kills.
Bigham also was an offensive boon for the Red Devils, recording five kills, all in the second set.
“This whole season my coaches have been telling me to swing high, and coming into this game that was something I was focused on,” Bigham said.
Kristen Hardie knew her heavy hitters, with their power, would be a tough matchup for New Kent. “Yeah,” she said gently when asked if the Trojans were overmatched. “They didn’t have anyone like Kate and Anna or Eden.”
Nor did the Trojans have the answers for Rustburg’s contributors elsewhere.
Coles had 38 assists. Goldstein had three big blocks. Tinsley Abbott, the libero, picked up eight digs.
Abbott, a senior who stepped into the role full-time this season because Delaney Scharnus was out win an injury, also picked up the tips and dumps by setter Haley Baker to keep New Kent from putting points on the board or gaining momentum.
“Toward the end [of the season],” Abbott said, “I got more confident in myself.”
Friday’s win was the best example of all the pieces coming together for Rustburg, explained Kate Hardie (16 kills), who also was convinced her team, despite giving up a couple aces late, would pull off the sweep — “I never thought it was in jeopardy.”
In the win, Hardie said, “Everybody did … like they know how to do. I don’t think it was a one-man show where somebody got this many kills, somebody got this many digs. No, it was everybody coming together as a team — everybody contributed.”
Maddox, a senior who played her last game Friday shared Hardie’s thoughts. She and her teammates “left everything they had on the court,” she said, including all their emotions.
When Hardie’s final kill hit the other side of the court, players all shared in moments of joy, complete with screams and plenty of tears.
It was “weird,” Maddox said, to play the state title game on their home court. “It kind of just felt like a regular game,” she said — until the ball hit the floor for the final time and they realized, “We are state champions right now.”
The win brought to a close the perfect, history-making season for RHS, one that looked like it may never begin in the first place.
“We’ve faced a lot over this past year, not even knowing if we were going to have sports,” Kristen Hardie said. “To go undefeated and win the state championship, it’s so good to have that hope and that happiness.”