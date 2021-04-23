Rustburg volleyball overpowers New Kent to capture Class 3 state title

But when her team answered a mini spurt by New Kent in the third period — one that cut Rustburg’s lead from 11-3 to 11-6 — with Kate Hardie’s kill, Kristen Hardie knew the match was in hand.

“I knew if we could just stay on them, that it’d be over,” the coach said.

In the game's final stretch, Maddox, Kate Hardie and Parker Goldstein each came up with kills, and Eden Bigham recorded one of her two aces as the Red Devils went on a 5-0 run and outscored New Kent 14-7.

When Bigham stepped to the service line, the Red Devils (16-0) finally had made it through each rotation once in the set. The junior started the set there, too, serving 10 straight times as the Red Devils jumped out to a 10-0 lead.

New Kent (12-3) made a substitution in serve receive to finally get something going offensively, with Julia Hathaway recording a kill for the Trojans’ first point of the set.

“Bump, set, kill, and that got us fired up,” Burnett said. But the coach also acknowledged the Red Devils’ start to the set, combined with their litany of skilled athletes, doomed her team.

“Realistically, we weren’t gonna be coming back,” she said, “but we tried to slow them down a little bit.”