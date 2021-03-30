Rustburg volleyball records season sweep over Glass

“Oh about 14 miles,” Wilson said of the distance his setters had to cover. “… We’ve gotten better and better all along, but that’s always been our kryptonite here at Glass, our serve receive. If we’re serve receiving well, we have a good night. If we’re not, it tends to be a long night.”

RHS took advantage in the last two sets especially, winning by double digits.

The Red Devils recorded the digs on Glass’ less-than-ideal offensive opportunities, then set up their offensive leaders, Kate Hardie and Anna Maddox, for big hits.

In a 7-1 run to end the second set, Hardie was responsible for five points on five kills. She added four more of her game-high 19 in a 10-3 run in the third set that put RHS in control.

“I know [setter] Meah [Coles] will get me the ball wherever she is, and I know she’ll put it in the right spot for me to hit it,” she said. “… We’re just smart with our plays, and she’s a smart setter.”

Maddox also had five of her nine kills in the final set. Coles tallied 38 assists.

Hannah Raso led Glass with six kills and 11 digs, VB Trost had four kills and 10 digs, and Ashley Dietz recorded five kills, a block and four digs.