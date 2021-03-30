Rustburg volleyball records season sweep over Glass

RUSTBURG — In most contexts, Kate Hardie’s description of her team would indicate a disastrous result.
The Rustburg volleyball team, the junior outside hitter explained, was “all over the place” Tuesday night. But in Hardie’s book, there was no higher praise she could offer for her teammates following their match against Seminole District foe E.C. Glass.
The Red Devils recorded the pancake digs, kept volleys going and covered hitters well defensively — they were all over the court — for what players and coach Kristen Hardie believe was one of their best performances of the year, a 3-0 win over the Hilltoppers.
“It was a big game,” Kate Hardie said of the 25-23, 25-13, 25-15 triumph, the Red Devils’ ninth straight to remain perfect on the season and give them the Seminole District title.
The victory for RHS was their second of the year over Glass, which had won eight straight entering Tuesday’s contest. The Hilltoppers fell to 9-2, their only two defeats coming to Rustburg.
“They’ve really improved,” Glass coach Willie Wilson said of RHS, which recorded a 3-1 victory over the ’Toppers on March 4. “They’ve got really good team.”
Glass offered a challenge in the first set, which featured 11 ties and six lead changes. The Hilltoppers held the advantage most of the way and went up 16-11 on a big block, their fourth of the set. But they were doomed by mistakes in an 8-1 Rustburg run that followed.
The ‘Toppers committed four straight hitting errors and made a mistake on an assist attempt during the run, giving Rustburg the momentum. And despite Glass pulling ahead once more briefly, at 21-19, RHS finished the set by outscoring the Hilltoppers 6-2. Eden Bigham (six kills, eight digs), put Rustburg up 24-23, and another Glass hitting error gave RHS the 1-0 advantage.
During the last two sets — which ultimately gave Rustburg its sixth sweep in nine contests — the Red Devils settled in, turning to their defensive abilities and to their big hitters to finish off the win.
“The nerves were there,” Kristen Hardie, the coach, said of the first set, “and then once they were able to relax it was more, ‘Let’s just play our game.’”
After recording five blocks in the first set, Glass only had one more the rest of the way — a stat made possible by the Red Devils’ IQ in knowing where to be to cover their hitters when the Hilltoppers challenged at the net.
The Red Devils also limited Glass’ ability to put points on the board via their attack by finding the ball for digs. Tinsley Abbott, a senior libero, had 12 digs, while Maddox recorded 10.
And the Hilltoppers hurt themselves, too, by failing to record good passes in serve receive.
Setters Erin Johnson and Devan Funke were on the move more often than not to get to the ball and run the offense, and Glass hitters didn’t get as many quality chances to put away kills and record points.
“Oh about 14 miles,” Wilson said of the distance his setters had to cover. “… We’ve gotten better and better all along, but that’s always been our kryptonite here at Glass, our serve receive. If we’re serve receiving well, we have a good night. If we’re not, it tends to be a long night.”
RHS took advantage in the last two sets especially, winning by double digits.
The Red Devils recorded the digs on Glass’ less-than-ideal offensive opportunities, then set up their offensive leaders, Kate Hardie and Anna Maddox, for big hits.
In a 7-1 run to end the second set, Hardie was responsible for five points on five kills. She added four more of her game-high 19 in a 10-3 run in the third set that put RHS in control.
“I know [setter] Meah [Coles] will get me the ball wherever she is, and I know she’ll put it in the right spot for me to hit it,” she said. “… We’re just smart with our plays, and she’s a smart setter.”
Maddox also had five of her nine kills in the final set. Coles tallied 38 assists.
Hannah Raso led Glass with six kills and 11 digs, VB Trost had four kills and 10 digs, and Ashley Dietz recorded five kills, a block and four digs.
Glass finishes the regular season at LCA on Thursday. The Red Devils have two games left in the regular season and hope to make another deep run to the state tournament, where they lost in the semifinals and quarterfinals, respectively, in 2019 and 2018.