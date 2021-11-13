Rustburg volleyball sweeps Carroll County, heads back to state semifinals

“I kept [saying], we’re free-balling, and that’s gonna be a rip,” CCHS coach Cindy Edwards said. “You can’t free ball at this level.”

RHS looked more like itself in the second set, getting offensive production from the Bighams and from middle hitter Ari Hudson. Eden Bigham had three of her 10 total kills and Hudson tallied four of her six kills in the set.

Kate Hardie, after a slow start, settled in and got back to her dominating self in the second set, as well.

“I feel like the nerves were settled. Everything was good. We were all playing calm,” she said, “and we were all competing.”

Hardie smashed away eight kills in the second set and finished with a match-high 18 to go with 11 digs.

The senior was one of four RHS players with at least six digs. Fellow senior Delaney Scharnus led with 12 digs, and Eden Bigham and Meah Coles (40 assists) had seven and six, respectively. Nahla Bigham’s five blocks also contributed to a defensive effort Carroll County had rarely seen this season.

“They’re everywhere,” Edwards said of RHS. “They’re getting balls up that don’t [normally] get [picked] up. … They blocked extremely well. All you can do is just play your heart out.”