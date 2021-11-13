Rustburg volleyball sweeps Carroll County, heads back to state semifinals

RUSTBURG — The Red Devils led by six points in the third set Saturday afternoon at their home gym when Carroll County started to threaten. With a boost from an offense that finally found some rhythm and the defensive prowess of a pair of tall middle blockers, the visitors chipped away at the Rustburg advantage before pulling ahead.
But even as the Cavaliers put together a rally in the Class 3 state quarterfinals, Rustburg remained unfazed.
“I wasn’t too worried,” Kristen Hardie said of the third-set stretch.
The RHS coach trusted her team to stay composed, because she knew the players in white and red could make a good pass, then a good set, and earn a point with a smart swing. And they did.
Three kills came from the Bigham sisters — freshman middle hitter Nahla and senior outside hitter Eden — Jenna Bryant served well down the stretch, and three Carroll County errors finished off the match. The Red Devils added another 3-0 sweep to their resume, 25-17, 25-11, 25-21, to advance to the state semifinals for the fourth straight season.
“It’s really exciting,” RHS senior outside hitter Kate Hardie said of her team’s continuing playoff run. The Red Devils now are one win from making back-to-back trips to the state championship game and just two victories from a second consecutive title.
Hardie and the Red Devils (26-1) were far from perfect Saturday as they allowed Carroll County to climb back into the contest in both the third and first sets.
In the third, the Cavaliers (15-9) strung together an 8-2 run to pull even at 12-all, using three kills, an ace and a block to build momentum. It was easily the most successful stretch of the day for Carroll County, which switched personnel in the center of the net to stymie Rustburg’s big hitters and got into system offensively to set up the outside hitters.
CCHS twice matched its largest lead of the afternoon (two points) at 19-17 and 20-18 as the set progressed. But that’s when Rustburg’s talent began to win out.
Consecutive kills from Nahla and Eden Bigham, respectively, tied the set at 20, and Eden’s kill for the next point put RHS up for good en route to the match sweep. Bryant also recorded four straight service points near the game’s end.
In the first set, the Cavs benefited more from Rustburg’s mistakes than their own abilities. RHS gave away 13 points on unforced errors (mostly on attacks or at the service line), committing six mistakes in a 7-0 run that helped Carroll County pull within 19-16.
The Red Devils stayed in control, though, by taking advantage of multiple free balls sent over the net by the Cavaliers. Those easy passes led to four kills, and the set ended on a pair of Carroll County attacking errors.
“I kept [saying], we’re free-balling, and that’s gonna be a rip,” CCHS coach Cindy Edwards said. “You can’t free ball at this level.”
RHS looked more like itself in the second set, getting offensive production from the Bighams and from middle hitter Ari Hudson. Eden Bigham had three of her 10 total kills and Hudson tallied four of her six kills in the set.
Kate Hardie, after a slow start, settled in and got back to her dominating self in the second set, as well.
“I feel like the nerves were settled. Everything was good. We were all playing calm,” she said, “and we were all competing.”
Hardie smashed away eight kills in the second set and finished with a match-high 18 to go with 11 digs.
The senior was one of four RHS players with at least six digs. Fellow senior Delaney Scharnus led with 12 digs, and Eden Bigham and Meah Coles (40 assists) had seven and six, respectively. Nahla Bigham’s five blocks also contributed to a defensive effort Carroll County had rarely seen this season.
“They’re everywhere,” Edwards said of RHS. “They’re getting balls up that don’t [normally] get [picked] up. … They blocked extremely well. All you can do is just play your heart out.”
RHS now turns its attention to the state semis, where it will meet Hidden Valley (26-2), which beat Fort Defiance 3-0 in another quarterfinal Saturday. The semifinal contest — a rematch of the last season’s semifinal game that Rustburg won 3-1 — is set for Tuesday evening (time to be announced) at Hidden Valley.
A season ago, the squads met in Rustburg. But playing on the road this time around doesn’t concern the Red Devils too much, according to Kate Hardie, citing a 3-0 sweep of E.C. Glass in the Seminole District championship game at McCue Gymnasium as reason for her confidence.
“We took it to them,” she said, “so hopefully it can be the same way [against Hidden Valley]. We just know we’ll put up a fight.”