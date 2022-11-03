Rustburg volleyball sweeps Spotswood in Region 3C semis for second straight season, notches state berth

RUSTBURG — Spotswood was on top for the first time since leading 16-15. The Trailblazers, after trailing by as many as four points late in the second set, rallied late for a shot at tying the match Thursday.

But on the other side of the net, Rustburg didn’t panic, even as SHS had set point at 25-24. Instead, it turned to a pair of power hitters and to its stalwart server. The three — Nahla Bigham and Sophia Coles in the front row and libero Jenna Bryant in the back — delivered when their numbers were called.

As their older sisters Eden Bigham and Meah Coles had done for the RHS volleyball program in the past, Nahla and Sophia delivered in crunch time, and Bryant recorded the fifth of her six aces on the match as part of a 3-0 RHS run that squashed Spotswood’s comeback hopes.

The No. 3 seed Trailblazers fell in the second set, the tightest of the day, to find themselves in a 2-0 hole for the match, and then RHS put the game away by kicking its offense into high gear in the third set. Rustburg, for the second straight season, swept SHS in the Region 3C semifinals to earn another trip to the Class 3 state tournament and keep alive its hopes of winning a third straight ring.

“We worked so hard for this,” Nahla Bigham said after she and the No. 2 seed Red Devils won by scores of 25-22, 27-25, 25-21, “…. So we’re all really happy to make it [back to states], because we knew we could do it.”

With her second of four kills on the day, Bigham was responsible for a crucial side-out in the final stages of the second set. The middle hitter — the only Rustburg player to return as a starter to the spot she played a season ago — smashed the ball through a double block to tie the set at 25-all and send Bryant back to the service line.

Bryant served the rest of the way, her ace setting up set point. Sophia Coles recorded the dagger.

“I was like, ‘Set me. I feel it. I wanna slam it down and get the win for us,’” Coles said of the thoughts running through her mind ahead of that point and the other nail she delivered — match point in the third set, on another kill. The latter gave her 10 on the night and pushed her to a double-double (she also had 13 digs).

Coles pointed to the end of the second set as a crucial point in the match for the Red Devils (19-1). Their ability to stave of pesky Spotswood resulted in momentum heading into the third set.

There, Rustburg couldn’t be stopped.

The Devils led the entire way in the third, going up by as many as seven points toward the beginning of the match. Blankinship — who contributed all over the court with 29 assists, 11 digs, a block and a kill — recorded three straight aces during one stretch to give RHS an 11-4 lead.

Blankinship finished with five aces. She and Bryant, along with Coles and Tyleigh Abbott and their tough serving, gave Rustburg 12 easy points. The group did well in targeting specific players with their serves, which resulted in less-than-perfect passes for Spotswood (21-5) and a Trailblazers offense that had to scramble more than calmly run what it wanted.

“I think their serves weren’t killer serves, but I think they were very good placing them, and good [in] that they were consistent,” longtime SHS coach Jim Roth said.

On the other side, Rustburg was much better in serve receive, using good passing to run plays for Coles and Reagan Riddle outside and Reghan Archer (three kills) and Bigham in the middle.

Riddle finished behind Coles with eight kills, half of which came in the final set. After looking less confident in her swing early in the match, oftentimes choosing to tip the ball rather aggressively going after sets from Blankinship, she started seeing her strength as an asset that needed to be exploited.

“I think she’ s definitely one that it takes her a minute to get going, and then when she is, she’s hot,” first-year Rustburg coach Kirsti Pouncy said.

Riddle, Coles and Bigham combined for six kills late in the match, including three of four kills Rustburg recorded after Spotswood cut the RHS lead to 18-17.

Seven of the Red Devils’ final 10 points came off kills. Allison Hoffman tallied three of her five kills in the final set for Spotswood, and three of Dani Kunkle’s team-high nine kills came in the set, as well.

Kunkle contributed from every spot she occupied on the court, her defensive prowess on the back row keeping rallies going and setting up teammates. But her 30 digs weren’t enough to stop RHS, which will head to top-seeded Fort Defiance for the region title game at 1 p.m. Saturday. Fort Defiance beat fifth-seeded Fluvanna 3-0 in the other semifinal Thursday by scores of 25-9, 25-7, 25-15.

Region 3C Semifinals

Rustburg 3, Spotswood 0

At Rustburg

Scores: 25-22, 27-25, 25-21

Highlights: S — Dani Kunkle 30 digs, 9 kills; Allison Hoffman 5 kills; Raygan Wade 5 kills, 3 aces; Callie Weaver 14 assists. R — Sophia Coles 10 kills, 13 digs; Emma Blankinship 29 assists, 11 digs, 5 aces, 1 block, 1 kill; Jenna Bryant 13 digs, 6 aces; Nahla Bigham 4 kills, 2 blocks; Reghan Archer 3 kills; Reagan Riddle 8 kills, 7 digs.

Records: Spotswood 21-5. Rustburg 19-1.

Next: No. 2 seed Rustburg travels to No. 1 seed Fort Defiance for the Region 3C championship at 1 p.m. Saturday.