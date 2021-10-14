Rustburg volleyball tops E.C. Glass in another five-set thriller

An attacking error put Glass up 24-23, and, after Hudson staved off one set point, a service error (one of 20 on the night for the Red Devils) handed Glass the set victory that tied the match.

After both of the first two sets were decided by seven points, the third set, like the fourth, was close throughout. Rustburg’s lead was never more than three points, but a 5-0 run provided enough separation for the Red Devils.

“If you weren’t entertained in this match,” Glass coach Willie Wilson said, “you’ve got real problems. This was as good as any college match.”

Down two players because of an injury and COVID-19 — and two days after having to fight for a win over Jefferson Forest —Wilson’s team displayed its grit from the opening whistle against Rustburg.

The Hilltoppers, the only team to have taken Rustburg to five sets this season, kept rallies going with incredible digs and by chasing after passes that went askew. They did the little things well, too, like covering hitters and blockers to ensure they wouldn’t give up any easy points.

“This team’s got will for days,” Glass right-side hitter and setter Devan Funke said.