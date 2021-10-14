Rustburg volleyball tops E.C. Glass in another five-set thriller

When Rustburg’s Kate Hardie sent a serve long to give E.C. Glass a point late in the fourth set Thursday night at McCue Gymnasium, students from the midtown school unleashed a chant for her.
“Overrated!” they yelled at the talented Red Devils outside hitter minutes before their team tied the meeting of Seminole District volleyball heavyweights at two sets apiece.
Hardie, though, had the final word.
The senior unleashed six of her 27 kills in the decisive fifth set and, appropriately, ended the match with two straight kills. Hardie and Rustburg escaped the relentless pressure inside McCue with a 3-2 victory — their second five-set triumph over Glass this season — by scores of 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-7.
“In that fifth set,” Hardie said, “we just really took it to them. We just played our game.”
The teams traded punches for most of the night, ensuring the rematch of the Sept. 21 matchup lived up to its billing. RHS (18-1, 12-0 Seminole) led the match twice at 1-0 and 2-1 before dropping a tight fourth set — made possible in large part by huge blocks from Glass in a late run. But in the fifth, the Red Devils never trailed.
Rustburg began the match on a 5-0 run, with Hardie putting away an early kill and Eden Bigham and Aireona Hudson following suit. Their quick start kept Glass’ tough servers — the Hilltoppers finished with 16 aces to Rustburg’s seven — off the service line and boosted the Red Devils’ confidence.
“The passes were better, the sets were in the right spot, and we could work around the block with our swings,” Hardie said.
Hardie and Bigham, the outside hitters, carried most of the weight offensively all night, but Hudson, who plays exclusively in the front row as a middle hitter, offered important contributions throughout the match, too.
The senior finished with nine kills, recording three kills for three of Rustburg’s 15 points in the fifth set.
“I’m just glad I could do it for us,” an emotional Hudson said after the marathon match. “That’s a really big game for me. Usually I don’t have as much action. I’m glad I did tonight against a really good team.”
Hudson and setter Meah Coles (48 assists, eight digs, two aces) connected well on a quick set that often found an empty spot in the middle of the court opposite the net.
Her kills came at key moments against Glass (15-5, 9-2), which was intensely focused on the outside and Hardie and Bigham.
The Hilltoppers recorded three blocks against Hardie in the fourth set and tallied five total blocks in the tightest set of the match. A trio of them came in an 8-2 run in the fourth that gave Glass the lead. The teams went back and forth after that, tying the set four more times before Erin Johnson’s block gave Glass a 23-22 lead.
An attacking error put Glass up 24-23, and, after Hudson staved off one set point, a service error (one of 20 on the night for the Red Devils) handed Glass the set victory that tied the match.
After both of the first two sets were decided by seven points, the third set, like the fourth, was close throughout. Rustburg’s lead was never more than three points, but a 5-0 run provided enough separation for the Red Devils.
“If you weren’t entertained in this match,” Glass coach Willie Wilson said, “you’ve got real problems. This was as good as any college match.”
Down two players because of an injury and COVID-19 — and two days after having to fight for a win over Jefferson Forest —Wilson’s team displayed its grit from the opening whistle against Rustburg.
The Hilltoppers, the only team to have taken Rustburg to five sets this season, kept rallies going with incredible digs and by chasing after passes that went askew. They did the little things well, too, like covering hitters and blockers to ensure they wouldn’t give up any easy points.
“This team’s got will for days,” Glass right-side hitter and setter Devan Funke said.
Wilson and Rustburg coach Kristen Hardie both singled out Funke for her effort Thursday. The junior filled up the stat sheet with 10 kills and 15 digs to go with 14 assists and three blocks. Her work at the service line, where she had a game-high six aces, was a big factor in Glass’ set victories.
“She was big-time tonight,” Wilson said.
Funke and Johnson (eight kills, 16 digs, 16 assists three blocks and two aces) did most of their damage offensively from the right side, a spot many high school teams eschew in favor of the outside.
The two Glass senior outside hitters, VB Trost and Ashley Dietz, contributed, too. Trost had six kills, three digs and a block, and Dietz had 11 kills, 16 digs, three blocks and three aces.
For Rustburg, libero Delaney Scharnus was a stalwart in the back row to complement the play of Kate Hardie — who added 14 digs and one ace to her tally —Bigham and Hudson.
Bigham had 12 kills and nine digs and was RHS’ toughest server, finishing with four aces.