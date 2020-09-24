Rustburg's Bigham commits to pitch at UVa

Eden Bigham, the Rustburg High pitching phenom who burst onto the prep scene by recording an area-best 316 strikeouts as a freshman in 2019, has committed to UVa.
Bigham, now a junior, informed UVa of her decision Wednesday, less than a month after she began speaking with coaches at the university.
"She likes the coaches and they really did a good job of of reaching out to her and making her feel like they really believe in her," Bigham's mother Katie, who is also Rustburg's head coach, said Thursday.
It'd be hard not to believe in the Red Devils star. Like everyone else in Virginia, she missed out on her sophomore season this past spring because of the coronavirus. But to say Bigham turned heads as a freshman would be an understatement.
She confounded batters by averaging 14.2 strikeouts per game in 155 innings pitched, backed by her deceptive rise ball. She led Rustburg, which won just five times in 2018, to a 17-6 campaign in 2019 by allowing just 18 earned runs and posting a 0.81 ERA, one of the lowest in the Lynchburg area.
Now she's focused on leading the Red Devils back to success when softball begins in April of 2021.
"I knew coming in that we were gonna have a really good team," Bigham said of Rustburg, which in 2019 sported a stellar freshman class that should give opposing teams a fit next spring. "This 2022 class, we're really pushing everybody to win a state championship."
Bigham partly chose UVa because it's relatively close to home. She visited Liberty University, talked with coaches from James Madison and received interest from Ohio State prior to settling on the Cavaliers.
In Charlottesville, she'll join former Brookville standout hurler Madison Harris, now a freshman.
"She texted me [Wednesday] and said she was excited to play with me," Bigham said of Harris, the reigning Seminole District pitcher of the year from 2019 who also was a member of the Team USA U17 team last fall. "I definitely think she'll be there for me."
Bigham, who was named this newspaper's freshman of the year in 2019, is one of a handful of top-notch pitchers who have garnered Division I attention in recent years. She and the 6-foot-1 Harris join the ranks of standouts like Brookville's Jordan Dail (Oregon), Jefferson Forest's Meghan O'Neil (UCONN), Liberty's Millie Thompson (Clemson), Liberty Christian's Naomi Jones (LU), and Emma Lemley, a rising JF senior pitcher and part-time infielder who was named the Seminole's player of the year in 2019 after posting an 0.82 ERA and going 8-4 while hitting a team-best .394.
"It's crazy, looking at the district we've had," Bigham said. "I've talked with people from all over the place and they're like, 'Yeah, that's the district with all the pitchers.'"
UVa also will make a nice home because Bigham is considering a career in the medical field. In the circle, Katie Bigham, who was one of the most celebrated pitchers in Rustburg history before going on to throw at LU — where she was eventually selected into the Flames' Hall of Fame — has been working with her daughter on disguising her changeup, developing a curveball and picking up more speed on her fastball. Eden Bigham has received interest from college coaches for years, so perfecting the pitches in her repertoire will only make her more dangerous moving forward.
"They're so young when they have to make this choice," Katie Bigham said. "Finally, we were like, 'Make a decision, go with what you feel is right, and don't look back.'"
Eden, also a volleyball player at RHS, was a first team all-Seminole and Region 3C selection in softball her freshman year before not being able to showcase her talents as a sophomore. But she's determined to show up even stronger as a junior, making up for lost time.
"I'm gonna keep working harder," she said. "I want it even more."
