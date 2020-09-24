Rustburg's Bigham commits to pitch at UVa

Bigham partly chose UVa because it's relatively close to home. She visited Liberty University, talked with coaches from James Madison and received interest from Ohio State prior to settling on the Cavaliers.

In Charlottesville, she'll join former Brookville standout hurler Madison Harris, now a freshman.

"She texted me [Wednesday] and said she was excited to play with me," Bigham said of Harris, the reigning Seminole District pitcher of the year from 2019 who also was a member of the Team USA U17 team last fall. "I definitely think she'll be there for me."

Bigham, who was named this newspaper's freshman of the year in 2019, is one of a handful of top-notch pitchers who have garnered Division I attention in recent years. She and the 6-foot-1 Harris join the ranks of standouts like Brookville's Jordan Dail (Oregon), Jefferson Forest's Meghan O'Neil (UCONN), Liberty's Millie Thompson (Clemson), Liberty Christian's Naomi Jones (LU), and Emma Lemley, a rising JF senior pitcher and part-time infielder who was named the Seminole's player of the year in 2019 after posting an 0.82 ERA and going 8-4 while hitting a team-best .394.

"It's crazy, looking at the district we've had," Bigham said. "I've talked with people from all over the place and they're like, 'Yeah, that's the district with all the pitchers.'"