Rustburg's defense holds strong, Qua Rosser scores four TDs as Red Devils beat JF in OT

RUSTBURG — Alex Marsteller recorded the first two carries of Jefferson Forest’s overtime possession and bowled forward for 9 yards. The Cavaliers needed just 1 yard to tie it after that, and had two chances to record the score Friday night.

On the visiting sideline, Cavs coaches knew Rustburg was keying in on Marsteller, JF’s leading rusher on the night and season. So on consecutive plays, they called the number of Wrigley Colling, who’d previously punched the ball in for a score on another short-yardage situation for the first of his two touchdowns.

Rustburg’s defense sniffed out the JF handoff both times.

“We had to stand up as men and stop them,” said Junior Ramirez, an RHS defensive back.

He and his teammates did just that, twice stopping Colling for no gain, sending players in red bouncing off the grass as they screamed and hugged in celebration of their 33-27 overtime victory.

“We know as a team that defense wins games, and defense just had to step up,” said Qua Rosser, the Rustburg linebacker who also serves as the Red Devils’ most powerful offensive weapon. The imposing running back praised the 11 players who executed against a pair of effective runners in overtime, and who came up with a few similarly important stops in the fourth quarter. And he heaped glory on the offensive line that blocked for him all night, the group that opened the door for Rosser to score 26 of the Red Devils' 33 points.

Twenty of those points came in the third quarter. His final tallies gave Rustburg (5-4, 2-4 Seminole District) the lead — its first of the game — when its offense trotted onto the field first in overtime.

Rosser needed just two carries in the extra period to find the end zone. He got 9 yards on the first and then punched the ball in for six points from 1 yard out.

RHS went for two to try to gain a little extra leverage on the JF offense that got the ball next, but a pass attempt by QB Mike Knight to Jacob Ford fell incomplete. Rustburg’s defense, however, made sure the two extra points the Red Devils left on the table didn’t come back to haunt them.

“Our defense played as one the second half,” said Ramirez, who recorded multiple tackles in the final 24 minutes, including one with about seven minutes left in the game that potentially saved a touchdown and kept the contest knotted at 27-all.

After Rustburg gave away a first down by jumping offside on fourth-and-3, Colling broke away for a 19-yard gain on the next play. Ramirez made the tackle in space to keep Forest (3-6, 0-6 Seminole) close to midfield. Colling and Marsteller combined for 9 yards on the next three plays, but on fourth-and-1, RHS’ defense held, just as it did in overtime.

That play marked the only gain of more than 5 yards for JF in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers didn’t score in the final frame, although they had a chance to win on a 40-yard field-goal try by Cameron McClendon on the game’s last possession. McClendon’s attempt went wide left as time expired to force overtime.

RHS also held JF to just seven points in the second half, after giving up 20 in the first.

“They’d been running it down our throats that whole game,” Ramirez said. “The second half, we stopped them.”

In the first 24 minutes, JF had the upper hand by taking advantage of the opportunities Rustburg handed it. Its second and third touchdowns came after a turnover on downs and interception, respectively, by RHS in the second quarter.

Lukas Calkins scored one play after the Cavs gained possession following their fourth-down stop, sprinting 43 yards to the end zone. Colling scored on a 1-yard run on the second play of JF’s drive following the pick by Dylan Marks, who returned it 51 yards to the Rustburg 3-yard line to set up the easy touchdown.

The latter series gave JF a 20-6 lead heading into halftime, a testament not only to the work of its defense, said coach J.T. Crews, but to his team’s resiliency. The turnover on downs that set up Calkins' score came after JF nearly handed RHS the ball — on three occasions on two straight plays.

On second down from the Rustburg 48-yard line, JF fumbled twice on the same play. The first player to take the handoff coughed up the ball, as did the teammate who recovered the ball and tried to get the yards back. JF maintained possession, but then nearly threw an interception, forcing a punt.

“I think it says kind of what this team has been about all year,” Crews said. “They battle, they fight every single down.”

Crews said he saw that mettle in Marsteller — who “continued to prove that he is tough as nails” on his way to a team-high 114 yards and the game’s opening score (a 12-yard run in the first quarter to cap an eight-minute drive) — and in Colling and Calkins, who posted 49 and 71 yards rushing, respectively, and JF’s other three TDs. The two took many more handoffs than they normally would with Ethan Boone, the team’s second-leading rusher, out.

Rustburg’s offense did its damage largely in the second half, when it recorded 236 of its 384 yards of total offense.

Rosser hit the 100-yard mark early in the third quarter and finished just shy of 200 yards on the night, at 189 on 24 carries.

On both his first score in the second quarter, which tied the game at 6-all, and his first TD of the third, Rosser broke away from tacklers and down the left sideline for a long run on fourth-and-short.

“We had to get the first down, but I saw the hole, and I just had to hit it,” he said of his 32- and 54-yard TDs. His final score of regulation, a 1-yard rush, tied the game again, at 27-all with 35.4 seconds left in the third quarter.

The play was set up by a 22-yard run for a third-down conversion by his brother, Shaun Rosser (93 yards rushing), who jumpstarted RHS’ comeback with a 62-yard TD run to open the scoring in the second half.

But with the game on the line in extra time, RHS turned only to Qua, and he delivered. As did the RHS defense, whose goal-line stand sealed the win.

Rustburg 33, Jefferson Forest 27, OT

Jeff. Forest;6;14;7;0;0;—;27

Rustburg;0;6;21;0;6;—;20

JF — Alex Marsteller 12 run (kick failed)

R — Qua Rosser 32 run (kick failed)

JF — Lukas Calkins 43 run (Cameron McClendon kick)

JF — Wrigley Colling 1 run (McClendon kick)

R — Shaun Rosser 62 5un (Jason Dixon kick)

R — Q. Rosser 54 run (kick failed)

JF — Collin 7 run (McClendon kick)

R — Q. Rosser 1 run (Q. Rosser run)

R — Q. Rosser 1 run (pass failed)

;JF;R

First downs;19;7

Rushes-yards;48-247;35-295

Passing yards;18;89

Passing;2-4-0;11-14-1

Total Offense;265;384

Penalties-yards;1-10;5-30

Fumbles-lost;3-0;0-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Jefferson Forest: Josiah Bell 4-20, Marsteller 16-114, Calkins 7-49, Colling 19-71, Slade Keesee 1-1, Team 1-(minus 8). Rustburg: Q. Rosser 24-189, Mike Knight 3-4, S. Rosser 6-93, Aden Staton 1-4, Khalil Brown 1-5.

Passing — Jefferson Forest: Bell 2-4-0 (18). Rustburg: Knight 11-14-1 (89).

Receiving — Jefferson Forest: Brody Jackson 1-14, Keesee 1-4. Rustburg: Aldon Epperson 6-59, Tre Scott 2-11, Brown 2-16, Q. Rosser 1-3.

Records: Jefferson Forest 3-6. Rustburg 5-4.