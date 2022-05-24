Rustburg's Fields, Glass' Harpster earn Seminole's highest baseball honors

Rustburg shortstop and pitcher Kyle Fields has been named Seminole District player of the year after a scorching regular season at the plate and on the mound.

Pitcher of the year honors went to E.C. Glass' Mike Harpster, a flame-throwing junior who should garner plenty of Division I looks in the future.

The 6-foot-1 Fields has led Rustburg (13-7) to a successful season by hitting .509 in the regular season (29 of 57). He's also blasted six home runs, has 25 RBIs and an additional eight extra-base hits.

On the mound, Fields is 6-1 with a 1.70 ERA. He's been a strikeout machine, mowing down 65 batters in 37 innings pitched. He threw a five-inning no-hitter, with 14 strikeouts, against Heritage on April 1 in what was just his third outing of the season.

Harpster, who hits the 90s with his fastball, is currently 5-2 with a 0.99 ERA. The 6-foot righty made school history in late April when he threw a perfect game, striking out 12 of 15 batters in a run-ruled five-inning contest against Liberty High. He has 94 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.

He's hitting .266 this season with two home runs and 15 RBIs.

Harpster was joined on the Seminole's first team by pitchers Ben Blair (LCA) and Peyton Smith (Jefferson Forest). Other first-team selections were: catcher Evan Mace (JF); first baseman Breckin Nace (JF); second baseman Tanner Thomas (LCA); Fields at shortstop; third baseman Andrew Burns (LCA); outfielders Will Palmer (LCA), Trevor Justice (Rustburg), Blake Mays (Amherst) and Lane Duff (LCA); designated hitter Landon Mitchell (JF); and utility Carter Jones (E.C. Glass).

LCA coach Randy Tomlin was named Seminole coach of the year after guiding his Bulldogs to 17-2 regular-season record.

To view the complete all-Seminole teams, including second-team and honorable mention honorees, see below.

All-Seminole District Teams

First team

Pitchers — Mike Harpster (E.C. Glass), Ben Blair (Liberty Christian), Peyton Smith (Jefferson Forest); Catcher — Evan Mace (JF); First base — Breckin Nace (JF); Second base — Tanner Thomas (LCA); Shortstop — Kyle Fields (Rustburg); Third base — Andrew Burns (LCA); Outfielders — Will Palmer (LCA), Trevor Justice (R), Blake Mays (Amherst), Lane Duff (LCA); Designated hitter — Landon Mitchell (JF); Utility — Carter Jones (ECG).

Second team

P — Fields (R), Dalton Wentz (A), Palmer (LCA); C — Logan Duff (LCA); 1B — Dillon Stowers (LCA); 2B — Nick Dawson (A); SS — John Simmons (LCA); 3B — Dakota Maberry (A); OF — Parker Holdren (Liberty), Jonah Cunningham (A), Kevin Breimann (ECG), Sam Bell (JF); DH — Scooter Ball (ECG); Utl — Dawson (A).

Honorable mention

P — Cunningham (A), Nace (JF), Bell (JF), Nick Krantz (L), Matt Cassidy (Heritage), Reid Driskill (Brookville), Cooper Campbell (ECG); C — Christian Harris (A), Cassidy (H); 1B — Isaiah Bobbitt (L), Hunter Overstreet (R); 2B — Alex Whitaker (JF), Jarrett Stone (R), Harpster (ECG); SS — Sully Tibbs (JF), Wentz (A), Carter Jones (ECG), Parker Holdren (L); 3B — Nick Krantz (L), George Best (ECG); OF — Deiondre Seigia (R), Grayson Ware (R), Kenai Booker-Felder (H), Will Holdren (L); Utl — Krantz (L), Logan Litchford (R), Lucas Glass (H), Camden McCormick (R).

Pitcher of the year: Mike Harpster, E.C. Glass.

Player of the year: Kyle Fields, Rustburg.

Coach of the year: Randy Tomlin, Liberty Christian.