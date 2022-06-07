Rustburg's Fields named Region 3C player of the year

On the heels of being named Seminole District player of the year, Rustburg shortstop and pitcher Kyle Fields has taken home Region 3C player of the year honors.

The senior hit .508 (31 of 61) this season. He blasted six home runs, had 26 RBIs and an posted additional eight extra-base hits. On the mound he went 7-1, with a 1.46 ERA across 43 innings and 72 strikeouts. Fields tossed a five-inning no-hitter against Heritage on April 1 and led Rustburg (14-8) to the region semifinals when he threw a complete game against Broadway on May 30.

Fields was hit in the head by a fastball while batting in the first inning of that game. But he returned to the mound, scattering just four hits and allowing one unearned run while throwing 101 pitches in the 11-1 victory.

Fields received first-team all-region honors at pitcher and shortstop. LCA's Ben Blair was also a first-team selection at pitcher. He was joined by fellow Bulldogs Logan Duff (catcher), Dillon Stowers (first base), Andrew Burns (third base), Will Palmer (outfield) and Tanner Thomas (at-large selection) on the region's first team. LCA won the Region 3C title last week.

See the full all-region team below.

All-Region 3C Teams

Player of the Year: Kyle Fields, Rustburg

Coach of the Year: Marcus Davis, Spotswood

First team: Pitcher — Andrew Baugher (Spotswood), Ben Blair (LCA), Kyle Fields (Rustburg); Catcher — Logan Duff (LCA); First Base — Dillon Stowers (LCA); Second Base — Dalton Nicely (Spotswood); Third Base — Andrew Burns (LCA); Shortstop — Kyle Fields (Rustburg); Outfielder — Noah Burtner (Spotswood), Will Palmer (LCA), Ryan Martin (Broadway); Designated Hitter — Dusty Cash (Wilson Memorial); At-Large — Ben Moyer (Spotswood), Tanner Thomas (LCA).

Second team: P — Finn Irving (WM), Will Palmer (LCA), Ryan Martin (Broad); C — Haiden Engleman (Staunton); 1B — Hunter Deavers (Broad); 2B — Jalen Rowzie (WM); 3B — Ryan Anderson (Broad); SS — Luke Kesiter (Spots); OF — Trevor Justice (Rustburg), Micah Matthews (Turner Ashby), Noah Hertzler (Broad); DH — Dominic Cafferillo (Charlottesville); At-Large — John Simmons (LCA), Dawson Russell (Spots).