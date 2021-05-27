Rustburg's Jack Baker lands new job at Parry McCluer

When he was playing football at James River (Buchanan) in the 1980s, Jack Baker found himself admiring the folks from Parry McCluer whenever the two teams, separated by about 30 miles, played one another.
When Baker began coaching at VMI years later, he lived in nearby Buena Vista, home of the Fighting Blues.
Now he's headed back to the program and the community he's always revered. Baker, who resigned his post at Rustburg on May 21, was confirmed as Parry McCluer's new football coach Thursday evening.
His tenure with the Red Devils lasted eight years. At McCluer, Baker replaces Mark Wheeler, who coached there four seasons and went 19-23.
"I learned to admire the community and be impressed with the people I knew and met," Baker recalled about the time he lived in Buena Vista. "... And I always thought it was a neat football program."
Baker posted a 35-46 record at RHS. He came to Red Devils country from Alleghany in 2013 and went 6-5 his first season.
In 2016 he took Rustburg to the third round of the playoffs, and his team finished 10-3. It was Rustburg's best season since 2000, when it captured a state championship and won 12 times under Mike Scharnus, the coach of Altavista fame who is currently an assistant coach at Rustburg.
McCluer has five football titles to its credit, all of which occurred within a 10-year stretch. Its most recent was in 1987.
Sometimes, Baker's Rustburg squad suffered from in-season injuries to key players, the kinds that can cripple programs from schools that have low population numbers at the Class 3 level. In the pandemic-shortened season, RHS went 0-5. But through the good years and lean ones, Baker was always a constant, trying to get the most out of his players and instilling work ethic in them.
"Those kids and coaches will always be very special to me," Baker said. "... I've got real good memories of my times at Rustburg, and I wish them the best of luck.
"When I told them a week or so ago [about his departure] I said the kids and the coaches that happen to be in the program at the moment, they're the caretakers at the moment. ... I hope what we've done over the last eight years has been of value to the school and the community."
Now his focus is to get to McCluer and "jump in and go to work."
He'll said have a younger team comprised mostly of sophomores and juniors to work with in the upcoming season that is just three months away.
Baker's Rustburg teams typically featured a quarterback in the pocket and four wide receivers. It's a strategy he prefers and one he'll likely employ at McCluer. But he's leaving the door open to get a look at personnel first, before making any firm decisions on offensive and defensive schemes. At Rustburg, he sometimes did the same, whenever he felt like teams should feature a tight end a couple running backs instead of his preferred formation.
The Fighting Blues went 4-3 this pandemic-altered season. In 2016, they reeled off an 11-win campaign. They compete at the Class 1 level.
"Every time it's been open it's always interested me," Baker said of the job, "and this time it was kind of a match."
There are now two longtime Lynchburg-area coaching at the Buena Vista school. Mike Cartolaro (Altavista) currently serves as the school's athletic director and boys basketball coach.