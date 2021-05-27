Rustburg's Jack Baker lands new job at Parry McCluer

McCluer has five football titles to its credit, all of which occurred within a 10-year stretch. Its most recent was in 1987.

Sometimes, Baker's Rustburg squad suffered from in-season injuries to key players, the kinds that can cripple programs from schools that have low population numbers at the Class 3 level. In the pandemic-shortened season, RHS went 0-5. But through the good years and lean ones, Baker was always a constant, trying to get the most out of his players and instilling work ethic in them.

"Those kids and coaches will always be very special to me," Baker said. "... I've got real good memories of my times at Rustburg, and I wish them the best of luck.

"When I told them a week or so ago [about his departure] I said the kids and the coaches that happen to be in the program at the moment, they're the caretakers at the moment. ... I hope what we've done over the last eight years has been of value to the school and the community."

Now his focus is to get to McCluer and "jump in and go to work."

He'll said have a younger team comprised mostly of sophomores and juniors to work with in the upcoming season that is just three months away.