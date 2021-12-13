Rustburg's Kate Hardie named Class 3 volleyball player of the year; Kristen Hardie named coach of the year

After finishing her playing days with a second straight state championship, Rustburg standout senior Kate Hardie rounded out her indoor volleyball career with the state's highest honor. Hardie on Monday was named the Virginia High School League Class 3 player of the year.
Hardie is the first player from The News & Advance coverage area to earn a VHSL state player of the year award since 2014, when Altavista's Sydney Morris picked up the honor for Group 1A.
"Very thankful to have gotten that. It means a lot," Hardie said. "It's just a really good feeling."
The outside hitter, who will play beach volleyball in college at Mercer, also was named state player of the year by the Virginia High School Coaches Association at the end of the previous season; the VHSL did not hand out all-state honors after the pandemic-shortened last season that took place in the spring.
Hardie now is a three-time first-team all-state selection (including last season's VHSCA honor), a three-time Region 3C player of the year and a three-time Seminole District player of the year.
Like her daughter, Rustburg coach Kristen Hardie earned the state's highest honor for the second straight year, as well. She was named the VHSL Class 3 coach of the year Monday and in the spring was the VHSCA Class 3 coach of the year.
"She obviously deserves it," Kate Hardie said, pointing to specific moves her high school coach and mom implemented in the biggest games of the season as reasons why the Red Devils were able to post a 28-1 record on their way to a Class 3 state championship, their second straight. "Coach Hardie was there with the answer."
When asked about her award, Kate Hardie explained that while her offensive firepower was the flashy part of her game that drew the most attention — she finished with a team-high 477 kills by hitting .356 and recording a 47.7% kill percentage — she believes her play elsewhere on the court also was a factor. She added 63 aces and a team-high 228 digs to her final stat line, and finished with 28 errors while receiving 280 serves.
Hardie also noted the work and abilities of her teammates as important in her earning the distinction of the state's top player.
"It wasn't just me 'I' or 'me.' It was all of us together. It's what all of us were able to do," she said. "Every single girl on the team had a big part of it."
Among those who helped Hardie's case while also making a name for themselves are fellow seniors Meah Coles and libero Delaney Scharnus, along with her outside hitting counterpart and classmate Eden Bigham.
Scharnus — who returned several games into the season from a knee injury suffered last winter — and Coles garnered first-team all-state nods Monday, while Bigham was a second-team selection.
The four helped Rustburg to an 83-14 record over their careers, including just one loss over their junior and senior seasons. That loss came in a tournament early in the fall campaign against Colgan, which won the Class 6 state championship.
Class 3 All-State Volleyball Teams
Player of the Year: Kate Hardie, Rustburg
Coach of the Year: Kristen Hardie, Rustburg
First Team: Kate Hardie (RHS), Sarah Callender (Tabb), Cam Davenport (Hidden Valley), Kendall Abercrombie (York), Meah Coles (RHS), Mara Wollford (William Monroe), Caleigh Ponn (HV), Makayla Rumley (Bassett), Delaney Scharnus (RHS), Abby Gregory (THS).
Second Team: Leilani Goggin (Fort Defiance), Eden Bigham (RHS), Maddie Dahl (Rockbridge), Madison Stockner (Carroll County), Aubrey Hyndshaw (New Kent), Alli Pratt (THS), Clara Foster (NKHS), Morgan Hunter (YHS), Blair Bussells (Goochland), Nala Shearer (Rock.).