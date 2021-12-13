Rustburg's Kate Hardie named Class 3 volleyball player of the year; Kristen Hardie named coach of the year

"She obviously deserves it," Kate Hardie said, pointing to specific moves her high school coach and mom implemented in the biggest games of the season as reasons why the Red Devils were able to post a 28-1 record on their way to a Class 3 state championship, their second straight. "Coach Hardie was there with the answer."

When asked about her award, Kate Hardie explained that while her offensive firepower was the flashy part of her game that drew the most attention — she finished with a team-high 477 kills by hitting .356 and recording a 47.7% kill percentage — she believes her play elsewhere on the court also was a factor. She added 63 aces and a team-high 228 digs to her final stat line, and finished with 28 errors while receiving 280 serves.

Hardie also noted the work and abilities of her teammates as important in her earning the distinction of the state's top player.

"It wasn't just me 'I' or 'me.' It was all of us together. It's what all of us were able to do," she said. "Every single girl on the team had a big part of it."

Among those who helped Hardie's case while also making a name for themselves are fellow seniors Meah Coles and libero Delaney Scharnus, along with her outside hitting counterpart and classmate Eden Bigham.