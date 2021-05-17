Rustburg's Kate Hardie named VHSCA Class 3 POY, Kristen Hardie earns COY honors

Rustburg junior Kate Hardie and her mother, Kristen, have added to their already impressive 2021 resumes. They have swept the highest honors given annually by the Virginia High School Coaches Association in volleyball.

Kate Hardie, the 5-foot-9 phenom who paced the Red Devils to their first state title since 1992 last month, was named the VHSCA's Class 3 player of the year. Kristen Hardie, who wrapped her 17th season at the school, took home coach of the year honors.

Rustburg finished the season with a 16-0 record and didn't drop a single set in 12 of those matches, including a 3-0 sweep of New Kent in the Class 3 state championship.

Kate Hardie led the Lynchburg area with 288 kills and also posted a .361 hitting percentage to go along with 149 digs.

Rustburg junior setter Meah Coles and senior outside hitter Anna Maddox were also named to the first team, while senior libero Tinsley Abbott was a second-team selection.

The Virginia High School League has scrapped its annual all-state awards for each sport because of the pandemic.

Full VHSCA teams are as follows:

