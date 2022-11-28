Saturday will be 'monumental' day at City Stadium as Heritage and E.C. Glass play in state semifinal doubleheader

There is no template for Saturday. No road map to consult and no history to recall in preparation. Saturday is all about carving out new territory.

For the first time, football programs at E.C. Glass and Heritage both will host state semifinal matchups, creating a twin billing at Lynchburg City Stadium, the place both teams call home.

Since Heritage opened its doors in 1976, the two programs often have been on different paths — one enjoying a great year while the other struggled, each sometimes enduring playoff droughts, one lifting a state trophy while the other sat at home after a short playoff run.

This year is different. Heritage and E.C. Glass both fought through the first three rounds of the playoffs. Now here they are, ready for a chance to reach separate state title games, each unified not only because of the city they hail from, but by a will to see the other succeed.

"It's monumental, unprecedented; it's never happened before," E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody said. "And it's a good thing. Somebody asked me today how I feel and if I'll be rooting for Heritage. Hell yeah I'm rooting for Heritage. The only time I don't is when they play us. I'm a Heritage fan. I'm a Lynchburg fan."

Heritage (11-2) advanced the Class 3 state semifinals Saturday night when it defeated Liberty Christian 22-17 in the Region 3C championship game. E.C. Glass (12-1) defeated Salem 35-21 for the Region 4D title.

Game times for the state semifinals were announced Monday morning. Heritage hosts Christiansburg (10-3) at noon, while Glass welcomes Kettle Run (13-0) at 5 p.m.

That new territory will be carved out in an apropos way at a historic venue: Lynchburg City Stadium, the 83-year-old structure that opened in 1939, funded by a grant from FDR's Works Progress Administration and taxpayer money; a place that is home every season to the public schools' home games. Now it is home for each in a year of unprecedented success.

Whenever Heritage and Glass have hosted playoff games in the past, Lynchburg City Schools officials have always planned those games for different days. But state semifinal times and dates are decided by the Virginia High School League, and both teams earned the right to host based off the league's power points, accumulated during the regular season.

After Heritage's win over LCA at Williams Stadium over the weekend, Heritage coach Brad Bradley addressed his team's victory, Glass' defeat of Salem and the state semifinals.

"I'm very proud of our football program," he said. "Give hats off to LCA, man. They're very well coached. They gave us everything they had to the last play. We knew it would [end that way]. It's a Seminole District war. I think E.C. Glass proved over there [at City Stadium] that none of those teams in Roanoke — I'm not saying Christiansburg, because that's the New River Valley — but they better not ever take the Seminole District for granted. This is a tough district. You come out of this district, you better be tough. You better be physical, because Salem came in tonight and found out what it was all about. And I think they underestimated [Glass].

"Now you've got two city teams getting ready to host state semifinals at City Stadium. Tell me the last time that happened? That's pretty exciting. It's big-time pride. We talk about Lynchburg City with Glass and us, and the Jug Bowl is a huge game, but we're rooting for them, and I think they're rooting for us. And it's an awesome feeling."

Former Heritage athletic director Mark Storm, who serves as the Pioneers' kickers and punters coach, noted Monday evening that there have only been a few regular-season doubleheaders that featured Glass and Heritage. Two of those took place in 1976, according to records compiled by this newspaper, not long after HHS opened its doors. The last of those regular-season twin billings occurred in 2003.

The rivals played each other in the playoffs four times — under a long-ago scrapped model — beginning in 1988 and again in '89, '92 and '93.

"We've never had this situation before," Storm said. "There's natural pride that the school system and the district is so well represented at this level. Lots of times one has packed their bags and the kids are into winter sports while the other one's moving on. But it's great that you've got both schools. There's four schools in the entire state left in your division. So you've got two of eight in two divisions from the same school division playing. That's pretty special."

Bradley looked back on Saturday night to 2012, when head football coaching vacancies were filled at both schools. Bradley took over at Heritage that year and Ben Martin began coaching at Glass. Martin handed the reins over to Woody in 2015. Those were pivotal times for both programs. The 2012 hirings coincided with the creation of an Athletics Advisory Committee, formed by the Lynchburg City School Board in 2010, that was responsible for conducting a review of the division's athletic program.

The committee made numerous recommendations in its report, which it labeled as a "staircase to greatness," including studying the city's athletic facility needs, allowing eighth graders to try out for JV teams and hiring academic coaches to work with athletes. The committee wanted to make a cultural change and focus more on athletic achievement than the division had in the past. It also sought to unify varsity coaches with middle school programs, so each would be on the same page. Several of its recommendations eventually were adopted by the school board.

Not long after, Bradley and Woody began talking of working together to develop talent at the youth level.

"Both programs were down at that time," Bradley said of when he was hired. "And look where we are now. We're bitter rivals, but it's a real special situation."

Tickets for each of Saturday's games are $10.

"It's great for the city," he said. "And I want to know what City Stadium looks like full. They ought to give you a two for one. They shouldn't make you leave. If you pay to see Heritage, you should be able to stay for Glass. I'm hoping City Stadium looks the way it did in the past. I'm hoping every seat down to the 10-yard line is filled. It's a celebration of hard work and togetherness."

Neither team had ever celebrated a region title in the same year prior to Saturday night, a fact Bradley mentioned after defeating LCA.

"I think it's a huge deal. You don't have to transfer to LCA to win football games." he said. "You can stay right here at Heritage and at E.C. Glass and win regional championships. And I think that's a huge message."