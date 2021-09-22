Scharnus, Rustburg volleyball come back to beat E.C. Glass

Tuesday’s match marked just the third game this season Scharnus has appeared in; she served in one match earlier in the year before playing sparingly in the back row last week against Liberty, only recently getting cleared to come back from two knee surgeries for a torn ACL in the spring. This time, she contributed significantly more.

“She’s a great player, and we tried to make her move [around when we served],” Glass coach Willie Wilson said. “… You just can’t stop a great player.”

Scharnus, Wilson said, was the difference for RHS in the fourth and fifth sets. Because his team’s tough serving in the second and third — and Rustburg’s trouble with getting up good passes on the receiving end, thereby limiting the Red Devils’ chances to set up its strongest hitters well — had Glass on the cusp of a match victory.

In the third set, Devan Funke served 10 times before Rustburg could put a point on the scoreboard. She recorded two of her four aces in the stretch. Eventually, Glass went up 16-2, the only Rustburg points coming on Hilltoppers errors. By then, RHS couldn’t dig out of the hole.

“I think our serves just killed them the whole game,” Glass senior Ashley Dietz, who finished with 14 kills and 20 digs, said.