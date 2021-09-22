Scharnus, Rustburg volleyball come back to beat E.C. Glass

RUSTBURG — Rustburg’s lack of confidence on the court was obvious from the top row of the bleachers. In the third set at the RHS gym Tuesday night, the Red Devils volleyball players didn’t look like defending state champs. The girls in white wore perplexed looks on their faces, while coach Kristen Hardie tossed her folder toward the bench. Nothing they seemed to try resulted in a side-out.
On the other side of the net, E.C. Glass couldn’t have been more excited. The visiting Hilltoppers sucked the energy out of the RHS faithful and took a commanding 10-0 lead on their way to a third-set victory and a 2-1 match lead.
Then Hardie made a change.
“Laney, go put your libero jersey on,” RHS senior Delaney Scharnus, who had only subbed in previously, heard her coach say.
With Scharnus’ emergence from the locker room, the Red Devils emerged from the worst spot they’ve been in all season. Thanks to Scharnus’ ability to pass consistently — coupled with the offense of fellow seniors Eden Bigham and Kate Hardie and small contributions at key times from less-experienced players — the Red Devils rebounded to capture the match, 3-2.
“We don’t stay down,” Scharnus said of her team’s performance late in its 25-22, 16-25, 12-25, 26-24, 15-9 win. “We never have, and we won’t.”
Tuesday’s match marked just the third game this season Scharnus has appeared in; she served in one match earlier in the year before playing sparingly in the back row last week against Liberty, only recently getting cleared to come back from two knee surgeries for a torn ACL in the spring. This time, she contributed significantly more.
“She’s a great player, and we tried to make her move [around when we served],” Glass coach Willie Wilson said. “… You just can’t stop a great player.”
Scharnus, Wilson said, was the difference for RHS in the fourth and fifth sets. Because his team’s tough serving in the second and third — and Rustburg’s trouble with getting up good passes on the receiving end, thereby limiting the Red Devils’ chances to set up its strongest hitters well — had Glass on the cusp of a match victory.
In the third set, Devan Funke served 10 times before Rustburg could put a point on the scoreboard. She recorded two of her four aces in the stretch. Eventually, Glass went up 16-2, the only Rustburg points coming on Hilltoppers errors. By then, RHS couldn’t dig out of the hole.
“I think our serves just killed them the whole game,” Glass senior Ashley Dietz, who finished with 14 kills and 20 digs, said.
Before that, Rustburg committed a string of costly mistakes early in the second set — it recorded seven of them to start between service and hitting errors and a bad set — to give away its 1-0 match advantage.
Tuesday marked the first time this season the Red Devils lost more than one set, and Glass threatened to hand them their first loss in Seminole District play in a tight fourth set, too.
But RHS — after a short, players-only powwow following their disastrous showing in the third set — was resolved to come back.
“We’ve been talking about this since April, since the state championship game, and we can’t come in here and give up [after] the third set. It’s not how we work,” Scharnus said. “... We couldn’t play like that. … We had to reset, and we did. We played such good volleyball in the fourth and fifth sets.”
Glass led 10-5 early before an 8-0 Rustburg run in the fourth. The rest of the way, the teams traded points almost 1 for 1, with five ties before RHS pulled ahead.
Kate Hardie and Bigham recorded back-to-back kills, and RHS also got a big block from Bigham’s younger sister Nahla Bigham against the attack of Glass’ leading hitter VB Trost that provided some separation at 21-18.
Dietz kept Glass in the match after that and tied it at 23 before Bigham and Hardie, the senior outside hitters, finished off the set.
The Red Devils built an early lead in the fifth set, and they never looked back.
Scharnus bolstered the Red Devils by immediately passing well on the first play, a Glass serve, to set up Aireona Hudson’s kill, then served tough until the Red Devils had a 6-0 lead.
Eden Bigham provided five of RHS’ final seven points that sealed the match, recording five of her team-high 18 kills in the stretch. Reghan Archer also had a block to help RHS keep hold of momentum.
Hardie finished with 17 kills and 17 digs, Meah Coles had 37 assists and 16 digs, and Jenna Bryant had five aces.
From positions 1 through 6 on the court, Glass was solid Tuesday, making good on Wilson’s perspective that this squad is the “best I’ve had in eight years.” Trost led the Hilltoppers with 18 kills, 16 digs and 13 blocks. Funke tallied four aces, four kills, 16 assists, three blocks and 12 digs. Erin Johnson had 16 assists, 10 digs, three aces, three kills and one block.
Glass, Dietz said, played the best it has all year Tuesday, despite taking an eighth straight loss to RHS. The teams meet again Oct. 14 at McCue Gymnasium, where Glass will aim for its first win in the series since 2017.
“I think we have them next time,” Dietz said.