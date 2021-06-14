 Skip to main content
Seminole Coaches All-District Team
052221-lna-sports-lcaamherst-p04.JPG

Amherst shortstop Christian Martin slides safely into third base base against LCA in a 2021 game. 

 Lee Luther Jr.

Player of the Year: Christian Martin, Amherst

Co-Pitchers of the Year: Kyle Fields (Rustburg), Brock Duff (LCA).

Coach of the Year: John Apperson, Amherst).

First team — Pitchers: Kyle Fields (Rustburg), Brock Duff (LCA), Connor Maggi (JF), Dalton Wentz (Amherst); Infielders: Christian Martin (Amh), Tanner Thomas (LCA), Kyle Fields (Rustburg), Sully Tibbs (JF), Blake French (Liberty); Outfielders: Dalton Mann (LCA), Peyton Smith (JF), Nick Dawson (Amh), Trevor Justice (Rustburg); Catchers: Logan Duff (LCA), Christian Harris (Amh); Utility: Blake French (Liberty); Designated Hitter: Will Kese (JF).

Second Team — P: Mike Harpster (E.C. Glass), Peyton Smith (JF), Will Thomas (LCA), Jonah Cunningham (Amh); INF — Jonah Cunningham (Amh), Charlie Elwell (ECG), Dalton Wentz (Amh), Adam Woodall (JF), Nick Krantz (Liberty), Dakota Maberry (Amh); OF: Kenai Booker (Heritage), Joseph Fielder (Amh), Will Dooley (Liberty), Drake McDaniel (Brookville); C: Evan Mace (JF), Matt Cassidy (Her); UT: Dakota Maberry (Amh); DH: Wyatt Bigham (Rust).

Honorable Mention — P: Avery Salyer (Liberty), Jimmy Smallshaw (Her), Reid Driskill (Brookville), Dakota Maberry (Amh), Drew LaPrade (Rust); INF — Cameron Johnson (Her), Brandon Franklin (Amh), Drew LaPrade (Rust), Jarrett Stone (Rust), Chance Holt (Rust); OF — Grayson Ware (Rust), Will Thomas (LCA); C: George Best (ECG), Logan Litchford (Rust), Chase Tilley (Brook); UT: Peyton Smith (JF), Adam Lee (Brook).

Note: The Seminole District is not choosing all-district teams this season. This team was approved by coaches from the Seminole.

