Seminole District delays start of winter sports until Jan. 4

Principals from the Seminole District's eight schools decided Thursday to postpone all basketball games and wrestling matches until Jan. 4.

The regular season for Virginia High School League teams is scheduled to begin Monday. Each team inside the Seminole will have to postpone four boys basketball and four girls basketball games and one wrestling match.

Teams can continue practicing, as of now.

The Seminole District is home to Amherst, Brookville, E.C. Glass, Heritage, Jefferson Forest, Liberty, Liberty Christian and Rustburg.

Thursday's news had been expected since last Friday, when athletic directors in the Seminole met and recommended principals vote to push the start of winter sports to Jan. 4.

This week, the Lynchburg School Board pushed back the start of games at Heritage and E.C. Glass to Jan. 11 and reverted back to its Phase 2 guidelines for limited practices.