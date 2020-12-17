Seminole District delays start of winter sports until Jan. 4

Principals from the Seminole District's eight schools decided Thursday to postpone all basketball games and wrestling matches until Jan. 4.
The regular season for Virginia High School League teams is scheduled to begin Monday. Each team inside the Seminole will have to postpone four boys basketball and four girls basketball games and one wrestling match.
Teams can continue practicing, as of now.
The Seminole District is home to Amherst, Brookville, E.C. Glass, Heritage, Jefferson Forest, Liberty, Liberty Christian and Rustburg.
Thursday's news had been expected since last Friday, when athletic directors in the Seminole met and recommended principals vote to push the start of winter sports to Jan. 4.
This week, the Lynchburg School Board pushed back the start of games at Heritage and E.C. Glass to Jan. 11 and reverted back to its Phase 2 guidelines for limited practices.
The Bedford County School Board meets at 6 p.m. tonight to discuss the limits it placed on high school sports last week. Those limits say Jefferson Forest, Liberty and Staunton River (Blue Ridge District) cannot play until the county and the opposing team's locality are out of what the Virginia Department of Health deems the highest risk category, or the "red zone."
It's currently unclear how games inside the Seminole District will proceed on Jan. 4, since half of its teams will not be in action as of this moment.
In Thursday's release, Amherst County High Principal Derrick Brown said several district teams are unavailable to compete because of COVID-19 cases and quarantines, but did not specify which teams have been affected.
He also said district schools could not safely conduct contact tracing or monitor positive and potential COVID-19 cases over winter break because multiple people tasked with those duties will not be available.
"While we are eager for our students to return to competition, we are committed to doing so safely and responsibly," the release said. "Safety remains our top priority and the decisions and actions of our administrators are made with our students' best interests and safety in mind."
