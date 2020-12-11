Seminole District recommends delaying start of winter sports; Bedford schools face slew of questions

The start of winter high school sports inside the Seminole District may be delayed by two weeks. Athletic directors for the eight-team district met Friday morning and recommended that school principals vote to begin sports Jan. 4 rather than Dec. 21, which is currently opening night for basketball games across the state.
The principals are likely to consider that recommendation early next week, two Seminole athletic directors said.
Meanwhile, the state of winter sports in Bedford County is in doubt after the school board there voted unanimously Thursday night to fund sports and allowed for their return, but also placed firm restrictions on any future play. The board said sports cannot be staged if the county is in what the Virginia Department of Health refers to as the red zone, or highest risk category. Bedford County has been considered in the red zone by the VDH since October.
The board also decided games against schools from other localities cannot take place if those schools are in the red zone, even if Bedford is not. Currently, only eight Virginia localities are not in the highest risk category, and none of them are inside this newspaper’s coverage area.
Jefferson Forest athletic director Jedd Zaring said the division — home to JF and Liberty High in the Seminole and Staunton River in the Blue Ridge District — will consult the VDH’s Schools Pandemic Metrics website page ahead of games. “We’ll look at the two core indicators — new [coronavirus] cases in the last 14 days and the percentage of positive cases — and if either two are in the red, then we’re not playing,” Zaring said.
The Seminole’s recommendation was made in an effort to include Bedford in as many district games as possible, Zaring noted. But it’s unclear if Bedford will be able to play at all, because cases are likely to increase after Christmas and New Year’s as people travel into and out of the area. To play, Bedford County would have to be in the orange zone, which means there would be fewer than 200 cases over the last 14 days in the county. As of Friday, the county had 601 active COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days.
Even if Bedford schools are able to play winter sports, there could be further problems. Take basketball for an example. If a significant number of games are canceled, it’s unclear if JF, Liberty and Staunton River would be eligible for postseason play, since VHSL regions are only taking the top four teams to the postseason based on winning percentage. Postseason play for all winter sports begins in early February, which means there is a tight window in which to stage regular-season contests. That window will tighten significantly if multiple games have to be rescheduled because of coronavirus concerns.
“There are still a lot of questions as to what this will look like,” Zaring said.
The school board on Thursday night heard from county residents in favor of and against the return of high school sports. After voting to bring back sports, board members congratulated athletes for their work and dedication, saying a way was paved for return to competition. But it’s unclear how playing is possible right now, since there is no indication Bedford will enter the orange zone any time soon.
Liberty High athletic director Lori Mattson said the red zone indicators place plenty of uncertainty around the winter season.
“We’re just trying to provide our kids with the best opportunities we can,” Mattson said. “What that looks like and what that should be is the hard part to figure out. We do need to support them. ... It’s a terribly hard situation to be in for a lot of people. There’s no one who did anything without the best of intentions.”
The Seminole’s recommendation to move the start to Jan. 4 is similar to a plan the Dogwood District currently has in place.
The Dogwood — home to Altavista, Appomattox County, Gretna, Nelson County and William Campbell — will not begin play until Jan. 4, a decision made weeks ago, Appomattox AD Chris Dodge said.
Athletic officials in the Dogwood face significant challenges, too. Much of the work the district has completed in the past, Dodge said, has been scrapped.
That includes safety measures and plans for spectators (the Seminole has said no spectators are allowed while the Dogwood has not made a decision about that yet). On Thursday, the district’s plan again had to be modified after the Virginia High School League said masks must be worn by athletes at all times, in games and in practices. The decision excluded wrestling, sideline cheer, gymnastics and swim and dive athletes from having to wear masks.
On Friday, the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association, made up of private schools throughout the state, also announced its members must wear masks while competing in the winter season.
The Seminole District also recommended Friday that principals at E.C. Glass, Heritage, Amherst County, Brookville, JF, Liberty, Liberty Christian and Rustburg vote that athletes must wear masks for the foreseeable future while practicing and playing games.
In Bedford, Mattson pleaded for people to work with one another toward the common goal of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 rather than being divided by pandemic guidelines.
“I just want all of us to stick together and work together,” she said.
“That’s how we can best help our kids, if we bond together.”
