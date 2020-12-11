Seminole District recommends delaying start of winter sports; Bedford schools face slew of questions

The Seminole’s recommendation was made in an effort to include Bedford in as many district games as possible, Zaring noted. But it’s unclear if Bedford will be able to play at all, because cases are likely to increase after Christmas and New Year’s as people travel into and out of the area. To play, Bedford County would have to be in the orange zone, which means there would be fewer than 200 cases over the last 14 days in the county. As of Friday, the county had 601 active COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days.

Even if Bedford schools are able to play winter sports, there could be further problems. Take basketball for an example. If a significant number of games are canceled, it’s unclear if JF, Liberty and Staunton River would be eligible for postseason play, since VHSL regions are only taking the top four teams to the postseason based on winning percentage. Postseason play for all winter sports begins in early February, which means there is a tight window in which to stage regular-season contests. That window will tighten significantly if multiple games have to be rescheduled because of coronavirus concerns.

“There are still a lot of questions as to what this will look like,” Zaring said.