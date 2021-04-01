 Skip to main content
Seminole District to allow more fans at fall athletic events
Brookville Heritage Football

Spectators watch Heritage take on Brookville as the sun sets at Lynchburg City Stadium on Friday, March 19, 2021.

 Kendall Warner/The News & Advance

In line with new guidance from Gov. Ralph Northam, the Seminole District on Thursday announced updated rules regarding spectators for fall sports. 

The district, in a release, said a committee that includes school principals and athletic directors decided to increase the number of spectators allowed both indoors and outdoors for fall sports — to align with new statewide limits for recreational sports — after meeting Monday. 

As of Thursday, 100 spectators (up from 25) are allowed at indoor fall sports in the Seminole, which could last through April 24. Spectators for outdoor sports are capped at 500 (up from 250), with band members and cheerleaders included in that total, per Virginia High School League guidelines. The last outdoor sport to wrap up, football, ends with state championships May 1. 

According to the release, only home spectators will be allowed, and each school will determine how to to invite fans. Mask-wearing and social-distancing guidelines remain in place. 

The district said the committee will reconvene in the coming weeks to discuss spectator policies for spring sports, the first of which begins April 21. 

The Dogwood and Blue Ridge districts, which include other area public schools, have not formally announced new or updated spectator policies since Northam's decision to relax guidelines. 

