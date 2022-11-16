Senior Eric West, in first season playing football, a significant contributor for Amherst

AMHERST — By many measures, Eric West’s lone goal wouldn’t be considered outlandish. He wanted to score just once, when he and his Amherst teammates took on George Washington in Danville to open the season.

For many senior players in the area, the objective might be considered a pretty low bar to clear. After all, West hadn’t hoped to rack up a significant number of points or yards, and he didn’t even set out to be a standout in the backfield. He just wanted six points to start the 2022 campaign.

But a look at West’s background might offer a different perspective.

To that point, the only athletic experience at Amherst County High School he could point to was his endeavors as a sprinter on the track team. His football resume, meanwhile, was blank.

Never before had West donned a helmet and pads on Friday night under the lights. Never had he suited up for any other gridiron battle, either, for that matter.

“A lot of my friends and coaches asked me to come out [to try football],” West said after practice Wednesday, 12 weeks into his first season of football, and only a few months removed from his first exposure to the sport as a member of a team. “And it’s my senior year, so I figured I’d try it.”

West — who will join his teammates for Thursday’s 7 p.m. battle with E.C. Glass in the Region 4D semifinals at City Stadium — wasn’t concerned then about turning into a star for the Lancers, or even about playing time. “I was just gonna come out here and try my hardest and try to be part of it,” he added.

Coaches instantly took notice.

“Who is that kid?” head coach Bob Christmas remembers thinking as he caught his first glimpses of West as the Lancers began conditioning in the preseason to gear up for the slog ahead. The group who stepped onto the field for those unofficial workouts under the searing summer sun was running sprints, Christmas added, when West earned a huge lead on the rest of the pack.

“He was out in front everybody,” the coach said. “… I noticed him immediately.”

As did Christmas’ son and running backs coach Kevin Christmas. “He would constantly tell me, ‘Eric’s gonna contribute,’” the elder Christmas said of the message he got from his assistant.

The younger Christmas was right, despite the other questions regarding West that existed early on. For a few weeks, at least, there were concerns that someone never having played football before — at the varsity, JV or any other level — would be able to understand the basics of the sport, much less the intricate details of Amherst’s Wing-T offense.

But West did catch on — quickly — evidence of which came when the Lancers kicked off for the first time this season in September.

In that game against GW, he toted the ball twice. On one of the two carries, West’s knowledge of the play, vision of the field and superior speed combined to help him check off the only box he’d really hoped he would. With 47 seconds left in the game, he broke away for a 33-yard TD run.

“My first touchdown, I just remember all of my teammates were there hyping me up,” he said with a smile.

That was the first of his nine scores this year, good for the lead on a team that routinely features a bevy of players carrying the ball each game. West also is up to a team-best 624 rushing yards (about 100 yards more than any of his teammates) on 54 carries, for an average of 11.6 yards per tote.

“I have the right people coaching me,” West said when asked about how he’s been able to contribute so significantly in his debut season.

His commitment to improvement is the other thread running through his impressive showings, which include a pair of two-touchdown games. “If I go and try out for a sport, I’m gonna try my hardest at it,” he said.

In the summer, that meant sacrificing one of the things he enjoys — sleep — to make his way to the weight room and to Lancer Stadium.

“Waking up early in the morning to come to practice,” he said, was one of the bigger challenges he had to overcome on this new journey. Learning the Amherst system wasn’t particularly easy, either, he added — especially since he doesn’t watch sports, including football, “at all really.” But he wasn’t overwhelmed by the process, and was determined to do whatever he could to help the team, he added.

West’s speed sets him apart in a backfield full of hard-nosed runners, three of whom (other than West) have more than 380 yards each on the ground.

“He’s our fastest back,” Bob Christmas said, “so when he gets a seam, there’s a chance that he can take it to the house.”

That was on display in the Lancers’ most recent outing, a 40-14 victory on the road as the No. 5 seed over fourth-seeded Orange County in the Region 4D quarterfinals. The game marked West’s second with more than 100 yards and second with multiple scores.

It also was Amherst’s first playoff win since 2016, and gave West a chance to extend his football foray one more week.

West hopes to pursue a track career in college, and aims to add more success in that sport to his resume after helping Amherst to a Region 4D title in the spring in the 4x400-meter relay. But for now, he’s looking forward to looking up to the stands and seeing a large crowd (a luxury athletes don’t always get to enjoy for track meets, he said) again as he steps onto the gridiron. And his new goal, after accomplishing the only one he initially had for his first season in his new sport, is to continue playing as long as he can.

“I just wanna keep on winning more games,” West said.