Seniors lead Heritage past Rustburg

RUSTBURG — Heritage had just 5 yards to show for its efforts on the game’s first possession. Players and coaches on the sideline knew their start to Friday night’s Seminole District contest didn’t come close to what they wanted.

Across the field, the vibe was decidedly different. Confidence levels, said Rustburg junior running back Marquavion Rosser, were “sky high,” and rightfully so.

The Red Devils kept Heritage at bay through the entire first quarter, and blistered the Pioneers when it came to special teams play. But Heritage, thanks again to a handful of veteran players, made the right plays at the right moments to add a seventh win to its streak in the series, beating Rustburg 34-22.

“At the end of the day, it’s a good win,” HHS coach Brad Bradley said. “The Seminole District’s a tough district, and to come out with a win is coming out with a win — I don’t care if it’s one point or 12 points.”

Rustburg made sure the double-digit final margin was far from a foregone conclusion, slashing Heritage’s three-score advantage in the third quarter to five points in the fourth. But then HHS’ senior playmakers, quarterback Hov Bateman and running back Rajan Booker, delivered when their numbers were called on the ensuing drive.

Outside of an incomplete pass to Zach Steele, the two were the only skill players to touch the ball on the drive, which started at the Heritage 40-yard line. Facing third-and-9 after two plays, Bateman sprinted 12 yards for the first down, then Booker recorded three consecutive carries on his way to his first TD of the night.

Booker’s 33-yard TD run marked the longest scamper of the game for a Heritage player, and was the third rushing score for the Pioneers. Bateman scored on runs of 7 and 26 yards in the first half, and accounted for two more touchdowns on passes of 25 and 35 yards to Markus White and Terrell Washington, respectively.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity my whole life, and I feel like now, I’m stepping up and doing what I need to do,” Bateman, the senior who was thrust into the starting QB limelight this season, said after coming up 1 yard short of 300 yards of total offense. Bateman had 201 yards on 11-of-19 passing and tallied 98 yards on 18 carries.

Bateman also had Booker to thank for some of his success, as Booker delivered a big block on the outside on Bateman’s long touchdown scamper in the second quarter.

The play gave Heritage the lead for good, at 13-9, after the Pioneers and Red Devils traded touchdowns for most of the first half. Bateman’s run also represented the lone play of that drive, which followed a Rustburg mistake on the punt.

Rustburg aimed to let the ball fall on the punt, but a player was too close, and the ball hit off his foot. Heritage recovered, earned a short field and capitalized with less than two minutes until intermission.

Heritage made it three straight scores with two touchdowns in a four-minute span in the third quarter. The latter went to a wide-open Washington on the left side of the field, on a play that was only installed this week, he said.

“It felt great. As you can see, I was up there jumping up and down. He gave me a great ball,” Washington said of Bateman. “… Wide open, I had to make the catch.”

The points could be considered a reward for Washington’s work earlier in the game, when he combined to with Tavion Clark to block for Bateman on Heritage’s first score.

“Really good. Really good,” Bradley said of the job Clark, Booker and Washington did blocking. “I thought all three of those kids stepped up, along with our offensive line.”

On the other side, Rustburg’s offensive line also was solid, and provided lanes for Marshaun and Marquavion Rosser to get to work.

Marquavion Rosser accounted for two Rustburg touchdowns on runs of 4 and 32 runs.

“I give glory to my line,” the running back said after finishing with 71 yards on 15 carries. “Without them, I wouldn’t have scored. The holes they had for me, cut back and [giving me some] vision, it made it easy.”

The longer of the two cut Heritage’s lead from three scores to two in the third, and provided needed momentum for the Red Devils.

RHS’ first two possession of the frame netted just 1 yard. An 84-yard drive — powered in large part by passes of 34 and 11 yards by Michael Knight — followed.

The 11-yard pass came on fourth down, and Knight converted again on fourth down on Rustburg’s next drive. Knight (8-of-15 passing for 108 yards) found Khalil Brown for a 26-yard TD on fourth-and-11.

Rustburg also stayed in the game thanks to the play of its special teams. RHS netted 170 yards on three kickoff returns by Aldon Epperson and Trevon Scott.

“I love them,” Marquavion Rosser said. “They did amazing.”

Epperson’s 87-yard return in the second quarter set up Marquavion Rosser’s first TD and gave Rustburg a 9-7 lead.

“Mentally, we knew we were good enough to hang with them,” the running back said. Heritage and its seniors made sure Rustburg could do only that, though.