Seven Jefferson Forest athletes participate in signing ceremony

"The first time I spoke [face to face] with the Gardner-Webb coaches was when I went on campus for a tour of the school," Williams said, noting video was made available to coaches of his travel ball outings. He also produced his own videos to send coaches, working on his future during the pandemic.

Six of the seven athletes at Wednesday's ceremony lost their junior seasons because of COVID-19. The lone exception was senior wrestler Carter Shipp, the reigning Class 4 state champion at 195 pounds who is currently ranked No. 1 at that weight class in the state right now.

Athletes honored Wednesday included Williams and Maggi (Gardner-Webb), Shipp (Lander University), softball pitcher Emma Lemley (Virginia Tech), girls soccer standout midfielder Taylor Mason (Liberty University) and her teammate, goalie Hanna Cooper (Concord University), and girls lacrosse mid/attack Cassell Richardson (Newberry College).

Lemley, who gave a verbal to Virginia Tech as an eighth grader, is one of the highest profile pitchers in the state. She has a career 0.89 ERA to go along with a .405 batting average.

"A few of my family members went [to Tech], so when I went there for a few visits and just watching softball games and football games there, it just feels like home," she said. "It feels like a very tight community."