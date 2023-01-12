Seventeen area players earn all-state football honors

After helping their teams to impressive postseason showings in the region and state tournaments, 17 area football players from four teams in Class 3 and Class 4 earned all-state honors.

Liberty Christian’s Gideon Davidson and Easton Ware, Heritage’s Tavion Clark and E.C. Glass’ Mike Thomas and Dawson Ingersoll headlined the local contingent by picking up first-team honors, and Davidson (first-team offense and second-team defense in Class 3) and HHS’ Terrell Washington (second-team offense and defense in Class 3) each appeared twice on the all-state lists the Virginia High School League released Thursday.

Davidson was responsible for two of LCA’s four all-state honors despite having his sophomore season cut short with an injury. The star running back tallied more than 1,400 yards rushing before suffering a campaign-ending sprained ankle in the Bulldogs’ regular-season finale. In addition the first-team accolades for his work in LCA’s offense, he was named to the Class 3 defensive second team at defensive back.

Ware, a sophomore, was one of four first-team offensive linemen in Class 3. He helped Liberty Christian average 35.2 points per game.

LCA teammate Tyler Murray, a junior center, was a second-team honoree. He was instrumental in the Bulldogs’ 11-2 season that included a trip to the Region 3C championship, where it fell to Heritage.

Seven Heritage players earned eight all-state honors after leading the Pioneers to a 12-3 record and a trip back to the Class 3 state championship for the first time since 2019. Clark, a sophomore, was one of three first-team receivers in Class 3, earning the distinction by tallying a team-high 871 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Washington added a pair of all-state honors to a list of postseason accolades that already includes defensive player of the year awards in Region 3C and the Seminole District. He was the Class 3 offensive second team’s lone tight end after tallying 140 receiving yards and five total touchdowns (four receiving), and was one of two defensive ends on the all-state defensive second team following a season that included 66 tackles, 30 assisted tackles, 35 tackles for a loss and eight sacks.

Heritage seniors Hov Bateman (quarterback), Diallo Graves (offensive lineman), Rajan Booker (running back), Markaz Wood (linebacker) and Markus White (defensive back) all earned spots on the Class 3 second teams.

Brookville senior Drake McDaniel and junior Micah Pennix were all-state second-team honorees after helping BHS reach the Region 3C semifinals and post an 8-4 record. McDaniel, the Bees’ quarterback, earned a nod at all-purpose, while Pennix was one of three defensive linemen on the second team.

Phoebus, which defeated Heritage in the state title game, earned two of the top three awards in Class 3. Senior receiver Jordan Bass was named the offensive player of the year, and Jeremy Blunt picked up coach of the year honors. Lake Taylor senior Anthony Britton, a defensive lineman, was named the Class 3 defensive player of the year after helping the Titans to the Class 3 quarterfinals.

For helping Glass to one of its best seasons in program history, five players earned first- or second-team honors in Class 4.

Ingersoll, a senior and one of four linemen on the Class 4 offensive first team, anchored a unit that helped Glass average 36.4 points per game. The Hilltoppers, who went 12-2 and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 1995, averaged 360 yards of total offense per game. In a more balanced attack than it showcased in the previous seasons, Glass put up 190 yards on the ground each game on average and 170 through the air.

Thomas, a junior, was Glass’ other first-team all-state honoree as a linebacker. With more than 125 tackles and 30 tackles for losses on the season, as well as one pick-6, Thomas was instrumental in a defense that held opponents to 13.8 points per game.

With Thomas — who also previously was named the Region 4D defensive player of the year — as its leader, Glass’ defense kept nine of its 14 opponents (including each of its first seven) to two or fewer touchdowns. It shut out one foe (G.W. Danville in Week 3) and held four to one score each.

Three of Ingersoll and Thomas’ teammates picked up second-team defensive honors. KJ Smith, a junior, and MaQuwan Farmer, a senior, earned two of three defensive lineman spots on the team, while Chris Walker-Wells earned one of the four defensive back nods.

Dinwiddie, the Class 4 state champ, swept the three top awards. Harry Dalton, a sophomore quarterback, was named offensive player of the year, senior linebacker Trey McBride is the defensive player of the year, and Billy Mills earned coach of the year accolades.

Class 4 All-State Teams

OFFENSE

First team: Quarterback — Harry Dalton (Dinwiddie); Center — Caleb Nitta (Tuscarora); Offensive Line — Collen Jackson (Dinwiddie), Alex Birchmeier (Broad Run), Dawson Ingersoll (E.C. Glass), Anthony Donkoh (Lightridge); Running Back — Peyton Lewis (Salem), Javon Ford (King's Fork), Aydin Wollfolk (King George); Wide Receiver — Mekhai White (King's Fork), Jordan Tapscott (Kettle Run), Messian Delhomme (Warwick); Tight End — Joey Fitzpatrick (Loudoun County); Kicker — Andrew Curry (Kettle Run); Kick Returner — Peyton Lewis (Salem); All-Purpose — Beau Sahnow (Hanover).

Second team: QB — Brandyn Hillman (Churchland); C — Brayden Walker (Eastern View); OL — Adonus Watson (Warwick), Caleb Wright (Salem), Caleb Rapp (Kettle Run), Fletcher Westphal (Tuscarora); RB — Savion Hiter (Louisa County), Raphael Tucker (Dinwiddie), Brandon Nesbit (Deep Creek); WR — Omarion Hairston (GW-Danville), Kaletri Boyd (King's Fork), Gracyn Ross (Patrick Henry-Ashland); TE — Jahmir Jennings (Deep Creek); K — Max Lipinski (King George); KR — Kwame Whitaker (Courtland); All-Purpose — Davion Corpening (Warwick).

DEFENSE

First team: Defensive Line — Kahlial Parham (Dinwiddie), Anthony Donkoh (Lightridge), Xavier Harrison (King George); Defensive End — Rickey Foreman (Deep Creek), Chris Bowles (Dinwiddie); Linebacker — Trey McBride (Dinwiddie), Se'Von McDowell (Dinwiddie), Jackson Snyder (Loudoun County); Defensive Back — Messiah Delhomme (Warwick), Chanz Wiggins (King George), Quentin Mankin (Dinwiddie), Zach Ferguson (King George); Punter — Moana Gibson; Punt Returner — Ashu Bertaut-Strange (Loudoun Valley); All-Purpose — Howard Spencer (Dinwiddie).

Second team: DL — Antonio Deloatch (Warwick), KJ Smith (E.C. Glass), MaQuwan Farmer (E.C. Glass); DE — Marlen Stewart (Warwick), Thomas Tyler (Loudoun County); LB — Richard Martin Jr. (Warwick), Brett Clatterbaugh (Eastern View), Chris Cole (Salem), Peyton Mehaffey (Kettle Run); DB — Jordan Tapscott (Kettle Run), Chris Walker-Wells (E.C. Glass), Jonathan Vernon (Salem), Davion Corpening (Warwick); P — Chase Kibble (Loudoun County); PR — Peyton Lewis (Salem); AP — Cotton Quaker (Kettel Run).

Offensive Player of the Year: Harry Dalton, Dinwiddie

Defensive Player of the Year: Trey McBride, Dinwiddie

Coach of the Year: Billy Mills, Dinwiddie.

Class 3 All-State Teams

OFFENSE

First team: Quarterback — Nolan James (Phoebus); Center — Devan Griffith (Lake Taylor); Offensive Line — Emery D'Urso (Phoebus), Tyler Nix (Brentsville District), Anthony Britton (Lake Taylor), Easton Ware (LCA); Running Back — Ty'Reon Taylor (Phoebus), Tarreon Washington-Jacobs (Lake Taylor), Gideon Davidson (LCA); Wide Receiver — Jordan Bass (Phoebus), Jaylen Pretlow (Lafayette), Tavion Clark (Heritage); Tight End — Justin Edwards (Lake Taylor); Kicker — Clarke Canova (Lafayette); Kick Returner — Jaylen Pretlow (Lafayette); All-Purpose — Jakari Nicely (Lord Botetourt).

Second team: QB — Hov Bateman (Heritage); C — Tyler Murray (LCA); OL — DJ Toliver (Lord Botetourt), Ayden Conley (Christiansburg), Diallo Graves (Heritage), Keyonte Arrington (Lake Taylor); RB — Nico Orlando (Brentsville District), Tanner Evans (Christiansburg), Rajan Booker (Heritage); WR — Micah Matthews (Turner Ashby), Jayron Thompson (Christiansburg), Elijah Stokes (Bassett); TE — Terrell Washington (Heritage); K — Cole Byrd (Bassett); KR — Aiden Vaught (Skyline); AP — Drake McDaniel (Brookville).

DEFENSE

First team: Defensive Line — Mychal McMullin (Phoebus), Anthony Britton (Lake Taylor), Markus Hopson (Phoebus); Defensive End — Anthony Reddick (Phoebus), Taysean Steveson (Phoebus); Linebacker — Kaleb Tillery (Phoebus), Zayveon Rogers (Phoebus), Tarreon Washington-Jacobs (Lake Taylor), Langston White (Brentsville District); Defensive Back — Jordan Bass (Phoebus), Jayden Earley (Phoebus), Keyontae Gray (Phoebus), Will Johnson (Brentsville District); Punter — Aaron Braid (Southampton); Punt Returner — Jaylen Pretlow (Lafayette); All-Purpose — Jeremy Thompson (Christiansburg).

Second team: DL — Ayden Conley (Christiansburg), Titus Hopkins (Lord Botetourt), Micah Pennix (Brookville); DE — Terrell Washington (Heritage), Kendal Howard (Lord Botetourt); LB — Markaz Wood (Heritage), Curtis Altizer (Christiansburg), Drew Gilbert (Lord Botetourt), Nico Orlando (Brentsville District); DB — Markus White (Heritage), Gideon Davidson (LCA), Tanner Evans (Christiansburg), Cade Lang (Lord Botetourt); P — Tyler Black (Goochland); PR —Aiden Vaught (Skyline); AP — Egypt Nelson (Booker T. Washington).

Offensive Player of the Year: Jordan Bass, Phoebus

Defensive Player of the Year: Anthony Britton, Lake Taylor

Coach of the Year: Jeremy Blunt, Phoebus.