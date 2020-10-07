Six Dogwood District football games to watch in 2021

Like the Seminole District, the Dogwood District released its schedules this week for the 2021 abbreviated football season.

While the Seminole will play regular-season games for six straight weeks beginning Friday, Feb. 26, the Dogwood plans to do things a little different. It has built into its schedules the possibility of a bye week by giving teams the opportunity to start the season Monday, Feb. 22, and play again on Saturday morning, Feb. 27.

Like the Seminole, all Dogwood games will be played against in-district opponents.

Here are six games to watch in the district that houses local Virginia High School League Class 1 and 2 schools.

Gretna at William Campbell, Feb. 22

The season starts off with a bang for these long-standing rivals, who have faced off almost every year since 1969 but have never met on opening night. The stakes are high this season. Both programs need a strong start, so playing a rivalry game right out the gate should provide plenty of fireworks. The Hawks have won two straight in the series and are coming off back-to-back nine-win seasons. The Generals won five games last year but were shorthanded by the time they reached the Class 1 playoffs.

Altavista at Nelson, Feb. 22

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}