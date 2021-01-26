Smith and Leftwich lead Liberty Christian past Altavista

Word around the Seminole District is that Haddon Smith can shoot.

If there were any lingering doubts, Tuesday night’s first-half performance put all of them to rest, because the guy letting the 3s fly was on fire.

“I know I missed my first one because my feet weren’t set,” Smith said after leading Liberty Christian to a 80-64 non-district victory over visiting Altavista.

Then something clicked, and Smith knocked down six 3-pointers in the opening 16 minutes of action.

“But my second one, I caught it right in stride and hit it. And once I hit one, I just kept going. When I hit my second one, I was like, ‘I can hit more.’ So I was just on fire.”

Smith went 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half, bruising the Altavista zone defense with daggers that were right on target. He didn’t score in the second half and only attempted one 3, but by then his damage was done.

It was, the senior forward admitted, likely the best first half of his career. It wouldn’t have been possible, he noted, without Jalen Leftwich, LCA’s point guard and the reigning Seminole District player of the year.