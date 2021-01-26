Smith and Leftwich lead Liberty Christian past Altavista

Word around the Seminole District is that Haddon Smith can shoot.
If there were any lingering doubts, Tuesday night’s first-half performance put all of them to rest, because the guy letting the 3s fly was on fire.
“I know I missed my first one because my feet weren’t set,” Smith said after leading Liberty Christian to a 80-64 non-district victory over visiting Altavista.
Then something clicked, and Smith knocked down six 3-pointers in the opening 16 minutes of action.
“But my second one, I caught it right in stride and hit it. And once I hit one, I just kept going. When I hit my second one, I was like, ‘I can hit more.’ So I was just on fire.”
Smith went 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half, bruising the Altavista zone defense with daggers that were right on target. He didn’t score in the second half and only attempted one 3, but by then his damage was done.
It was, the senior forward admitted, likely the best first half of his career. It wouldn’t have been possible, he noted, without Jalen Leftwich, LCA’s point guard and the reigning Seminole District player of the year.
“Dribble-driving, setting screens, I think he assisted about half my 3s,” Smith said of Leftwich, who also had 18 points and four assists.
The game was a recent addition for both teams. Altavista (3-4) finds itself looking for games to close out the regular season because three teams in the Dogwood District currently aren’t allowed to play because of coronavirus precautions. The Colonels also welcome LCA on Thursday, then host Brookville on Friday before hosting Amherst on Saturday. By playing Altavista, LCA is replacing sidelined Bedford County opponents Jefferson Forest and Liberty.
On Tuesday, the Colonels’ leading scorer this season, guard Jayllen Jones, was limited to just six points (two field goals), and all occurred in the second half. LCA coach Paul Redgate elected to put his best defender, Seth Hildebrand (13 points), on Jones most of the night.
Stuart Hunt led Altavista with 15 points, while Marquel Dawkins added 10 points and six assists. Ryan Hart and Donald Reynolds added nine points apiece, while Randle Ford chipped in eight points and seven rebounds. Dawkins scored six of Altavista’s first 14 points.
“He’s done that the last two games, and that’s great to see,” Colonels coach Casey Johnson said of the guard. “He brings us a lot of energy, emotion.”
LCA (7-1) outscored the Colonels 23-8 in the third quarter after taking a 39-27 lead into halftime. It’s largest lead of the night was 28 points.
“I thought we had too many bad plays, too many defensive breakdowns, too many missed box-out assignments,” Johnson said. “And then offensively, I thought we rushed. I thought we got great shots when we were patient, but we didn’t adjust in the third quarter and the third quarter is the difference-maker.”
Leftwich unloaded 14 of his 18 points in that third frame. LCA’s sudden burst of momentum in the second and third quarters came after a sluggish start, in which Altavista struck for a 9-4 lead.
“We knew we were in the hole from the beginning, so we had to just come out strong,” Leftwich said. “My teammates were doing their thing and playing good.”
Guard Tanner Thomas led LCA with 11 rebounds, as the Bulldogs seemed to get strong performances from all across their lineup.
There are only nine days left in the regular season, and the Bulldogs feel good about the path they’re on right now.
“First we’ve got to go through regions, but I feel like we’ve got a good chance in the [Class 3] state playoffs,” Leftwich said. “We’ve got a pretty good team this year, so I think we’ll be good.”
Altavista looks to be a force in Class 1 moving forward.
“Definitely a learning experience,” Johnson said of the loss. “But we’re not going anywhere with an underdog mentality. We’re going in believing we can play and we’re gonna be aggressive.
“We’ve just got to be a little smarter with finding shooters and boxing out.”