Smithfield defeats Jefferson Forest for Class 4 state boys soccer title

Trevor Miller quelled Jefferson Forest's hopes for the program's first state title since 2011 Wednesday night.

The Smithfield senior midfielder eyed a loose ball bouncing around in front of the Forest goal in the 63rd minute and booted it in the right side, breaking a 1-1 tie. The Packers defense made the goal stand over the final 17 minutes to dispatch Jefferson Forest 2-1 in the Class 4 state championship.

That score wasn't without controversy, however. A Smithfield free kick from around midfield sailed high into the box, where several Packers and Cavaliers players were waiting. The ball was booted around by both teams and finally struck by Smithfield as JF players dove in an attempt to keep the ball out of the goal. But a referee's flag finally went up, signaling a goal scored.

At the time, several nearby Forest players thought the ball had been saved.

"I don't know if it went in or if it didn't," JF coach Scott Zaring said. "The referee made the call and we have to live with that call. Sometimes soccer goes that way."

It was a bitter end to an otherwise exceptional season for the Cavaliers (14-1), who posted 11 shutouts and earned lopsided regular-season affairs before bearing down to push through the postseason.