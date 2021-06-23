Smithfield defeats Jefferson Forest for Class 4 state boys soccer title

Trevor Miller quelled Jefferson Forest's hopes for the program's first state title since 2011 Wednesday night.
The Smithfield senior midfielder eyed a loose ball bouncing around in front of the Forest goal in the 63rd minute and booted it in the right side, breaking a 1-1 tie. The Packers defense made the goal stand over the final 17 minutes to dispatch Jefferson Forest 2-1 in the Class 4 state championship.
That score wasn't without controversy, however. A Smithfield free kick from around midfield sailed high into the box, where several Packers and Cavaliers players were waiting. The ball was booted around by both teams and finally struck by Smithfield as JF players dove in an attempt to keep the ball out of the goal. But a referee's flag finally went up, signaling a goal scored.
At the time, several nearby Forest players thought the ball had been saved.
"I don't know if it went in or if it didn't," JF coach Scott Zaring said. "The referee made the call and we have to live with that call. Sometimes soccer goes that way."
It was a bitter end to an otherwise exceptional season for the Cavaliers (14-1), who posted 11 shutouts and earned lopsided regular-season affairs before bearing down to push through the postseason.
Smithfield (15-0), the Region 4A champs with a deep lineup, advanced to the championship game by besting Chancellor 3-1 in the semifinals. Forest, which captured a regional title for the first time since 2012, was coming off its signature win of the season, a 3-2 victory over James Wood at Sabre Stadium that went through four overtime periods to penalty kicks, where the Cavaliers won 4-3 after goalie Christian Hecker stopped two shots.
Against James Wood, JF fell behind in the second half, then scored minutes later. The Cavaliers scored the equalizer in the same fashion Wednesday night.
After JF traveled roughly 3 hours and 30 minutes to play in this one, Smithfield made it 1-0 in the 33rd minute off a goal by Braden Ross. There was a scramble in front of the JF goal with Ross and another Packers player, and Ross punched the ball into the right side.
But three minutes later, Forest responded off a Landon Howard header from a corner kick.
"My assistant coach said it great: this team showed a lot of character tonight," Zaring said. "To be able to respond and respond so quickly says a lot about this group."
The lengthy drive, coupled with Smithfield's talent and prowess and what Zaring described as adverse field conditions, created what the coach called a "perfect storm for them to pull out the result."
"But I'm proud of the boys for meeting the challenge," he added.
Those field conditions caused Forest to change its style of play for the first time all season.
At the beginning of the season, Zaring told his players 2021 would be a campaign full of hurdles. Included in that was an unexpected game: Monday night's epic battle with James Wood, which lasted well over two hours, included a 30-minute lightning delay and ended in thrilling fashion when JF outlasted the Colonels on PKs.
"I told them that game might go down as the best game in JF history," said Zaring, who played in his fair share of thrilling affairs at the school and watched others growing up when his dad, Jedd, was coach.
"From COVID testing and max requirements for players on buses and the inability to have pre-season meetings. ... Throw in the later season with storms left and right, games getting canceled because of COVID, practices getting canceled because of storms, adversity was the word we kept harping on," Zaring said. "Going into [Wednesday] night, we knew this game was gonna be the most adverse conditions we've played in all year. ...
"So I'm proud of them. They took all the punches that were thrown at them."