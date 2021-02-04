Smith's 3 lifts LCA to win over Heritage; Bulldogs capture Seminole regular-season crown

The Pioneers took a 66-63 lead with 51 seconds left on a spin move to the basket by Bre’Andre Horsley (seven points). But LCA guard Jalen Leftwich (team-high 18 points) answered on the other end to pull LCA within one. The Bulldogs put Heritage’s Terrell Washington on the free throw line for a 1-and-1 with 19.9 seconds remaining, and Washington missed the front end.

That set up the game’s final sequence. LCA’s Sully Holmes grabbed the rebound. On the other end, LCA guard Seth Hildebrand shot a midrange jumper that clanged off the iron. Leftwich secured the offensive rebound and flipped the ball to Smith, waiting in the corner.

Without so much as a thought, Smith released the ball. Heritage couldn’t get a shot off in time, and the Bulldogs celebrated the title.

LCA coach Paul Redgate watched the scene play out, electing not to take a timeout on the final play.

“I saw Haddon out of the corner of my eye, kind of open in the corner,” Redgate said, “and I figured if I could see Haddon, Jalen Leftwich — who I think has the best vision of any player I’ve ever coached — he could definitely see him and he would get the ball to Haddon at just the right spot so he could just go right up with the shot.”