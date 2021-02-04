Smith's 3 lifts LCA to win over Heritage; Bulldogs capture Seminole regular-season crown

Haddon Smith isn’t accustomed to missing many shots from 3-point land.
So when the Liberty Christian sharpshooter missed shot after shot in Thursday’s regular-season finale against Heritage, it spelled trouble for LCA. The Pioneers were closing off the perimeter against a Bulldogs squad that thrives off the 3.
But none of Smith’s early woes mattered. He hit the game-winner with five seconds left, and that’s what counted when the scoreboard read: Liberty Christian 68, Heritage 66. Final. On a wild night inside the Pioneers fieldhouse. In a game when tensions ran high. With the Seminole District regular-season title on the line.
“I let it go, hoping it would go in, obviously,” Smith said of his 3, which occurred with LCA trailing 66-65. “Beginning of the game I couldn’t shoot well. I think I was like 0 for 4, 0 for 5. And that made up for it.”
Smith’s 3-pointer from the left corner found nothing but net and gave LCA the Seminole District regular-season title outright for the second straight year.
Three years ago, the Bulldogs shared the same title with Jefferson Forest. On Thursday, they were in danger of sharing it again, this time with Heritage, as the Pioneers, who trailed most of the game, never went away and took the lead in the final minutes.
Heritage (7-3) was led by senior Jacobi Lambert, who turned in a masterful performance on senior night: 32 points, including 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, and seven rebounds.
The Pioneers took a 66-63 lead with 51 seconds left on a spin move to the basket by Bre’Andre Horsley (seven points). But LCA guard Jalen Leftwich (team-high 18 points) answered on the other end to pull LCA within one. The Bulldogs put Heritage’s Terrell Washington on the free throw line for a 1-and-1 with 19.9 seconds remaining, and Washington missed the front end.
That set up the game’s final sequence. LCA’s Sully Holmes grabbed the rebound. On the other end, LCA guard Seth Hildebrand shot a midrange jumper that clanged off the iron. Leftwich secured the offensive rebound and flipped the ball to Smith, waiting in the corner.
Without so much as a thought, Smith released the ball. Heritage couldn’t get a shot off in time, and the Bulldogs celebrated the title.
LCA coach Paul Redgate watched the scene play out, electing not to take a timeout on the final play.
“I saw Haddon out of the corner of my eye, kind of open in the corner,” Redgate said, “and I figured if I could see Haddon, Jalen Leftwich — who I think has the best vision of any player I’ve ever coached — he could definitely see him and he would get the ball to Haddon at just the right spot so he could just go right up with the shot.”
Only five players scored for LCA. In addition to Leftwich, Smith finished with 14 points, including three 3-pointers in the final frame and four total in the second half to break his cold streak from beyond the arc.
Holmes added 18 points, Hildebrand had 12 and guard Tanner Thomas eight.
It was Smith’s biggest shot of the season, and it occurred on a night when Heritage and LCA went back and forth at a furious pace that was sometimes chippy. At one point, double technical fouls were handed out after a scuffle underneath Heritage’s basket.
“Heritage, they came to fight on their senior night, and I’ve really got a lot of respect for that,” Smith said. “They’re really nice guys and they’re fun to play against.
“They’re competitive, they’re physical and they gave us a run for our money.”
Lambert was the only HHS player in double figures. Kyle Ferguson added eight points, while Trashawn Graves joined Horsley with seven.
It was Lambert’s biggest outpouring of the year. “I’m proud of my team, the way they fought tonight,” he said. “In the last four years, I’ve never had a team like this.
“So I’m proud of the way we played. It’s just the little things on defense that killed us. The very, very small things that killed us.”
Heritage ends the season with back-to-back losses, but it looked more calm and resolved Thursday than it did in a loss to Glass earlier this week.
“We played with spirit and we played with passion,” Pioneers coach Tony Crews said.
“I think it was evident tonight that we can play with anybody. This is gonna be a learning lesson for us.”
Both teams are headed to postseason play in Region 3C, so there’s a chance they could meet again. Seeding for that tournament takes place this weekend, and play begins Monday.