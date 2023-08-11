Chris Wiley

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Midfielder

ALL-STAR STUFF: Chris Wiley has witnessed a great deal of success as a member of the Jefferson Forest boys soccer squad throughout his career: back-to-back state title game appearances in 2021 and '22, and a state semifinal appearance in 2023, a season that included a perfect record in Seminole District play and capturing the Region 4D trophy with a thrilling win over Blacksburg. Here's something else: Wiley wasn't just along for the ride, he was a guiding force for the Cavaliers throughout his entire career. In his senior season, Wiley scored 19 goals and added 11 assists. In three years (his freshman year was canceled because of COVID) Wiley scored a total of 40 goals and had 27 assists. He left his mark on soccer at JF. He was named Seminole District and Region 4D player of the year as a senior and took home a first-team all-state honor in Class 4. He began playing as a little kid, and now Wiley can't imagine what his life would be without soccer. He'll get the chance to continue playing the sport he loves in college, taking his talents roughly 10 miles down the road to the University of Lynchburg. Wiley's career has been full of success so far, and he's destined for more.

Q: Did the season live up to your expectations?

A: Obviously playing for JF, you have this expectation to do well. And we made it to the [state] semifinal after last year making it to the finals. We didn’t come through and get the championship, but we learned a lot along the way from the two previous years. So coming into this season, we were ready to make the final hurdle and build on the past two seasons. Personally, I thought we did well along the way. We beat Glass both times. In the region tournament we beat Western [Albemarle] and then beat Blacksburg, both very good teams. I think a lot of people weren’t expecting us to beat them, so it felt good to sort of prove them wrong. And then Tuscarora [in the state quarterfinals], I think they’re probably one of the best teams in the state. We pulled through and beat them. Unfortunately we fell to Jamestown [in the semifinals], but they went on to win it all, so that kind of made the loss a little less painful.

Q: Seems like you guys handled Blacksburg well. Were you surprised by that outcome?

A: I think it was surprising, because seeing the success they’d been having throughout the season. One of the only, I think the only undefeated team in the state of Virginia. We were sort of going into it sort of like David and Goliath – trying to slay the giant. But the game ended up better than we could have expected.

Q: What was the playoff run like for you and your teammates?

A: We wanted to win the state championship, obviously, but we always knew we’d have big challenges to face. So playing teams like Blacksburg and Western and Tuscarora, it was always exciting to test what we’d been striving for all season. I think the way we played was sort of just rely on the creativity of our players.

Q: That Jamestown game, what was it like for you? It was such an odd game, like, just weather-wise it was weird. It seemed really physical, too.

A: It was a lot different than any game we’d played before, because we went down 2-0 really early. Going down 1-0 is always gonna be tough to come back from, just going down 2-0 is an even bigger challenge. At halftime, we tried to regroup. But at times it seemed like things just were not going our way that day. I think every player who was out there did their best to come out with the win, but it just didn’t go our way.

Q: Talk about your time in the JF program.

A: My freshman year I made the team. We played one scrimmage against Western. We beat them and then our season got cancelled [by COVID]. I think if you ask Scott [Zaring, JF’s coach] he’d tell you that was gonna be one of the best teams that had been at JF throughout his whole time there. So sort of bummed to see that season go. But coming back from it, everyone was sort of hungry to get what that season didn’t give. All the teams that I was on, the players were hungry to succeed and really pursue excellence. I think that’s one of the big things JF soccer is all about: always striving to be the best, to beat the best.

Q: The success of the program throughout your tenure – back-to-back state championship appearances and a state semifinal appearance – what has it been like to be part of the winning ways and make history at your school?

A: I would say that it’s just super memorable. When I look back in how ever many years and reminisce on this, there’s really just no number to the takeaways this program has given me.

Q: Talk about Coach Zaring and what it’s been like to play for him. He’s worked to really carry on the strong tradition at JF.

A: He’s an excellent coach. He’s there for you on the field, off the field. I you need him for something more personal, he’s there for you. Obviously that’s good to have in a coach. He’s led two teams to the state final, and he’s made history with the club.

Q: What was your favorite game of the season, personally?

A: It’s probably the Tuscarora game, because I had the head injury. I went head to head, got a big split on my eyebrow, had to get rushed to the trainer’s office. He wrapped me, I come back on the field, and I think like 15 minutes later I assist the goal to Jaren [Lee]. Coming off that, it was something movies are made out of, it felt like. And then later on in the game, I had the game-winning goal. So personally, it was, I feel like, my best game of the year. And in a game when it means so much [the state quarterfinals], to have a good game, it felt amazing.

Q: So back up. Can you describe the head injury a little more?

A: Just a ball popped up in the air, me and [an opposing] player go up for it and we just went head to head. He also left and had to get wrapped up.

Q: The game-winning goal, what was that like?

A: There’s so many thoughts going through your head. I was just thinking about what my celebration was about to be [laughs]. I was just pumped up. You hear the crowd roar as the ball goes in the net, and it’s just like, holy smokes.

Q: And what was your celebration like?

A: I didn’t even do one. I just went to my team and celebrated with them.

Q: Of your teammates, who is the most interesting of the bunch?

A: That’s an easy one. Ethan Green [a 2022 grad]. He was always energetic, wild. He was the guy every locker room needs.

Q: Who is the goofiest?

A: Jake Wowk. He’s sort of the same way. Just a great teammate. He’ll crack jokes left and right. And the thing with him is he’ll be on the bench just going at it with someone and the next moment it’s switch flipped like nothing ever happened, after almost tearing a guy’s head off.

Q: And who’s the most inspirational?

A: I’d say Tyler Beck. During the Tuscarora game at halftime, I think we were down 1-0 at that point. We come back out after halftime and coaches had done their best. Even then, guys were sort of down. We go into the huddle and Tyler Beck just lays it all out there. He was saying, "This isn’t how I want the season to end. We’re fighting for more than just our season; we’re fighting for each other."

Q: And that got you guys going?

A: It got me going.

Q: How about a favorite restaurant in town?

A: Probably La Carreta. After tryouts each year, the team goes to La Carreta with all the guys and just get to know the new guys and break the ice with them. The food, too. Chicken Talavera, nothing beats it.

Q: Do you have a favorite TV show?

A: "Suits."

Q: Any pregame rituals that you guys go through?

A: Not until the end of the season, when Philani [Mlotshwa, an assistant coach] brought up the idea of being a lion on the pitch. So we all changed our screensavers to different types of lions.

Q: When did you start playing and why?

A: I’ve been playing since I was 4 or 5 years old. My dad, [Steve Wiley, thought] we should try soccer to keep me less energetic around the house, to tire me out. And I sort of just stuck with it. It’s grown on me, and it’s hard to think what I’d do if I didn’t have soccer at this point.

Q: What do you think soccer has taught you?

A: It’s challenged me to grow as a player and as a person.

Q: When did you decide you wanted to play at University of Lynchburg?

A: I think it was in February when I committed. But playing in college was something I’ve always wanted to do. That was always sort of my goal.

Q: What are you going to study?

A: Exercise physiology.

Q: Who has most influenced your life?

A: Probably my brother [Zach]. He’s older than me. Soccer-wise we’d go out and kick together and he’d pass on what he had learned to me. It sort of drove me to be better to beat him, because there’s nothing better than beating your brother. And also just seeing what he did [at JF and at VMI] and trying to maybe go a step higher.

ALL-AREA BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Chris Wiley

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

Eduardo Martinez

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Forward

ALL-STAR STUFF: One of the Seminole District's most dynamic players in 2023, finishing with 17 goals and three assists for 37 total points. ... Was a first-team all-Seminole District selection. ... Provided show-stopping play for the Pioneers and finished the season with three game-winning goals.

Max Reed

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Midfielder

ALL-STAR STUFF: Served as Jefferson Forest's second-leading goal scorer with 15 goals. ... Also second on the team with nine assists and 39 total points and three game-winning goals. ... Was a first-team all-Seminole and second-team all-Region 4D selection.

Sam Yarborough

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Midfielder

ALL-STAR STUFF: Supplied the Hilltoppers with consistent play all season and helped hold the team together. ... Scored two goals and added two assists. ... Was considered one of the top players in the Seminole and was a first-team district honoree and second-team all-Region 4D selection.

Isaias Castillo

SCHOOL: Heritage

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Midfielder

ALL-STAR STUFF: Second in goals scored, with nine, on a much-improved Heritage squad. ... Also chipped in five assists for 23 points and had two game-winning goals. ... Was a first-team all-Seminole District selection.

Haiston Linn

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Defender

ALL-STAR STUFF: Garnered a first-team all-state honor in Class 4 as a leader on a JF defense that pitched 13 shutouts (out of 20 total games). ... Also chipped in three goals, including a game-winner, and three assists.

Cowen Napior

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Midfielder

ALL-STAR STUFF: Received a second-team all-Region 4D honor after scoring seven goals and tallying five assists (both second on his team) for 19 points. ... Also was named a first-team all-Seminole member and Region 4D honorable mention.

AJ Arthur

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Midfielder

ALL-STAR STUFF: Scored seven goals and added three assists for 17 points on the season. ... Also had one game-winning goal. ... Garnered first-team all-Region 4D honors and first-team all-Seminole District honors.

Aiden Gries

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Defender

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped the Lancers to an 8-7-2 record and a fourth-place finish in the Seminole District. ... Earned first-team all-Seminole and second-team all-Region 4D honors.

Corey Williams

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Forward

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Dogwood District player of the year led the Raiders to an 11-5-1 season and was the team leader with a whopping 26 goals (an average of 1.5 goals per game). ... Also assisted 10 goals for 62 points on the season. ... Was a first-team all-Region 2C selection and a first-team all-Dogwood honoree.

Mac Webb

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Midfielder

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was a dependable piece for a youthful Hilltoppers club. ... A team captain who finished the season with four goals and six assists, for 14 points. ... Was a first-team all-Seminole selection.

Jaren Lee

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Forward

ALL-STAR STUFF: Scored seven goals and was one of the team leaders in assists with eight, finishing with 22 points. ... Took home second-team all-Seminole honors to go along with a first-team all-Region 4D nod.

Tyler Beck

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Goalkeeper

ALL-STAR STUFF: Named first-team all-state goalie in Class 4 after serving as the backbone of JF's team. ... Secured 40 saves (2.1 per game) and allowed just five goals all season. ... Posted a .30 goals-against average while logging 1,320 minutes in goal. ... Was also influential in JF's defense posting 13 shutouts. ... A first-team Region 4D and all-Seminole selection.

Second team

Josh Kipp (Heritage, Midfielder): Scored eight goals and assisted on 10 others for 26 points. ... Had two game-winning goals and was a reliable player for the emerging program. ... Was a first-team all-Seminole District selection.

Dylan Palys (E.C. Glass, Striker): Led the Hilltoppers with nine goals scored and added four assists for 22 points. ... Was a second-team all-Seminole District selection.

Marcus Gafford (Heritage, Defender): One of the top defenders in the Seminole District during his junior season. ... Scored two goals and added four assists. ... Was an important piece to a Heritage team that shocked numerous opponents in 2023. ... Received a second-team all-district honor.

Nathan Manthey (Nelson County, Forward): Received a first-team all-Region 2C honor after leading the Governors to a 13-2-3 record and a first-place finish in the Dogwood District. ... Also received a first-team all-Dogwood honor at attack.

Brady Fulcher (Appomattox, Striker): Scored 13 goals and added 10 assists for 36 points. ... Was honored as a first-team all-Dogwood District selection.

William O'Neil (Appomattox, Defender/Midfielder): Scored eight goals and chipped in 13 assists to post 29 points for the Raiders. ... Also was a first-team all-Dogwood District and a second-team all-Region 2C selection.

Michael Syrogi (LCA, Midfielder): Impressed opposing Seminole District coaches with his energy on the pitch. ... Provided LCA with plenty of pep when he stepped on the field.

Christian Kavana (JF, Defender): In addition to scoring four goals and recording six assists (for 14 points), was honored as a second-team all-Region 4D selection to go along with a Seminole honorable mention.

Colin Mason (JF, Midfielder): A first-team all-Seminole District and second-team all-Region 4D honoree who provided consistent play for the Cavaliers.

Will Carver (Amherst, Defender): Received first-team all-Seminole District honors to go along with a second-team all-Region 4D selection.

Justin Chiodo (JF, Defender): A starter on the JF defense, which allowed just eight goals all season. ... Also scored one goal and chipped in four assists while earning a all-Seminole honorable mention.

Chase Cartwright (LCA, Defender): Provided strong defense for the Bulldogs and received a first-team all-Seminole District honor for his efforts.

Tyler Hinton (JF, Defender): Scored four goals and chipped in seven assists for 15 points. ... Had one game-winning goal and took home Region 4D second-team honors to go along with the same distinction in the Seminole.

Brandon Jeirles (JF, Defender): A starter for the Cavaliers and part of a defense that stood as the best in the area. ... Also scored twice in his junior season.

Chase Stickle (Heritage, Goalkeeper): Transformed himself into one of the hardest-working players in the area this season. ... Made 132 saves, good for 7.8 per game, and logged more than 1,200 minutes in goal. ... Saved nine of the 15 PK attempts he saw.

Coach of the Year

Jack Bottoms

SCHOOL: Heritage

ALL-STAR STUFF: In his fourth season as head coach, and 11th with the program, Jack Bottoms brought Heritage back from the ashes of mediocrity. After winning just a handful of games (and sometimes just one or two) each season for at least a decade, the Pioneers enjoyed a season unprecedented in recent memory. They finished with an 11-6 record, finished third in the Seminole District standings and had a winning district record, and shocked teams left and right all season. At their peak, they enjoyed an eight-game winning streak that included an historic win over E.C. Glass, something that hadn't happened in 28 years. Bottoms helped Heritage achieve that success by managing an eclectic group that included several newcomers, a handful of players with Latin American backgrounds and some veterans who had never been on a winning team. For the first time in a long while, Bottoms made boys soccer relevant at Heritage once more.