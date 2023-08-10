Izzy Wedemeyer

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: Izzy Wedemeyer was introduced to soccer early. As a baby, unable to stand on her own at that point, much less walk, her parents held her up and put a ball at her feet. Fast forward to her high school years and you’d see more of the same appreciation for soccer from Wedemeyer. Her coach at JF this year insisted she rest some away from the pitch on off days during the spring and bought her a crocheting kit in attempt to find her another hobby. Simply put, soccer is Wedemeyer’s life. Her play at the high school level — not to mention her prowess in club ball (now as a member of a selective Charlottesville-based team) — reflects that. With the Cavaliers, Wedemeyer played center midfielder, directing the offense and helping out on defense. She was a veteran on a team with an entirely new look following the graduation of a slew of players last year, and powered JF to a 13-3-2 record and trip to the Region 4D semifinals. On the way, she scored a team-high 26 goals and tallied nine assists, and was named Seminole District player of the year and picked up first-team accolades in the district and region before earning a second-team all-state nod in Class 4.

To see the All-Area team, scroll to the bottom of the Q&A.

Q: Are you happy with your junior season overall?

A: Overall, yeah. It was a stressful but fun season. I guess more happened than I thought would. I wasn’t expecting to score so many goals.

Q: What made it stressful? What made it fun?

A: So [for] stressful, I was nervous before every single game, easy game or hard game. It was always nerve-racking. But the fun thing is high school, I saw it as more fun for me. It’s just fun to go out and play with your friends. And also, one of the biggest things is I get to play against a lot of my friends. I’ve got friends at almost every single school we played, and it always fun just seeing them on the pitch and off the pitch.

Q: You were expected to do a little more or score more goals, or at least you just did score more goals. Tell me how that happened.

A: I felt more driven this season. I wanted to be more goal-driven, I guess, not just with scoring goals but just helping my team and pushing the team. Have a clear purpose. Couldn’t have scored most of my goals without my friend Kie [Newsom], who assisted probably a good portion of them.

Q: This year [after a little bit of a down year last year], you were back up at there toward the top [of the area as a team], but didn’t make a super deep playoff run [into states]. Would you have changed anything about that?

A: I think we played a really tough team, which was Western Albemarle in the region semifinal. … We started off the season almost a completely different team. We lost 12 seniors. It was kind of a building year, and we didn’t really know where it was gonna go, and we went from losing to Glass three times [last year] to beating them and then tying them [in the regular season]. … But sometimes you just lose [to a tough team].

Q: Tell me about losing all those people. Were you surprised that everything worked [on the field] as well as it did?

A: I feel like this year’s team was a lot more driven. Our coach always says, “Earned not given.” Last year we came out of [a lot of] games on top and we were like, “OK, next match is gonna be easy. It’s a given. We’re gonna win.” But that’s not necessarily how it went. So this year, we changed our attitude and our outlook on it and thought, “We have to fight for this.”

Q: How do you feel like you guys improved from the offseason until the very end of the season as a team, or how did you improve?

A: The team as a whole, I think some of us played together last season, but [that] season we weren’t really together and we weren’t united. And I think a big part of playing is knowing your teammates’ strengths and weaknesses and playing to those strengths, and I feel like the more we grew this season, the more we understood how our teammates played around us, and that helped us.

Q: Do you feel like you improved this season?

A: I feel like I grew as a leader.

Q: Is that difficult for you, because you [seem] quiet?

A: Oh, I’m not quiet on the soccer field. I don’t know how my teammates feel, but they either love it or they hate it when I’m yelling on the field.

Q: Do you feel like playing [at center mid] made you become more of a leader or made it easier to be a leader?

A: I feel like center mid is a very demanding position. You have to be in the attack and you have to be in the defense, you have to be playmaker, you have to be goal-scorer. … I’ve also played in almost every position on the field, so I understand my teammates, and I feel like that helps me be a leader — knowing how to help them and how they can help me.

Q: What’s your primary position in travel ball?

A: I play a lot of everywhere. Mainly center mid or holding mid. But recently I’ve been playing center back because a lot of center backs have gotten injured, and I’ll do whatever our coach tells me to play.

Q: What’s your favorite position to play?

A: Attacking mid, for sure.

Q: Why is that?

A: I feel like I’m in every play. It’s never boring in attacking mid. I can be a goal-scorer and I can also be a playmaker, and I really like that.

Q: Did you have any particular thoughts going into the season about how many goals you wanted?

A: I remember thinking, “I’m gonna try and score a bunch of goals.” One of my goals was to be the leading goal-scorer. But then I was talking to my dad (Liberty women’s soccer coach Lang Wedemeyer) about it, and he said, “Don’t go for something you cannot necessarily control.” If I don’t score in a game, then I’m gonna base my whole [approach on that], and I’m not necessarily doing the right things that I need to do in a game. Sometimes I shouldn’t be shooting it and I should be passing it. And if I have that [approach], that I need to score, then I’m not necessarily playing my best. … So then I changed my goals for the season to be more of focusing on what I can do to score not what I score or that I need to score.

Q: So you talked about the Glass games [during last season and this season]. Given what happened last year, were you more satisfied with how things went this year? Or was it more satisfying to win [one of the games against them] this time around?

A: I honestly think the second time we played them, when we tied them, was a better match, especially for me. We were like, “It’s not over; 1-0 doesn’t mean anything.” So we came out to compete and fight, and they came out to compete and fight. I think it was a good, gritty match, and I feel like even though we tied, I was more satisfied with my play than I was in my first one.

Q: Do you think those games or that second game you were talking about would’ve been your favorite game or your team’s best game, or even your best game overall?

A: I definitely think it was one of my best games. I remember getting the ball a lot in that game. It was a very demanding game. It was good competition. I just remember waking up sore the next day. I also had a black eye from that game and a bruised rib.

Q: Did you get the rib checked out?

A: One of my teammate's dad is a chiropractor, and he felt it and he [heard about] the pain. He wanted me to get it looked at.

Q: But you didn’t?

A: No. I was like, “I’ll just ice it and it’ll be fine in a couple days.”

Q: And you were?

A: Uhhh, it took like a week. But fun game overall.

Q: Do you have other favorite memories from this season?

A: I remember it was a crazy one because we have a lot of great, wild personalities on the team, and I think you see more fun times happen off the field than on the field. We have a lot of pregame rituals. We have disco lights in our locker room and we circle around and sing “Sweet Caroline.” Well, I say sing; I mean scream. It’s a fun memory. And also senior night, when we completely decked out our locker room in decorations.

Q: Would you change anything about your high school season?

A: I wish that I wasn’t so nervous going into some games, because I got into my head and I didn’t perform as well as I could have.

Q: Tell me about those nerves. Is that a thing you feel for travel games, too?

A: Yeah. I think a big part of my game is the mental aspect, and I try and prepare myself before every game mentally so I’m ready to go in. But I feel like a lot of times I overthink too much and get into my head.

Q: Is part of that mental preparation [positive self-talk], or is it more intentional, like meditation or listening to music or something like that?

A: I actually do mental imagery, so there was this CD that my dad used to listen to when he played pro soccer and college soccer, and I recorded it on my phone, and I listen to that before every single game. It’s like 45 minutes. My team has a big joke out of it; they say “Don’t disturb Izzy when she’s mental imagerizing.” … I feel like it helps a lot, because it’s just envisioning myself playing, just what I need to do, having purpose. And it also focuses on breathing and other calming aspects.

Q: Is that something [your dad] gave you without prompting, or did he notice you were nervous and [suggested] you could try it?

A: I think I started listening to that when I was like 10 years old. I have the whole tape memorized now.

Q: You don’t ever get bored of it?

A: No. I remember some of my friends trying it — they couldn’t take it. They got bored really quick. It’s just hearing it over and over again is reassuring. It’s one of those things that I don’t necessarily need before a game, but I’ve been doing it since freshman season.

Q: Did [your dad’s] background with soccer play any factor in you becoming a soccer player?

A: Oh yes. … He started the women’s soccer program at South Dakota State University (before coming to Liberty). I think I just started soccer from the get-go. I played up on my older brother’s team. I have three siblings; we all grew up playing soccer. Me and my younger brother, we’re the ones who are very serious about it.

Q: How old do you think you were when you first started?

A: That’s a good question. I always joke with my friends saying, “I was playing before I could walk.” My parents would hold me up and put a soccer ball at my feet. But I think I started playing before I was allowed to. I was too young to play, but I’d play up on my brother’s team or play up on the older girls’ team. I think I was three years younger than the girls I was playing with. … I’d say [I was] 5 years old.

Q: Let me go back to something: do you put a lot of pressure on yourself with other things, too?

A: I think the nerves come from wanting to perform well, and if I don’t perform, I get down on myself. But then I have to remind myself I’m playing for a bigger purpose, and not just playing for myself. Another one of my pregame rituals is I always pray. I try and step on the field and glorify God. My dad always says the nerves are my body getting ready to play soccer. So I feel like the more think about [that], the less overwhelming they are.

Q: Are you like that at all with school or tests?

A: Not as much. I do like to excel, but soccer’s like my whole life.

Q: [With club soccer], do you enjoy going elsewhere, or even just going to Charlottesville [to play with Skyline] for practice, or do you feel like you’ve had to sacrifice a lot to make that happen?

A: It’s an hour and a half drive to and from [Charlottesville]. The drive to practice is not very fun, especially on school nights with getting back at like 10, 11. I do most of my homework in the car. I probably spend half my life in the car.

Q: Is it worth it?

A: Yeah. I love playing soccer.

Q: What else should we know about you when it comes to soccer? Any big parts of your soccer journey we’ve missed.

A: I’ve had some really, really great coaches who are still around. I’ve had my fair share of bad coaches. Every one has helped me differently. Matt Newton and Liz Kappler [are] really, really, positive. My dad especially, I dissect so much soccer with him all the time. That’s a big thing we talk about. My club coach, Bronson Gambale — he came to us last year for Skyline — he’s been a huge encourager for me, a really, really great coach.

Q: Do you have a favorite subject in school?

A: I used to love history.

Q: Now you don’t?

A: Now I don’t. It got way too hard and complicated. But I feel like I’m fairly decent at math. It just comes really easily for me, so I like math a lot.

Q: Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

A: I love old TV shows, old movies. “Back to the Future” is one of my favorite movies. Shows, “Seinfeld” is like a comfort show. I love horror stuff. I love horror movies. “Criminal Minds” is probably one of my favorite shows. I’m a person who can watch a horror movie by myself at night and be fine. I’m the same way with “Criminal Minds.” I don’t really like drama stuff. Like “Grey’s Anatomy” I’m not a fan of. But if I ever need something to throw on, it’s “Seinfeld” or “Friends” or “The Office.”

Q: If you could have dinner with anybody, who would it be?

A: I feel like I’d be scared to have dinner with anyone famous. … I know everything about every celebrity’s life; nothing’s private anymore, so what would I ask them? But probably a soccer player, like [Lionel] Messi or Mia Hamm. [Messi] is such a cliché player to love, because everybody loves him and everybody knows who he is, but he’s genuinely one of my favorites. I would love to see him play before he retires. I was begging my dad to go to Qatar for the men’s [World Cup] and go to Australia for the women’s [World Cup].

Q: If you had a piece of advice for a younger soccer player or athlete or student, what would it be?

A: There’s a lot of things I would say. Be gritty and determined, I guess, and motivated. There’s times where you’re not gonna want to go out and play or practice, but have the discipline and go and out and play when you don’t want to. That’s gonna help you be a better player, help you strive for excellence.

Q: Is there anything about you people would be surprised by? Any weird hobbies you have or abilities you have?

A: So my high school coach, Matt Newton, he said that I play too much and think too much about soccer, so he was gonna find me a hobby. Every weekend we didn’t have soccer, he told me to rest. I was going at it for seven days a week. So he bought me a crocheting kit and said he wanted a hat by the end of the season.

Q: Did you do it?

A: No — it’s kind of just a string. … I’ve never crocheted before. I looked up two YouTube videos, but as far as I got was [a small strip].

Q: So he’s gonna make you do it for next season then. Are you gonna finish it?

A: Oh yeah. I should probably have it for him then, beginning of next season. He promised to wear it for our playoffs. I have to make it stand out.

Q: Anything else you want people to know about you?

A: There’s one thing my coach always says: “Soccer is a team sport won by individuals.” So every single person, when they step on the field, has to give you their all. If one person’s not playing so well, it brings down the rest of the team. So I feel like my success comes from others, and their success builds off me. … My successes couldn’t happen if I didn’t have other great players that were helping.

ALL-AREA GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Catey Paulette

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: Earned postseason honors at the state, region and district levels as a first-team honoree in Class 2, Region 2C and the Dogwood. … Also was named region player of the year. … Led the Raiders in assists with 43, becoming a driving force in Appomattox’s 15-1 season (which included a 15-0 start) and trip to the Class 2 state quarterfinals. … Also racked up 33 goals (second on the team) to average 6.1 points per game and play a role in 74% of the Raiders’ 103 goals scored. … Assisted on four of ACHS’ goals in its Region 2C championship game win and tallied five goals and three assists in the semifinals the game before.

Addie Palmer

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: As part of a unit that outscored opponents 71-10 (and took 268 more shots than opponents), contributed three goals and one assist. … Helped JF to a 13-3-2 record (district-best 12-0-2 mark in Seminole play) and a trip to the Region 4D semifinals (where the Cavs lost to eventual Class 4 state runner-up Western Albemarle). … Named to the first team in the district and second team in the region.

Libbie Sommardahl

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: Tallied 14 goals to go with four assists. … Bolstered an offense that outscored opponents 86-14 on the season. … Grabbed a spot on the first team in both Region 4D and the Seminole District.

Sarah Ramsey

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: Recorded 16 goals and nine assists in the Hilltoppers’ run to the Region 4D quarterfinals. … Powered Glass to a 13-4-1 record. ... Earned first-team accolades in the Seminole District and named to the second team in the region.

Brooklyn Jenkins

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: Named a first-team honoree in the Seminole District and garnered a second-team nod in Region 3C after helping LCA to a 10-5-1 record and an appearance in the Region 3C quarterfinals.

Ashley Garbarini

SCHOOL: Liberty

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Midfield

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was a potent offensive weapon for Liberty, helping the Lady Minutemen post six wins and one tie. … Named to the Seminole District first team.

Lyndsey Lawson

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Forward

ALL-STAR STUFF: After picking up first-team honors in the Dogwood and being named the district’s player of the year, also garnered a first-team nod in Region 2C and a second-team all-state spot in Class 2. … Scored four goals in the Region 2C championship. … Tallied a whopping 43 goals (2.7 per game) on the season, good for the team lead, and chipped in 12 assists, playing a part in 54% of the Raiders’ scores.

AP Webb

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Forward

ALL-STAR STUFF: Piled up 11 goals and a team-best 17 assists this year, adding the job of playmaker to her role after serving as a major scoring threat a season ago. … Helped Glass finish second in the Seminole behind JF with a 12-1-1 record. … Snagged spots on the first team in the Seminole District and Region 4D.

Sarah Ferrell

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Forward

ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted nine goals, good for second on the team behind Izzy Wedemeyer. … Also had 20 points (third among JF players) after chipping in two assists. … Was a first-team honoree in the Seminole and a second-team honoree in Region 4D.

Allie Castillo

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Defense

ALL-STAR STUFF: Scored the lone goal in the Cavaliers’ win over E.C. Glass, one of her two goals on the season. … Also had two assists despite playing defense. … Powered a unit that shut out 10 of 14 opponents in Seminole District play (it gave up just one goal each to the other four) and allowed 13 total goals on the season (0.72 per game). … Garnered first-team honors in the Seminole District and Region 4D.

Jillian Williams

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Defense

ALL-STAR STUFF: Anchored a defense that gave up less than one goal per game. … Also helped ACHS post six shutouts. … Was a first-team honoree in the Dogwood District, Region 2C and in Class 2.

Marigrace McClendon

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Goalkeeper

ALL-STAR STUFF: Commanded a defensive unit that surrendered just 13 goals on the season (0.72 per contest). … Was a central figure in a 15-game stretch in which the Cavaliers posted 11 shutouts. … Named to the first team in the Seminole District and was an honorable mention in Region 4D.

SECOND TEAM

Izzie Smulik (E.C. Glass, Forward/Back): In her first varsity season, tallied a team-best 18 goals and chipped in five assists. … Picked up second-team honors in Region 4D and inked a spot on the first team in the Seminole.

Anna Talmadge (Jefferson Forest, Midfield): Finished with four goals and four assists as part of a nearly entirely new offensive unit for the Cavaliers. … Selected to the second team in the Seminole District and Region 4D.

Allie Smulik (E.C. Glass, Midfield): Helped Glass post six wins by seven goals or more, including a 9-0 victory over LCA, and to a draw against Seminole rival Jefferson Forest. … Was a second-team honoree in the Seminole.

Ava Zealand (Liberty Christian, Midfield): Contributed to an offense that recorded four games with six goals or more. … Named a first-team honoree in the Seminole District

Flannery Benda (E.C. Glass, Midfield/Back): Helped Glass post 10 shutouts and hold opponents to 0.78 goals per contest (14 total on the year, while the Hilltoppers scored 86). … Named to the Seminole District second team and was an honorable mention in Region 4D.

Mia Detwiler (Liberty Christian, Defense): Was a stalwart on a defensive unit that posted five shutouts and held high-powered Jefferson Forest to one goal in LCA’s second meeting with their Seminole District rival, which ended in a 1-1 tie. … Grabbed a spot on the first team in Region 3C and was a second-team honoree in the district.

Kielyn Newsom (Jefferson Forest, Forward): Tallied six goals and recorded a team-high nine assists for 21 points (second on the team). … Earned second-team honors in the Seminole and was an honorable mention in Region 4D.

Charlotte Maxwell (Liberty, Forward): Combined with Ashley Garbarini to provide a 1-2 offensive punch for LHS. … Named to the Seminole District first team.

Laney Richmond (Liberty Christian, Forward): Grabbed one of the Bulldogs’ three all-region honors, earning a spot on the 3C second team. … Also was a first-team honoree in the Seminole.

Morgan Doss (Appomattox, Goalkeeper): Posted a 0.75 goals-against average (12 goals in 16 games). ... Also tallied 202 total saves, for 12.6 per contest. … Picked up first-team honors in the Dogwood District and Region 2C and second-team all-state accolades in Class 2.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Clint Melton

SCHOOL: Appomattox

ALL-STAR STUFF: Under Melton’s leadership, the Raiders were the lone girls soccer team from the area to advance to a state tournament. On its way, Appomattox piled up 15 wins as part a of a 15-0 start to the season. That run also included a Region 2C title, six shutouts and a scoring margin over opponents of 91 goals (104 goals scored to 13 goals allowed). Its lone loss came in the state quarterfinals, where it ended its campaign. The Raiders piled up all-district honors, and two different players grabbed player of the year honors in the Dogwood and Region 2C. Four Raiders were named all-state honorees thanks to Melton’s mentorship.