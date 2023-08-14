Tyah Charlton

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Shortstop

ALL-STAR STUFF: Before she ever stepped on the field for the Amherst County High varsity team and started punishing opponents at the plate, Tyah Charlton knew she was meant to play softball. Years before, in fact. By the time Charlton’s Dixie Youth team — a coach-pitch squad — made the All-Star state tournament, there was no convincing Charlton that softball was just a game. Her team’s loss in that tourney set the stage for a day full of tears. Charlton’s passion has been on display on the diamond ever since. Between travel and high school ball, she’s become a nightmare for opposing pitchers. With Amherst this season, Charlton hit a whopping .524, with a .603 on-base percentage and 1.159 slugging percentage, thanks to nine doubles, five triples and seven home runs. She posted 40 RBIs (recording 11 of them with two outs) and hit .531 with runners in scoring position, also tallying 34 runs scored, drawing 13 walks and striking out just six times in 79 plate appearances. The shorstop racked up nine stolen bases (in nine tries), too, as she led ACHS to an 18-3 record and trip to the Region 4D quarterfinals. Charlton was named the Seminole District player of the year for the second straight season and earned first-team all-region and all-state (Class 4) honors.

Q: How do you feel like your season with Amherst went?

A: I feel like the time that I’ve been with Amherst has been good, with friends, teammates and the energy and stuff. But I do feel like my highlight with Amherst was when we won the state championship [in 2021]. I don’t think we’ve had our best season since then. I feel like Amherst softball is still on the rise. I feel like we still have a lot to improve. Even though our team’s good, there are still things we can improve on.

Q: Is there anything you would differently [with an early end to your region playoff run], or were you pleased with the way the [rest of the] season went?

A: I really do believe the team we had this past year, we could’ve gone really far. I think mostly everybody on the team was upset with the loss. Yeah, we did have a good running regular season, but I feel like that loss hit a little harder. That was the same team [JF] we lost to last year in the region. I feel like we could’ve gone way further. We should’ve gone way further.

Q: Do you remember anything about that JF game in particular, and were there things you could’ve done differently or your team could’ve done differently?

A: I had a mistake that game. I think I overthrew a cut. We could’ve played deeper. They were hitting the ball really well. I think I would’ve changed that. I would’ve changed the pregame for sure.

Q: More focus?

A: No, just things we could’ve done differently leading up to the game. I don’t know if we were all prepared for the pitching we would see. We didn’t really get a lot of hits, either. I feel like we could’ve all mentally prepared and physically prepared more, knowing what we were gonna face, since it was our third time facing them.

Q: This year compared to previous years in the Seminole, the pitching was not as tough, specifically because Eden [Bigham, Rustburg] wasn’t there, and then some girls [graduated] before that. Do you feel like this year, because pitching wasn’t at quite as high a level, you had a better chance at the plate, or were things more open in the district?

A: Our district is hard to begin with, so whether the pitching was good or bad, [teams] still had the defense that was backing up their pitcher. I do think I had a really successful hitting season this year, mainly because my travel I season, [I played] some competition. It did take a while to adjust to the speed, because I was struggling at first with the slower pitching, but then when I settled in, it got better. I do think that my hitting was a lot better and I had more open options.

Q: Is there any one thing that’s helped you become the hitter you are?

A: I think my hitting coach, and then seeing pitching. Being able to go to California, Kansas and seeing curveballs, dropballs, riseballs. And then going to my hitting coach and getting him to help me figure out, “How do I hit this pitch?” I think he has helped me a ton.

Q: Do you think not only seeing the ball, but maybe having a higher IQ at the high school level has helped you, like knowing in what situations what pitch [might be coming]?

A: Yeah, I mean, it’s always a guessing game, really, when you’re in the box, but it’s just the fact that when you see it, you know what you’re gonna do. It becomes muscle memory, too, so you don’t think too much about it. I feel like any hitter would tell you that if you think too much about it in the box, nothing’s gonna happen.

Q: In theory, may not be the case for you, but softball and baseball are games of failure because of the number of times you’re not gonna get a hit or have another positive outcome. Because you have so much success, does it make it hard on you mentally when you do strike out or you don’t reach base?

A: Honestly, when you can’t get a hit for your team, it does bring you down, but you have to move on. You’re gonna strike out, you’re gonna make an error, but you have to keep going, worry about what’s gonna happen next. You strike out, you still gotta go out on the field, still gotta get in the dugout and cheer on your teammates. … You think about it, but you can’t dwell on it.

Q: Obviously every situation is gonna be different, but when you get to the plate, do you have a specific approach or hope for the outcome?

A: I’ve had multiple people tell me, “Don’t swing for a home run, don’t have a home-run swing,” but when I get in the box, I’m not thinking of hitting a home run. I’m thinking, “Get on base. Period. Score runs and get on base.” That’s always my goal. I’m never in the box, like, “Oh, I need to hit a home run,” because that’s when you start to think too much and you could strike out or you could get a little dinky hit. When I get in the box, I think less to do more.

Q: With Amherst, did you ever think, “My role is to drive girls in,” or to score X number of runs, or something like that?

A: I think that as I’ve gotten older, I’m putting less pressure on myself. I can handle pressure, but I should be able to feel like I’m not the only one who has to produce.

Q: Do you have a favorite moment or best moment with Amherst?

A: Before this year, I don’t think I had ever hit a home run off of JF, and then … both times we were down against them [in two games this year], I hit a home run. The first time I hit a home run off of them and scored two, and then the second time I hit a home run and scored one. So I think that those were my best moments, just being able to score against them. Amherst and JF they’re kind of like [rivals]. You don’t want to walk away from a team and not score anything. So to be able to score one or two, that was a happy moment for me. Even though we did lose the game[s], I was still proud of my performance, and I could walk away feeling OK with how I played.

Q: How about best moments for your team?

A: I think maybe playing Brookville. … I feel like we really had to compete. They were scoring runs, and we had to score runs. Most of the season, our bats were working all through the lineup, getting hits after hits after hits. But I like the games where our team has to compete. I don’t like the easy games. When we have to work to make the plays, when we have to work to get the runs in, that’s what I like.

Q: Did you have a favorite pitcher to play against or another person to play against?

A: There’s so many. I like playing against [Brookville’s] Jada Fyffe. When she’s on base, it keeps you on your toes. I also like playing against [JF’s] Amelia [Long], because she plays for our travel organization. I like to watch her pitch. She’s a good pitcher. Just watching her pitch against our team, she knows what she’s doing. It looks natural to her. She knows that when she gets in the circle, she’s there to work. So I like that. Haili Gonzalez for Liberty, she’s definitely a game-changer. I think … she had like two hits off of us, and they were really big hits.

Q: You were named Seminole player of the year again, first-team all-region and first-team all-state. How do you feel about those awards?

A: It’s always good to get recognition. Any time you get noticed for your hard work is a blessing, just to know that people see in you what you see in yourself. I feel like the way I played in the Seminole District, not that I deserved to get player of the year, but I feel like I worked hard enough to get it.

Q: Did you have any particular goals for yourself heading into the season?

A: For myself, I wanted to be more consistent at the plate. Minimize strikeouts and get more hits. I know our team, we were usually solid on defense, but we needed a solid lineup to hit.

Q: So you didn’t care about [things like], “I want to get seven home runs, hit .500,” anything like that?

A: No.

Q: How long have you been playing softball?

A: Probably since I was like 4.

Q: Were you naturally good, or did you get to love it and then put more of yourself into it to get better?

A: I think I had natural athletic ability.

Q: Did you always play shortstop?

A: No. So shortstop didn’t really come around for me [seriously] until I was in ninth grade. When I was in travel ball at a younger age, I played third. When I got to high school, … I made varsity as a ninth grader [and played short]. … I grew a love for it, because I always like moving around. At third, I feel like you’re kind of stuck in that position. At shortstop, you get to move side to side, have control, … be a leader. I like that aspect of it: being able to take charge, talk and make sure everything’s going smoothly. And at shortstop, you have to know what’s going on.

Q: You’ve been committed to Georgia for a little while now. Tell me about choosing there and the recruiting process.

A: When September first hit, I had a lot of people reach out, but it’s hard to wrap your head around telling a grown person, a coach at a college, “No, I’m not interested.” There would be days when I just wouldn’t talk or I would be sick and wouldn’t want to eat.

Q: Because you were stressed?

A: Yeah. Just thinking about [how] you’re choosing where you want to go for the next four years. There were many schools that reached out that I definitely loved, because I went to a lot of camps and created relationships with so many coaches. … I went on my visit to Georgia and I had only met the coaches like twice. I went to the camp one time, had been on campus one time, and I went on my visit and felt like I had known them forever. I felt comfortable. Being there felt good, and I’ve always wanted to move out of state, too, so that influenced the decision, too. I told my mom I felt like I was in the middle of Amherst, Lynchburg [there]. Being in Athens, it makes you feel like you’re at home.

Q: Did [playing] in the SEC play any part in your decision?

A: So when I was being recruited, I had never thought that I was gonna be able to go SEC. From past experiences, I had in my mind that I don’t think that’s a level of play I could go to or have the chance to go to. But obviously I’ve always wanted to play ball on a big stage, in front of a lot of people, on a big platform. The fact that I had the opportunity to do that, … it made me want to consider going there more. When we got the call from them, it was like, “Wow. I have a chance to go on a big stage, actually do what I want to do.” It was a dream to do that.

Q: Did you have any rituals before games, after games, during games, or any superstitions?

A: Before every game I would put on this pink mascara. It was a must. I had to do it. Before a game, I would have my Beats on, listen to music to not think much. And then during a game, in the box, I twist my bat. I twist my bat three times and then run my hand down the barrel, then I step in the box and am comfortable in the box. After a game, I don’t really have a ritual.

Q: What kind of music did you listen to?

A: R&B type of stuff. Just calming. I listen to Kelani a lot.

Q: What’s your favorite subject in school?

A: I like science and reading.

Q: Why is that?

A: Science is just because this past year for school, I did the early college program for CVCC, and learning about the body and stuff is kind of cool, knowing things beyond what you can see in front of you. Also, I want to go into psychology for school. I like knowing why.

Q: What’s the last book you read?

A: The last book I read was “Confess” by Colleen Hoover. I like her. I’ve read “It Starts with Us,” “It Ends with Us” [by Hoover].

Q: So you like reading for fun, then?

A: Yeah, reading is something that just helps you relax.

Q: Do you have a favorite food or restaurant?

A: Food, I really like steak. I like Texas Roadhouse a lot.

Q: Do you have a dream vacation?

A: Going to like Bora Bora or something, like an island.

Q: Favorite team or athlete?

A: My favorite athlete is Jayda Kearney. She plays for Georgia right now for softball. I think watching her play, she’s a huge inspiration. Even though we don’t play the same position, just watching her hit. And I’ve met her in person. I told Mom, I said, “To see people on TV and watch them play is totally different than how they are in person.” So knowing she’s a good person and I’ve gotten to watch her play, that’s really cool.

Q: If you could have dinner with anybody, who would it be?

A: Probably Michael B. Jordan, honestly. Super attractive.

Q: If you had a piece of advice for younger softball players, athletes or students, what would it be?

A: Making mistakes is part of the game, so when you make a mistake, you can’t dwell on it. … If you watch college games, they make mistakes, too, probably something you never thought you’d do. You’re gonna make them, you just have to move on from it, and they’re gonna make you better.

Q: Is there anything about you people would be surprised about?

A: People probably think I’m serious all the time, but I like to have a good time. I like to laugh and joke, and I’m actually a pretty funny person. I feel like people don’t know that until they meet me. I do like to prank people.

ALL-AREA SOFTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Paisley Mann

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Freshman

POSITION: Pitcher

ALL-STAR STUFF: In her first varsity season (splitting time with Bree Carrico as they took over for 2022 grad and University of Virginia pitcher Courtney Layne), posted the area’s best ERA for a starting pitcher at 1.10. … Went 11-2 with one save in 22 appearances (12 starts). … Recorded four no-hitters and posted nine shutouts and four complete games. … Fanned 165 batters while walking just 25 in 89 innings pitched, and allowed opponents to hit just .120 against her. … Also contributed at the plate, with a team-best 33 RBIs along with eight doubles, two triples and one home run on her way to a .449 batting average.

Dylan McNerney

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Pitcher

ALL-STAR STUFF: Wrapped up her high school career by going 7-2 with one save in 15 appearances (12 starts). … Gave up 60 hits and 15 walks in 72 2/3 innings (for a 1.032 WHIP) and surrendered just 19 earned runs (27 total runs) for a 1.83 ERA. … Batters hit .213 against her. … At the plate, tallied two doubles and a triple on the way to a .385 batting average and .467 on-base percentage. … Earned first-team honors in the Seminole District and second-team honors in Region 4D.

Bree Carrico

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Pitcher

ALL-STAR STUFF: Combined with Paisley Mann to form a dangerous 1-2 punch in the circle for ACHS, recording a 2.00 ERA in 19 appearances (12 starts). … Posted two no-hitters, two complete games and four shutouts. … Batters hit just .122 against her. … Recorded 16 strikeouts against just 27 walks in 70 innings.

Madison Goughnour

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Catcher

ALL-STAR STUFF: Helped Amherst to an 18-3 record and trip to the Region 4D quarterfinals. … Posted a .435 batting average and 1.210 on-base plus slugging percentage, with four doubles, two triples and a homer, along with 11 RBIs. … Committed just two errors and caught one runner stealing. … Named to the first team in the Seminole District and was an honorable mention in the region.

Nahla Bigham

SCHOOL: Rustburg

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: First Base

ALL-STAR STUFF: With her prowess at the plate, powered RHS to a Region 3C championship and an appearance in the Class 3 state quarterfinals (where the Red Devils lost to eventual state champ Northside). … Hit .466 and posted plenty of other big numbers, including a .592 on-base percentage, .897 slugging percentage and 1.489 on-base plus slugging percentage. … Smacked six home runs and recorded 29 RBIs. … Named a first-team all-district, all-region and all-state (Class 3) honoree. … During her travel season this summer, participated in the Geri Ann Glasco Home Run Derby, an event featuring amateur players from across the country.

Maegan Lloyd

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Second Base

ALL-STAR STUFF: Hit .431 to become one of four Amherst players to finish with a batting average of above .430. … Tallied four doubles and one homer, along with 11 RBIs. … Also drew 15 walks and swiped a team-best 11 bases (and was never caught stealing). … Did not commit any errors on the year. … Received first-team all-Seminole District and second-team all-Region 4D honors.

Carrington Moore

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Third Base

ALL-STAR STUFF: Started every game and, as a veteran, helped guide the Raiders to a 21-3 record that included appearances in the Region 2C championship game and Class 2 state quarterfinals (ACHS lost its final two games in the region title tilt and state tourney by a combined two runs, one of which was surrendered in a 14-inning loss). … Posted a .439 batting average, amassing 17 RBIs and four doubles along the way. … Picked up all-state honors in Class 2, earning a spot on the second team.

Tyah Charlton

POSITION: Shortstop

Jada Fyffe

SCHOOL: Brookville

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Outfielder

ALL-STAR STUFF: After smacking eight doubles and one triple, finished with a .420 batting average and 1.052 on-base plus slugging percentage with 11 RBIs. … Also swiped 12 bases in 13 attempts. … Helped the Bees advance to the Region 3C quarterfinals. … Earned first-team honors in the Seminole District and second-team accolades in the region.

Ally Davidson

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Outfielder

ALL-STAR STUFF: As part of Staunton River’s 18-5 season, which included a run to the Region 3D semifinals, posted a .444 batting average, .482 on-base percentage and 1.121 on-base plus slugging percentage. … Recorded 14 doubles and 21 RBIs, the latter good for second on the team. … Also committed just two errors on the year, for a .960 fielding percentage. ... Named to the Class 3 all-state second team.

Aubrey Fulcher

SCHOOL: Appomattox

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: Outfielder

ALL-STAR STUFF: As a stalwart in the outfield, posted a perfect fielding percentage, with 10 putouts and three assists. … Swiped 14 bags in 15 attempts. … Hit .353 with four homers, three triples and seven doubles.

Hannah Hooper

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Sophomore

POSITION: Flex

ALL-STAR STUFF: Hit .411 and recorded nine extra-base hits (two doubles, one triple and six home runs) and tallied 29 RBIs, second on the team behind only Tyah Charlton. … Was a member of the first team in the Seminole District and second team in Region 4D.

Sienna Fielder

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

POSITION: Utility

ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted a .476 batting average, good for second on the team behind only Tyah Charlton. … Also recorded a .500 on-base percentage and .151 on-base plus slugging percentage, with eight doubles and one home run as part of a 24-RBI season. … Posted a .972 fielding percentage, with just two errors. … Earned first-team accolades in the Seminole and Region 4D.

Sawyer Tolley

SCHOOL: Staunton River

YEAR: Junior

POSITION: At-Large

ALL-STAR STUFF: Recorded a .385 batting average, .467 on-base percentage and 1.096 on-base plus slugging percentage, tallying 14 extra-base hits (10 doubles, three triples and a home run) and 18 RBIs on the way. … Filled in in the circle brilliantly, too, with a 2-0 record in her two appearances in which she struck out 22, walked one and didn’t give up a hit to any of the 28 batters she faced (across nine innings). … In one of those outings, posted a five-inning no-hitter.

SECOND TEAM

Ambrye Taylor (Nelson, Pitcher): Named a first-team selection in Region 2C and the Dogwood District after leading the Governors to the region quarterfinals. … Recorded 238 strikeouts with a 2.20 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 124 1/3 innings pitched (amassed after appearing in every game for NCHS). … Posted four complete-game shutouts, including a perfect game, and combined on a no-hitter with Madison Casey. … Also hit .403 with four doubles, one triple, six home runs and 27 RBIs.

Emily Wood (Staunton River, Pitcher): Served as SRHS’ ace once again, posting a 13-4 record and 2.41 ERA in 20 appearances (18 starts). … Struck out 173 batters while walking just 42. … Also posted a .927 fielding percentage and was a force at the plate, with a .338 batting average, six doubles, one triple, one home run and 16 RBIs.

Amelia Long (Jefferson Forest, Pitcher): Recorded a no-hitter, complete with 16 strikeouts and just one walk. … Posted a 2.53 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 18 appearances. … Tallied 171 strikeouts in 97 innings pitched. … Helped JF to wins over Rustburg, Staunton River and Amherst, including a Region 4D quarterfinal victory over ACHS as part of the Cavaliers’ run to the region semifinals. ... Named to the first team in the Seminole District and was an honorable mention in Region 4D.

Bailey Hamilton (Appomattox, Catcher): In her first season as full-time catcher on the varsity team, helped a pair of pitchers (Paisley Mann and Bree Carrico) post ERAs of 2.00 or better and didn’t commit any errors or record any passed balls. … Also hit .405 with 23 RBIs (good for a tie for third on the team), 11 doubles, four triples and one home run.

Ashley Ferguson (Brookville, First Base): Hit. 421 with team-best on-base and on-base plus slugging percentages of .527 and 1.246. … Recorded two doubles and five home runs on her way to 25 RBIs. … Named a first-team honoree in the Seminole District and Region 3C.

Jenna Bryant (Rustburg, Second Base): Was one of three Rustburg players to hit over .400 on the year, finishing with a .403 average. … Also posted a .446 on-base percentage and tallied 14 RBIs. … Picked up second-team honors in the Seminole and first-team accolades in Region 3C.

Brooke Nester (Liberty, Third Base): Tallied a whopping nine home runs, including two in Liberty’s upset win over Monticello in the Region 3C quarterfinals (one tied the game to force extras and one won it). … Also had three doubles and 26 RBIs on her way to hitting .387. … Garnered a first-team all-Seminole nod and second-team all-region honors.

Emma Blankinship (Rustburg, Shortstop): Took over for the reliable Delaney Scharnus (who graduated last year) and provided consistent play at short, committing just two errors on the season for a .972 fielding percentage, while recording 67 putouts. … Posted a .303 batting average. … Earned second-team honors in the Seminole.

Carleigh Combs (Amherst, Outfielder): Posted a .375 batting average after hitting seven extra-base hits (three doubles and four homers) and driving in 17 runs. … Also scored 15 runs and recorded a fielding percentage of .938 after committing just one error. … Grabbed first-team honors in the district and second-team honors in Region 4D.

Maggie Mayhew (Rustburg, Outfielder): Recorded a batting average of .295 as part of a lineup stacked with big bats. … Named a first-team honoree in the district.

Emily Hines (Rustburg, Outfielder): Was one of six Rustburg batters to hit north of .300 (finishing at .309). … Selected to the all-Seminole and all-Region 3C second teams.

Destiny Jones (Rustburg, Flex): Finished with a .406 batting average, .506 on-base percentage and .719 slugging percentage after smacking three home runs and driving in 23 total runs. … Named a second-team honoree in the Seminole and Region 3C (at third base in the district and at-large in the region).

Lilly Puckette (William Campbell, Utility): Recorded a .481 batting average with 10 doubles, one triple and three home runs. … Posted one of each of those types of extra-base hits, along with a single, in hitting for the cycle against E.C. Glass (going 4 for 4 and tallying three RBIs).

Chiara Albertin (Liberty, At-Large): Hit .413 with one triple, one home run and eight RBIs. … Recorded a 1.074 on-base plus slugging percentage. … Posted a .983 fielding percentage. … Named a second-team all-Seminole honoree.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Janet Rawes

SCHOOL: Appomattox

ALL-STAR STUFF: Despite the graduation of a bevy of talented players last year (a group that handed the Raiders two straight state championships), Janet Rawes' revamped 2023 squad didn't miss a beat. For the second straight season, ACHS posted more than 20 wins, going 21-3. After suffering a season-opening loss to Amherst — one they later avenged — the Raiders reeled off 21 straight wins. That streak took them to the Region 2C championship, where they fell in heartbreaking fashion, 1-0, to eventual state runner-up James River after 14 innings. ACHS made it back to the Class 2 state tournament, however, to become one of just two area teams to keep their seasons going into states, before falling in another one-run game. Rawes coached Appomattox to a team batting average of .371, with a combined 93 extra-base hits (64 doubles, 15 triples and 14 home runs). She got a pair of young pitchers to combine for a 1.50 ERA, saw her team post a .981 fielding percentage, rack up 52 stolen bases (in 57 attempts) and post nine shutout wins as part of a season in which it outscored opponents 174-40.