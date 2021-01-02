Some area schools set to begin winter sports this week, others still on hold

The boys and girls basketball programs from Altavista and Appomattox meet Monday night in a Dogwood District game, signaling the first time local teams in the Virginia High School League have staged any kind of official contest since March.

Basketball in the Seminole District tips off Thursday, with four games: Brookville vs. Rustburg and Amherst vs. Liberty Christian boys and girls bouts.

Most high school schedules throughout the Lynchburg area, though, are still in flux.

Play in the Seminole will be extremely limited until at least Jan. 11, featuring just four of the district's eight schools. All winter sports at E.C. Glass and Heritage were placed on hold until Jan. 11 by the Lynchburg City School Board last month. The board moved winter activities back into Phase 2 guidelines as well, meaning teams can only condition and work out in small pods of five to 10 individuals.

Overall, the entire prep schedule promises to be odd this winter, with programs at Jefferson Forest, Liberty, Staunton River and Gretna all currently on hold.