Spectators will not be allowed at Seminole District winter events

For now, high school sports in Lynchburg and surrounding counties are a go to return in December, but the Seminole District will not allow spectators to attend any sporting events this winter.
Heritage High athletic director Dennis Knight told the Lynchburg City School Board on Tuesday evening that the district's eight schools — Amherst, Brookville, E.C. Glass, Heritage, Jefferson Forest, Liberty, Liberty Christian and Rustburg — all have agreed fans will not be allowed this winter after Gov. Ralph Northam's order last month capped indoor and outdoor gatherings to 25 individuals. That order included high school sporting events.
"I know I'm working every event [at Heritage] to make sure we can keep spectators out," Knight said of the upcoming winter season. "I know we're gonna have some irate parents who want to come in, but we're working really hard to make sure we can get this off, maintaining safety for our student-athletes."
Practices and tryouts begin Monday for basketball and sideline cheer and Dec. 14 for wrestling, swimming and indoor track and field. The first day for contests is Dec. 21, and a slate of basketball games is planned for that day.
While the Lynchburg City School Board heard an update Tuesday about the return for sports at E.C. Glass and Heritage, it also indicated a desire to see winter sports take place. A growing number of localities throughout Virginia have opted out of the winter season because of the pandemic, including divisions in Richmond, Buckingham County and Henrico County. Harrisonburg High said last week it is unlikely to participate.
Support Local Journalism
School board member Michael Nilles, who serves District 3, noted the importance of sports to high school students.
"This is a really important part. It's not just a matter of having a winning team," he said. "It's the commitment and the dedication and the discipline the students develop, the mentorship with the coaching develop their character and turn these kids into adults."
E.C. Glass athletic director Elizabeth Masencup told the board that teams are following LCS COVID-19 guidelines and those set forth by the Virginia High School League.
"It's about the kids and us trying to give them a shot at this, ultimately," she said about the district's decision to not allow spectators. "Right now we're plugging along and keeping our fingers crossed that we can give the kids some sense of normalcy."
Sporting events in the Seminole will be limited to essential personnel, such as players, coaches, officials, scorekeepers and school event staff and administration.
At Jefferson Forest, athletic director Jedd Zaring said he understands parents may be unhappy with the district's decision. He added the Bedford County school is considering allowing a small number of parents of senior athletes to attend on senior night, but no plans are set right now. Bedford County School Board meets Dec. 10 and could address its own return plan.
"I'm a dad who had kids who played soccer, so I certainly get it," Zaring said. "People want to watch their kids play, but people have to understand we're just trying to figure out a way to get these games played. We're doing the best we can under difficult circumstances."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!