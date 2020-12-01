Spectators will not be allowed at Seminole District winter events

For now, high school sports in Lynchburg and surrounding counties are a go to return in December, but the Seminole District will not allow spectators to attend any sporting events this winter.

Heritage High athletic director Dennis Knight told the Lynchburg City School Board on Tuesday evening that the district's eight schools — Amherst, Brookville, E.C. Glass, Heritage, Jefferson Forest, Liberty, Liberty Christian and Rustburg — all have agreed fans will not be allowed this winter after Gov. Ralph Northam's order last month capped indoor and outdoor gatherings to 25 individuals. That order included high school sporting events.

"I know I'm working every event [at Heritage] to make sure we can keep spectators out," Knight said of the upcoming winter season. "I know we're gonna have some irate parents who want to come in, but we're working really hard to make sure we can get this off, maintaining safety for our student-athletes."

Practices and tryouts begin Monday for basketball and sideline cheer and Dec. 14 for wrestling, swimming and indoor track and field. The first day for contests is Dec. 21, and a slate of basketball games is planned for that day.