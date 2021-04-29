Spring sports get underway for first time since 2019

Like other athletes, he tried his best to stay busy last spring.

"We had worked so hard for that season and it felt like all that work had gone to waste," Martin said. "But I still tried to make the most of it. I still worked out at home as much as I could, hit in the cage. Had to stay active during that to be the best you could."

In the opposite dugout, E.C. Glass senior Charlie Elwell was hoping to start the abbreviated 12-game season strong. Even though the season is condensed, he's grateful for the opportunity, knowing the Class of 2020 wasn't so lucky.

"It was really a bummer getting junior year canceled but after that, [when] COVID kind of starting dying down, the chances [of playing] were getting better and better," said Elwell, who plays shortstop and center field in addition to taking on pitching duties. "Once I heard we were getting a 12-game season I was like, "Eh, a little shorter, but we still get to come out here and play. It's just good to be back out here."