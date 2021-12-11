State Championship Notebook: Phoebus finishes what it started in Lynchburg three years ago, and more

Phoebus coach Jeremy Blunt talked with senior Kymari Gray prior to Saturday's trip to Lynchburg. Gray, a 6-foot-2 senior, was a freshman when the Phantoms last traveled to the Hill City to play Heritage in the 2018 Class 3 championship game, also held at Williams Stadium.
Gray entered that game three years ago in the fourth quarter when Phoebus' star player exited with an injury, and he caught a touchdown pass that helped the Phantoms rally before ultimately falling to Brad Bradley and his Pioneers.
Blunt's 2021 message to Gray: Finish what you started. And Gray responded, making five catches for 68 yards and returning the third-quarter kickoff 54 yards on a drive that ultimately failed.
And this time Phoebus wasn't denied in its return to Williams Stadium.
"Coach Brad and the boys finished the [2018 state championship] and they finished it well," Blunt said. "So we talked about it a lot. [Gray] and I had a lot of private conversations about … let's finish what you started. … Let's finish this thing today."
Even though LCA presented challenges, Blunt was sure his team would capture the title.
"It's something about when you believe," he said. "I mean, these kids believed. … I could see it in their eyes. [There were] highs and lows out there on the field today, but it didn't matter because when I looked in their faces, there was no doubt they were gonna win. And they were gonna win a game that a lot of people didn't think we could win."
Gray used that 2018 loss to Heritage as fuel Saturday.
"I had to spread it to my team," he said, "because I knew what it took to get back here, the dedication and hard work."
Lane sacked for first time
LCA quarterback Davis Lane hadn't been sacked all season, but his first takedown behind the line of scrimmage came at the hands of the Phantoms defense.
It occurred with 3:31 left in the third quarter, and amounted to a 7-yard loss. It also highlighted a Phantoms defense that was quicker than any the Bulldogs had faced all season. Emerson Hurd, a 185-pound senior linebacker, led all players with 7.5 tackles.
"The defense, they showed themselves," Phoebus quarterback Mark Wagner said. "I don't even need to speak on our defense. I love them boys."
Stowers on the move
LCA tight end Dillon Stowers (two touchdown catches) had plenty of highlight-reel plays. With roughly one minute remaining in the third quarter, the 6-3, 235-pound senior caught a pass from Lane and barreled down the right edge for a 16-yard gain, stiff-arming one defender and then leaping over another to wow the crowd.
That put the Bulldogs 28 yards from the end zone, but the drive failed at the start of the fourth quarter at the 19-yard line. Stalling LCA drives was one of the keys for Phoebus throughout the game.
"They're obviously the best team we've ever played because they're in the state championship and state champs now," Stowers said. "… It just sucks right now, but I have faith in our younger guys that they're gonna be back [in a state title game] soon."
Other firsts for the Bulldogs
LCA entered Saturday's game having only trailed once all season, a 3-0 deficit to Heritage that didn't last long. But Phoebus took a 14-7 lead with 29 seconds left in the first quarter and held that lead until LCA tied to game at 14 with 8:06 remaining in the fourth frame. That was by far the longest LCA had trailed all season.
Phoebus also held LCA to its smallest first-half output of the 2021 campaign (seven points) and tied with E.C. Glass and Bassett for the most points scored against the Bulldogs in a half (14).
It was a stark contrast to LCA's offensive numbers the rest of the season. The Bulldogs entered averaging 42.6 points per game in the regular season and 50.5 in the playoffs.
"They were very smart with mixing stuff up," LCA senior lineman Zach Rice said of Phoebus before turning the loss into a positive. "I would say the biggest thing is it made us better, bro, because us three [including Jaylin Belford and Stowers] are leaving for college, we just played one of the best teams in Virginia, if not the best team. So iron sharpens iron."
Quite a record
Saturday's game marked the 20th straight year a team from the Lynchburg area has played in a VHSL state championship game. The last year a team inside this newspaper's coverage area did not advance to a state title game was 2001.
An area team has won a state title in 18 of those 20 seasons. The area has produced 22 state champions during that time frame, with multiple teams winning in different classes some years.
Odds and ends
LCA owned the time of possession, keeping the ball 28 minutes, 45 seconds compared to Phoebus' 19 minutes, 15 seconds. … Each team's punting game was remarkable. LCA's Stowers finishing with five punts for 206 yards (a 41.2 yard average). His longest was a 52-yarder. Phoebus' Donald Gatling punted five times for 199 yards, a 39.8 yard average. His longest was a 64 yarder. … LCA converted 2 of 3 fourth-down opportunities, while Phoebus went 0 of 2. LCA also scored both times it was in the red zone and stopped Phoebus on two of its three chances from the red zone.