State Championship Notebook: Phoebus finishes what it started in Lynchburg three years ago, and more

"They're obviously the best team we've ever played because they're in the state championship and state champs now," Stowers said. "… It just sucks right now, but I have faith in our younger guys that they're gonna be back [in a state title game] soon."

Other firsts for the Bulldogs

LCA entered Saturday's game having only trailed once all season, a 3-0 deficit to Heritage that didn't last long. But Phoebus took a 14-7 lead with 29 seconds left in the first quarter and held that lead until LCA tied to game at 14 with 8:06 remaining in the fourth frame. That was by far the longest LCA had trailed all season.

Phoebus also held LCA to its smallest first-half output of the 2021 campaign (seven points) and tied with E.C. Glass and Bassett for the most points scored against the Bulldogs in a half (14).

It was a stark contrast to LCA's offensive numbers the rest of the season. The Bulldogs entered averaging 42.6 points per game in the regular season and 50.5 in the playoffs.