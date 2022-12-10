State Championship Notebook: Phoebus gets its revenge in rapid fashion, Heritage wraps 'special' season, and more

Four years ago, Jeremy Blunt stood on the turf at Liberty University and watched as Heritage celebrated winning the Class 3 state title over his Phoebus football team.

On Saturday, Blunt and his Phantoms got their revenge, and they did so with a rapid-fire offense that deflated the Pioneers' hopes.

Phoebus (15-0) seemed to score in the blink of an eye to earn its second straight state title, this one a 48-7 bludgeoning. A 12-second drive to start the day's scoring. Another that took 51 seconds. An eight-second scoring drive. Another that lasted all of 1 minute, 28 seconds.

"No weight on our back," Blunt said, referring to his team's 24-20 loss to Heritage in 2018. "We just couldn't wait to see them again. So we had this moment today and we were looking forward to it. This is what we wanted. We wanted this from the very beginning. Didn't want no other team to do it for us. ... We wanted to show them that what happened in '18, it shouldn't have happened. But well-coached team they are over there. So we have a lot of respect for the program and what those men are able to accomplish over there, and those young men. Like I said, this is the game that we wanted."

And Phoebus made the most of almost every opportunity. By halftime, the Phantoms had amassed a 34-0 lead and had only possessed the ball for 7 minutes, 19 seconds. The favorites from Hampton held possession for 18 minutes and 47 seconds all told, while Heritage had held the ball for a total of 28:54.

Phoebus also completed 4 of 7 third-down chances. Heritage was 4 of 14.

Elite competition

Saturday's 41-point loss was the largest Heritage has suffered since losing to Dinwiddie 49-7 in Week 2 of the regular season. It was also one of only three losses for the Pioneers on the season (the other occurred to LCA, by eight points in the regular season).

Dinwiddie also capped a perfect season Saturday when it waxed Kettle Run 65-20 for the Class 4 state title, meaning two of Heritage's three losses occurred to teams who won state championships. The other, LCA, appeared in the Class 3 state title game one year ago.

Bright spots on a dark day

With just 86 yards of total offense, there weren't too many positives from the stat sheet from the Pioneers. A couple stats stood out, though.

Senior Rajan Booker finished with 107 kick return yards on four chances for an average of 26.75 yards per return. Booker picked up all those yards by halftime. His longest return went for 38 yards on the game's opening kickoff.

And quarterback Hov Bateman impressed in the punting game, with four punts for163 yards (an average of 40.8 yards per punt). He placed two punts inside the 20-yard line, and his longest punt of the day was a booming 52-yarder in the first quarter that pinned Phoebus to its own 12-yard line. Four plays later, though, the Phantoms scored on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Earley to Jordan Bass.

State championship history

Heritage played in its sixth state football championship game Saturday and now holds a record of 2-4 in those games. The Pioneers' first appearance was in 1997, 21 years after the school opened, and they lost to Lafayette. They won their first championship in 2002, against Lafayette, and returned to the state title game in 2012, in coach Brad Bradley's first year at the helm, falling to Briar Woods.

Bradley now has led Heritage to four state championship appearances. His Pioneers lost to Hopewell in 2017 and returned to defeat Phoebus the following year.

Phoebus appeared in its eighth state title game Saturday. It has won seven times, with the only loss against Heritage. The Phantoms wrapped a perfect season for the first time since 2010.

The Phantoms, who won their second straight Class 3 state title Saturday, also have a history of going back to back. They've done so now four times in school history.

"It's just a tradition at Phoebus; when we get our rings, we get them in two-peats," receiver Jordan Bass said.

A lights-out defense

Phoebus allowed just 4.3 points per game on the season and posted eight shutouts. The Pioneers refused to fit into either of those categories, even though they acknowledged after the game how difficult it was to face the Phantoms defense.

After being stifled time and time again, HHS finally got on the board roughly three minutes into the third quarter on a 1-yard run by quarterback Hov Bateman.

"They're a very good defensive football team. Not a lot of weak spots there," Bradley said of Phoebus after the game.

Bradley put the Phantoms into a top-tier category with a couple other Heritage opponents: North Carolina-based Vance (a 35-7 loss in 2019); Briar Woods, which trounced the Pioneers 52-0 in a 2012 state title game; and this year's Dinwiddie team, which held opponents to 10.2 points per game.

Numbers wrap

Bradley talked about his seniors glowingly in the postgame press conference Saturday, saying they've helped create a "special" season and have added to a rich football tradition at the school. Here's a look at some of what the Pioneers accomplished individually this season.

Bateman, in his only season as a starting quarterback, was sensational, passing for more than 2,500 yards and rushing for nearly 1,100. He threw for 21 touchdowns and rushed for 15 more.

Senior running back Rajan Booker eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in the playoffs, against Brookville, and finished with more than 1,150 on the season. He also scored 18 touchdowns.

A strong receiving corps, typically a staple in Bradley's spread offenses, stood out all season, too. Sophomore Tavion Clark led the way with nearly 900 yards and five touchdowns (he averaged nearly 14 yards per reception). And Markus White (530-plus receiving yards) and Emeere Kelso (299) also led the way in a season in which senior Zach Steele, considered the team's primary receiver, suffered a season-ending injury early.

Defensively, Markaz Wood finished with more than 100 tackles. He led the way with tackles on Saturday. Wood also sported 16 tackles for loss on the season.

Junior defensive back Marquise White, who had seven tackles Saturday, finished the season with more than 70 total.

And celebrated defensive end Terrell Washington, the Seminole District and Region 3C defender of the year, also finished with gaudy numbers, putting up roughly 70 tackles, 33 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Prior to Saturday, the Pioneers averaged 360 yards of total offense per game and 7 yards per play. They had committed less than one turnover per game, although that number ticked up with three turnovers against Phoebus.

Photos: Heritage vs. Phoebus in Class 3 state championship