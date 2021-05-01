State Championship Notebook: Williams' massive kick key to Raiders win, Castello makes history, and more

Drafting a plan for success

Despite being down 14-0 in the first quarter and trailing by 18 in the third, Stuarts Draft gave Appomattox all it could handle. The Cougars made glaring and costly mistakes that Appomattox pounced on in the 2019 state championship; but in this one, they were more composed and determined.

"This team, they're not quitters," Draft coach Nathan Floyd said. "Probably the most competitive group I've been around. … They stayed faithful to each other, they trusted us as coaches to put them in the right spot. We battled back after getting ourselves in a hole, and I'm super proud of the what they accomplished this year. The day didn't finish the way we wanted it, but these young men left everything on the field. And I think that's all a good coach should ask for."

Keep your head up

Appomattox survived the Cougars' 22-point third-quarter onslaught in part by staying patient. And when the game could have swung either way in the decisive final minutes, the Raiders once again showed resolve. Both attributes are themes that have carried over from year to year since 2015.