As a freshman, Ju Ju Mason didn't win a single match. Ethan Foxx didn't make weight at the regional tournament as a junior. And Xavier Wilson only starting wrestling one year ago.

Every day, they all look up to the poster that hangs in the wrestling room at Heritage High, a white-walled classroom outfitted into training headquarters. They study the picture of Spencer Goolsby, who in 2020 became the first wrestler in Heritage history to win a state wrestling title, and just the second in the history of Lynchburg City Schools.

They dream of being like Goolsby, his hand held high at the Salem Civic Center.

"It's motivation, really," Foxx said as he and his teammates prepared this week for the Class 3 state championships, which will be held in conjunction with the Class 1 and 2 championships in Salem on Friday and Saturday. "I look at that poster every day and I'm like, 'Wow, I really want to be up there.'"

Winning an individual title isn't the only goal this year. For the first time in school history, Heritage enters the state meet with a chance to win the team title.

The Lynchburg area will be well represented in Salem, especially in Class 3. Staunton River should compete for the team title, too. A couple of Liberty Christian wrestlers are expected to dominate their weight classes. Brookville wrestlers will be in the mix, as well.

And in Virginia Beach, Jefferson Forest will showcase a few top-notch wrestlers at the Class 4 state championships.

The Pioneers will need numerous strong performances to pull off the win, but they have a shot. Eleven Heritage wrestlers qualified for states earlier this month when HHS won the Region 3C championships. It was the first time a team from Lynchburg City Schools had won a regional wrestling title.

They accomplished that feat with basically the same roster as one year ago, when a handful of wrestlers advanced to the state tournament, including Markaz Wood, who advanced to the 215-pound title bout. Since then, coach Brandon Stanbery has upped the work ethic, and his wrestlers have responded. The Pioneers talk about defeating "levels," which means wrestlers make small steps in pursuit of a big goal.

"We have the same talent level as last year, pretty much," Foxx said. "It's just that we're constantly going. The more we win, the more we're realizing we can do this. We can actually shatter more and more levels and make history. I think it's a mentality thing. We're all very positive in the room, just getting after it."

Wood is fresh off a region title, while Dylan Lamar (106), Justin Porter (113), Donovan Pierce (120) Kahlil Reeves (126) and Matt Garland (138) all enter states with runner-up region finishes on their resume.

As far as state contenders go, Heritage may seem an unlikely group. High school wrestling championships tend to go to teams with strong traditions: Grundy with its Virginia High School League-best 25 state titles, all earned within the last 44 years; Great Bridge with its 21; Christiansburg, with its unbelievable run of 17 straight from 2002 through '18.

And then here's Heritage, looking for its first. Looking, in fact, for the first team title in LCS history.

"We're always on the hunt," Mason, a junior, said. "Never satisfied. We'd win a tournament [this season], never satisfied. Always want more."

As a freshman, he never sniffed victory. But Mason stayed with the sport, attended camps in the offseason and worked on his technique. He won more matches as a sophomore, was a region runner-up that year, and then placed third in regionals two weekends ago at 157 pounds. He advanced to the state tournament one year ago, but didn't place. Now he's hoping for a state title.

"I want it more," Mason said.

His heavyweight teammate, Wilson, never wrestled competitively until his junior season. He placed fourth at 285 in the regional meet to advance to states. Some newcomers pick up the sport more easily if they've served as linemen in football. But Wilson hadn't done that in high school, either. He played football one year, he said, and that was in elementary school.

So he entered the Heritage program a raw talent.

"It was hard at first," Wilson said, "but I just stuck with the program, and I just kept going and going, even sometimes when I didn't need to."

A friend convinced him to join the team last year.

"I was like, 'I ain't got nothin' better to do,'" Wilson said. "I'd just be at home doing the same thing [as usual], so I decided to join."

He often tired fast during that first season. But Wilson has morphed into a respected heavyweight.

"And now we're going to states," he said with a smile. "I'm surprised by it. It means the world to us."

Foxx, too, has undergone personal growth in the last year. As a junior, he often didn't place at tournaments. Now he's finishing second or third. At this year's regional, he took fourth to earn a trip to states.

Working out every day in that room — where wrestlers spar on navy mats, DMX or James Brown's "Super Bad" blasts through the heavy air, and Stanbery shouts out orders before crouching to teach a certain technique — Mason eyes the poster of Goolsby.

"We want to put more up there," he said. "We want to have a whole row. We want to cover that wall."

And Foxx, the senior who has made so much progress, is determined to succeed this weekend.

"I will fight my hardest and grind and grind until I get my poster up on that wall," he said, "until I get my state title."

Also in Salem, Class 3

Watch for a couple of LCA wrestlers who are among the best in the area. At 190 in Class 3, Toby Schoffstall is looking for his first state title. The senior has more than 100 wins in his career, has been state runner-up twice and is a four-time regional champion. The VMI commit is undefeated this season and appears on a mission to capture the crown. LCA celebrated five regional titles at the 3C meet, including from freshman Aidan Armbrust. There is plenty of young local talent on the rise, and Armbrust is definitely in the mix. He's lost just once this season and is seeking the 157 title. Other teammates in the mix: Landon Starnes (120), Carson Meadows (285) and Wyatt Neel (165).

Watch for a potential battle between Brookville's Michael Viar and Heritage's Wood. The two have faced off on the football field and wrestling mat in recent years. At the Seminole District Invitational, Viar got the best of Wood. Wood turned around and defeated Viar for the region title earlier this month. They could meet Saturday in consolation matches or in the championship round of the 215 weight class. The latter scenario would make for a very interesting Timberlake Road clash.

Don't forget Staunton River. The Golden Eagles are awfully strong, and they'll count on a stellar sophomore class to vault them into consideration for the team title. Sophomores Colin Martin (113) and Noah Nininger (132) are back to defend their state titles from a year ago. SRHS sends 11 wrestlers to Salem, and seven of them won Region 3D titles last weekend, including Josh Kelly (175), who wrestled in the state finals last year.

Staunton River sent 10 wrestlers to the state championship last year and finished third behind champion New Kent and runner-up Skyline.

From Liberty High, watch for Trace Markham in the 126-pound bracket after his region championship. And from Rustburg, keep an eye on Landon Marquis, the 190-pound region runner-up.

In Virginia Beach, Class 4

Keep an eye on Jefferson Forest's Luke Wirth (138) and Caleb Cambeis (144), both of whom won region titles at the 4D championships. Both are seeking their first state title. Forest also sends DJ Trent (165) and Ethan Boone (175), who advanced to region finals earlier this month.