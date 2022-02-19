Staunton River freshmen wrestlers make school history at Class 3 state championships

SALEM — Colin Martin on Saturday became the only freshman wrestler in the history of Staunton River High School to ever win a state title.

His reign didn't last long.

After Martin kicked off the evening with an 11-1 major decision over Wilson Memorial's Cooper Brandt in the 106-pound bracket, his classmate, Noah Nininger, stepped on at 113.

Nininger needed only 37 seconds to join Martin, pinning Skyline's Cody Salomon in what was the shortest match of the state tournament for the Golden Eagles freshman.

Neither Staunton River wrestler let out a victory scream, or pointed to the crowd in jubilation, or jumped into their coach's arms. They didn't even smile in the first moments after their victories.

They were just cool and collected, business-like in their approach, their quiet demeanors standing in stark juxtaposition to the rowdy crowd that filled the seats at the Salem Civic Center for the Class 1, 2 and 3 state event.

"Excited," Martin said with a straight face after stepping off the podium as a Class 3 champ. "First state title in high school. Hope I win three more."

He wasn't aware, he said, of his brief reign as the only freshman state wrestling champ since the school opened its doors in 1963. "That's cool," he said.

Nininger bundled up Salomon almost from the outset. Once he did that, the pin was imminent. "I knew it was gonna be pretty quick," he said.

Nininger entered the state tourney after pinning an opponent in 16 seconds to earn a region title earlier this month.

"He's a fun partner to have," Nininger said of Martin. "We work hard every day."

The lightweights are major pieces to a Staunton River team that could contend for the Class 3 team title in the coming years. The Golden Eagles finished with 158 points, third in the field behind champion Skyline (273) and runner-up New Kent (173).

SRHS put 10 wrestlers in the state tourney, and six advanced to Saturday morning's semifinal round. By the evening, four remained: Martin, Nininger, Logan Arnold at 145 and Josh Kelly at 170. Arnold and Kelly lost their championship bouts.

Heritage High junior Markaz Wood (220) was just the third wrestler in school history to advance to a state final. He was attempting to become the second HHS wrestler to win a state title, following in the footsteps of graduate Spencer Goolsby, who accomplished the feat at the same venue in 2020, just days before coronavirus cases exploded and sports were placed on hold.

But Wood fell behind 5-0 in the first period and trailed 8-0 in the second when he was pinned by Christiansburg's Parker Ferrell.

"I needed it, to be honest," he said of the title. "I really did need it. At the end of the day, I lost it. Now it's just time to bounce back."

His rise to the championship round has been rapid. Unlike some wrestlers in the field (Martin began grappling when he was 10 and Nininger around age 5), Wood started wrestling three years ago, as a freshman. That's when his coach, Brandon Stanbery, eyed Wood on the football field. Stanbery is also an assistant football coach and Wood is a linebacker.

"He saw how I tackled," Wood recalled, "and he said in my first [wrestling] practice, he said, 'If you keep wrestling for me, you'll be a state placer and you can win state. And next year, I'll have it."

Wood caught onto the sport quickly, "like a snap of the fingers, actually," he noted. And that's the way his teammates have learned it, as well. Six Heritage wrestlers advanced to the state tourney, and most of them are relative newcomers to the sport. That they were here at all was quite a feat, then, because when these state events were held one year ago under strict guidelines with no fans in attendance, Heritage was absent, having failed to score a single point in its region championship.

"It's moving in the right direction," said Stanbery, who took over several years ago after a stint at Amherst. His father, Fred, coached E.C. Glass' Alvin Snead to the 176-pound title in 1988. Stanbery was at the helm two years ago when Goolsby made school history. Wood wanted the title, but as he put things into perspective, he realized how far he's come in the sport.

"It was exhilarating," he said of being in his first state tournament. "Just understanding how passionate I am about wrestling now, nothing could compare to it."

Two other area wrestlers lost their championship bids Saturday.

Wrestling at 120, Rustburg's Gage Bomar fell to Hidden Valley's JB Dragovich. Bomar got behind 7-2 in the second period and trailed 11-3 when he glanced over his shoulder at the clock with 10 seconds remaining. He was coming off a dominating 12-3 major decision over Brentsville's Theo Townsend in the morning's semifinal round.

And at 182, Liberty Christian's Toby Schoffstall lost a tightly contested bout with RJ May of Maggie Walker. Schoffstall and May were forced to stalk the mat for at least 10 minutes, much longer than normal, as a 170-pound match in Class 1 hit a snail's pace.

Schoffstall went down 2-0 in the first period, found trouble in the second and trailed 4-1. But then the Region 3C champ rallied with two points of his own to narrow the deficit to 4-3. Then, after getting wrapped up for the first 1:16 of the third period, Schoffstall fell behind 6-3 with 20 seconds remaining, and suffered what appeared to be a leg cramp. He returned for the final seconds, then limped off the mat.

Schoffstall was one of four LCA wrestlers, and one of nine from the area, who placed in the top six. His appearance Saturday night is to be the last bout for Bulldogs coach Paul Anthony, the former Brookville leader, who is resigning after an illustrious 40-year coaching career.

In Class 2, Grundy took its seventh-straight team title, extending its state-leading number of championships to 25. The Golden Wave outdistanced runner-up Rural Retreat and third-place Riverheads. Strasburg took the team title in Class 1 over Poquoson. No local wrestlers appeared in the championship round in either class.

Standing outside the main hall at the Civic Center, Nininger sounded tired. He had just wrapped a stressful and demanding weekend filled with wrestling; studying new, often older opponents; and prepping for the sights and sounds of his first state meet. He and Martin had arrived here after a dominating first year on the scene, one that included few bumps. They left knowing a bright future awaits.

"I just like how tough it is," he said of the sport. "If you wanna be good, you've gotta go through some tough practices, ups and downs. You've just got to keep battling."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.