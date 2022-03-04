Staunton River girls fall to Spotswood in Class 3 state quarterfinals

PENN LAIRD — It wasn’t until Zoli Khalil headed toward the bench with 2.3 seconds remaining on the clock and the Spotswood crowd erupted behind her that she realized what had happened.

As the 6-foot junior guard stepped toward the bench, she was embraced with a hug by Trailblazers head coach Chris Dodson and a quick high-five from assistant D.J. Johnson before she sat down.

In the game’s biggest moment, Khalil shined and showcased exactly why she’s garnered interest from a large number of Division I programs as she erupted for a career-high 42 points, including the last 20 of the game for the home team, and 11 rebounds in Spotswood’s 66-58 win over Staunton River in the Class 3 state quarterfinals in Penn Laird on Friday.

When Emily Creasey scored down low to give the Golden Eagles (25-2) a 49-47 lead with just over six minutes remaining, all the momentum appeared to have swung in favor of the Region 3D runner-up.

But that’s when Khalil took over, scoring the next 20 points for the Trailblazers, including a 13-for-16 effort at the free-throw line. Each time Staunton River got close to taking the lead, Khalil responded by weaving her way to the basket and forcing opposing players to send her to the charity stripe.

The surprise postseason now continues for the Trailblazers (18-7), who have won eight in a a row, as they prepare to face Carroll County — a 106-61 winner over Fort Defiance in another VHSL Class 3 quarterfinal Friday — in the semifinals Monday at home.

Jeni Levine was again the engine for Staunton River, finding her way to the bucket to finish or draw contact.

The senior recorded an assist on Creasey’s bucket in the fourth quarter. Khalil, though, went quickly the other way to tie it, then put Spotswood up for good at 51-49 on her offensive rebound and putback.

It was part of a 9-0 run for Spotswood over more than four minutes. Levine finally ended the drought on a free throw with 1:49 left. She added two more free throws in the game’s final two minutes before fouling out. She committed her fifth foul with 39 seconds left in a desperate attempt to extend the game.

Both teams committed costly turnovers down the stretch, but the Trailblazers and Khalil got the job done at the free-throw line.

Spotswood extended the lead to as many as seven points late.

Maddie Hamren, Ayla Farr and Jayda Jones accounted for the final scoring for Staunton River, which was making its fourth appearance in the state tournament. The Golden Eagles’ previous trips there came in 1993, 2009 and 2012. They’ve never advanced past the quarterfinals.