Staunton River, Gretna postpone Week 5 games

Staunton River has postponed its Week 5 game against Alleghany, originally was scheduled for Friday, because of COVID-19 exposure.
Golden Eagles athletic director Josh Smallwood announced the change via email Tuesday afternoon. The game was postponed because individuals at Staunton River have been forced to quarantine as a result of exposure during last week's game at Tunstall in Dry Fork. Staunton River won that game, 46-6, and improved to 2-1 on the season.
This is the second time Staunton River has been forced to quarantine this season. The Golden Eagles postponed and later canceled their Week 2 game against Jefferson Forest after an outbreak that occurred at their opening night game against William Campbell.
Staunton River will reschedule this week's game against Alleghany (1-2) if possible.
Also on Tuesday, Chatham High announced its Week 5 game against Gretna had been postponed. The teams are searching for a new date on which to play.