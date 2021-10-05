Staunton River ready to roll after numerous bouts with COVID

Staunton River's football team started practicing again late last week, hoping the worst stretch of the season is in the past. The Golden Eagles have endured three bouts with COVID-19 that all resulted in quarantine periods.
They've canceled or postponed games. Missed too many hours of practice to count. Fired the engine back up again only to watch it come to a groaning stop once more.
No area team has been hit harder by the virus than the team from Moneta.
"We've said the same thing," Staunton River coach Shaun Leonard said. "From Roanoke to Lynchburg, we have dealt with it way more than anybody else. ... It's been start and stop all year long for us. ... It's frustrating is what it's been, but spirits are still high and everybody's excited."
It's Week 7 of the high school football season, and the Golden Eagles are slated to play for just the fourth time when they host Franklin County at 7 p.m. Thursday. The game was moved up 24 hours from its original slot because rain is forecasted in the area Friday.
It'll be the first time the Golden Eagles have hit the gridiron for an official contest in nearly three weeks, since they smacked Tunstall 46-6 on Sept. 17. They'll have had just four days of practice to prepare for the Rocky Mount-based Eagles (1-3). SRHS quarterback Lucas Overstreet is unfazed by that development.
"That ain't the worst thing that's happened to us," he said of playing on short preparation.
Overstreet speaks from experience. Prior to August, the senior QB had watched his school lose 23 of its last 24 games. There was a dismal 0-10 campaign in 2018, when SRHS fired coach Jeremy Haymore two games into the season and asked baseball coach Brian Divers, a football assistant, to lead the rest of the way.
A 1-9 season followed, Leonard's first at the helm. SRHS then went 0-5 during the recent abbreviated spring season, with one game lost because of COVID-19. And then there are the last six weeks, which have tested this team's resolve.
"It's terrible," Overstreet said. "I mean, you're literally restarting from the beginning. Your head's not in the game. So it's like a restart. Like a video game where you die and come back."
Teams that have faced quarantine know the challenges all too well. Practice often takes place virtually for those able to attend. Athletes are asked to work out on their own, without the benefit of coaches to push them forward.
"It's hard to take a break like that," junior middle linebacker and fullback Austin Powell said. "You've got to work all week long to get back to where you were."
This group of seniors isn't used to winning, but they could jumpstart a football revival in Moneta. There's also a new crop of talented freshmen now in the ranks, a group previously successful at the lower levels, which bodes well for the future of football in the area. Leonard calls them "not your typical freshmen at this level; they bring it."
"I have not seen a group with this work ethic since my brother played," Overstreet said, citing his older brother Grayson, who holds several Virginia High School League offensive records and helped spearhead a two-year football boom in 2017 and '18 that was unparalleled in the history of the school. "The confidence, the mentality, it's a whole group thing. We just work. We don't know how not to work. That's just who we are."
Nearly every team has been affected by COVID to some extent this season. Staunton River's woes began after Week 1, when cases broke out from it's opening night game against William Campbell. Both teams went into quarantine. SRHS missed its next game against Jefferson Forest, which was later canceled. It returned for a 28-0 loss to Liberty on Sept. 10, then walloped Tunstall the following week.
But SRHS went back into quarantine after that one, meaning its next game against Alleghany was postponed. Another quarantine period followed, pushing aside a game against Spotswood. The quarantines weren't the result of one player coming down with the virus, Leonard said. "We've been hit as a team," he added.
Stay healthy after this week and SRHS will turn around and make up the Alleghany game Tuesday.
Leonard has used the time away to teach his team about resiliency. He's counting on everyone, ninth grade through 12th, to act as leaders, to stay hungry amid setbacks.