Staunton River ready to roll after numerous bouts with COVID

"That ain't the worst thing that's happened to us," he said of playing on short preparation.

Overstreet speaks from experience. Prior to August, the senior QB had watched his school lose 23 of its last 24 games. There was a dismal 0-10 campaign in 2018, when SRHS fired coach Jeremy Haymore two games into the season and asked baseball coach Brian Divers, a football assistant, to lead the rest of the way.

A 1-9 season followed, Leonard's first at the helm. SRHS then went 0-5 during the recent abbreviated spring season, with one game lost because of COVID-19. And then there are the last six weeks, which have tested this team's resolve.

"It's terrible," Overstreet said. "I mean, you're literally restarting from the beginning. Your head's not in the game. So it's like a restart. Like a video game where you die and come back."

Teams that have faced quarantine know the challenges all too well. Practice often takes place virtually for those able to attend. Athletes are asked to work out on their own, without the benefit of coaches to push them forward.

"It's hard to take a break like that," junior middle linebacker and fullback Austin Powell said. "You've got to work all week long to get back to where you were."