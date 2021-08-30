Staunton River, William Campbell enter quarantine after football opener

Buckingham's season opener last week against Appomattox was postponed because of an COVID outbreak on the Knights squad. That game has not yet been rescheduled, but Raiders coach Doug Smith said the two teams will begin discussing a date soon. They could play on a Tuesday during the regular season, he added, but nothing is set in stone.

Broggin's Generals feature plenty of youth this season; 15 of 24 players listed on the roster are either freshmen or sophomores, including playmakers like sophomore running back Zavier Daye; 6-foot-2, 215-pound freshman running back Anthony Boyd; and freshman quarterback Montevius Thompson. Campbell's offensive and defensive lines, Broggin said, are likely bigger and stronger than any the school has produced since the coach took over in 2017.

"Friday night was an eyeopener for us," Broggin said of the 48-16 loss to Staunton River. "A lot of young guys, they found out Friday night what it takes to compete at this level. We learned a lot about ourselves, had a lot of conversations and came back ready to work."

Like teams all throughout the country, they now have to learn to adapt to the delta variant, which is 60% more contagious than the original virus.

"It's not just William Campbell," Broggin added. "Everybody's going through it."