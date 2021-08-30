Staunton River, William Campbell enter quarantine after football opener

Two high school football games are off the docket this Friday, as Staunton River and William Campbell have entered quarantine for COVID-19 protocol following their matchup last week.
As a result, Staunton River's home game against Bedford County foe Jefferson Forest has been postponed, as has William Campbell's game at Cumberland.
Staunton River athletic director Josh Smallwood wrote in an email Monday afternoon the game with JF would be postponed "due to quarantine of SRHS individuals, as a result of their competition last week."
He added: "If a potential reschedule date can be arranged, the new date will be announced as soon as possible."
William Campbell coach Danny Broggin told his team about the quarantine Monday afternoon about 15 to 20 minutes before school dismissed, and said he found out "based off information provided by Staunton River."
Broggin and his staff will begin Tuesday trying to reschedule this week's matchup at Cumberland. There were plenty of unknowns Monday, he added, because news of the quarantine "happened so fast." Neither Staunton River or William Campbell will practice this week.
"As of right now, this Friday and potentially next Friday as well are both postponed," he added.
William Campbell is scheduled to play its home opener in Week 3 (Sept. 10) against Buckingham County.
Buckingham's season opener last week against Appomattox was postponed because of an COVID outbreak on the Knights squad. That game has not yet been rescheduled, but Raiders coach Doug Smith said the two teams will begin discussing a date soon. They could play on a Tuesday during the regular season, he added, but nothing is set in stone.
Broggin's Generals feature plenty of youth this season; 15 of 24 players listed on the roster are either freshmen or sophomores, including playmakers like sophomore running back Zavier Daye; 6-foot-2, 215-pound freshman running back Anthony Boyd; and freshman quarterback Montevius Thompson. Campbell's offensive and defensive lines, Broggin said, are likely bigger and stronger than any the school has produced since the coach took over in 2017.
"Friday night was an eyeopener for us," Broggin said of the 48-16 loss to Staunton River. "A lot of young guys, they found out Friday night what it takes to compete at this level. We learned a lot about ourselves, had a lot of conversations and came back ready to work."
Like teams all throughout the country, they now have to learn to adapt to the delta variant, which is 60% more contagious than the original virus.
"It's not just William Campbell," Broggin added. "Everybody's going through it."
At Jefferson Forest, new coach J.T. Crews said his team found out Friday's game against SRHS had been postponed roughly an hour before practice. He was ready to introduce the gameplan he and his staff had put together for the Golden Eagles, but it suddenly had to be scrapped. JF, he said, will now take its bye week. The bye was originally scheduled to take place during Week 3 (Sept. 10).
Crews said he's discussed some plans for how the game could be made up in the future, but as of Monday night, no plans were set in stone.
Right now, Staunton River is scheduled to play its Week 3 game at home against another Bedford opponent, Liberty. That game has not been postponed. In the spring season, schools with quarantined football teams typically made such announcements on a week-by-week basis.
"Unexpected, for sure," Crews said of this week's postponement, "although there's certainly a lot we need to work on from last Friday."
JF lost its season opener to visiting Gretna, 12-9. The Cavaliers are fresh off an abbreviated spring regular season that was supposed to last six games. JF, though, only played four times because of a COVID outbreak within the team.
"This is not their first time dealing with COVID situations. JF got hit hard with it last year, so they know how to adjust," Crews said. "... We're just playing ourselves, trying to get the most out of our bye week that we can. ... To their credit, they've adjusted. It was a great practice today. They're used to adjusting on the fly."
Note: Amherst, which took a bye in Week 1, will open its season at GW-Danville on Saturday at 1 p.m. GW postponed its Week 1 game at Dinwiddie because of COVID protocols.